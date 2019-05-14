COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. May 24. Free. 289-8076.
Israel One Bad Comic Garcia — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Comedy. 9-11 p.m. May 24. $10. 882-0204.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. May 25. $8. 289-8076.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Come out and get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this family fun musical. 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 26. $10. 327-4242.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave. Diner and a show. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. May 25. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. May 27. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Margaret Atwood Canadian poet, novelist, and environmental activist. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. May 23. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Appropriate — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-deceased patriarch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 23-25, 30 and 31; 3-5 p.m. May 26. Through June 15. $20. 327-4242.
Comic Book Escapades — The Community Players, 1881 N. Oracle Road. First installment will feature the following titles; "Dick Tracy", "Annie", Popeye", and "Superman". 7-9 p.m. May 24 and 25; 2-4 p.m. May 26. $10. 329-4987.
Masters of War — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Six young men about to graduate from college watch their fate determined by a bingo hopper on television the night of the Draft for the Vietnam War. 10:30-11:30 p.m. May 25; 7-9 p.m. May 26. $10. 327-4242.