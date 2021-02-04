9 Tucson spots to get rocks, gems and jewelry — even when the gem show isn't in town

BeadHoliday

David Smith remembers his first bead experience.

“We were poor, and (my mom) liked to travel,” says Smith, owner of bead store BeadHoliday. “We would camp up the coast of California and go from campground to campground to campground. She had three kids with her and she had to keep us busy.

“So we went into a bead store in like 1974,” he says. “She probably thought, ‘I can keep these kids busy for like $3.’”

Smith created a necklace with the beads he selected.

“Now, just to look back and see what I had on my neck and where it’s from and the history of it, it’s kinda like going full circle,” he says.

When Smith started selling beads 26 years ago, he traveled in a camper, selling to stores in 42 states.