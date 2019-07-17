CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Genie Walker — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz vocalist. 6-8 p.m. July 25. Free. 900-7166.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African extravaganza. It is a family-friendly event. 7-10 p.m. July 27. $5. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 25. Free. 207-2429.
Legendary Ladies of Soul — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Gospel, Motown and soul, top hits of Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and more. 6-8 p.m. July 27. $25. 529-1000.
Your Cheatin' Heart — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute to Hank Williams Sr. 6-8 p.m. July 28. $30. 529-1000.
Heartbreak Hotel — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. The music of Young Elvis from the first part of his career, starting in the mid-50s through the early 60s. 6-8 p.m. July 29. $25. 886-9428.
The Desert Tenors — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano Heather Stricker and a full band. 7-9 p.m. July 31. $20. 399-1750.
Homeward Bound A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. July 31. $30. 825-2818.