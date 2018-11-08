NIGHTLIFE
Acoustic Hop and the Whistle Stop — Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. Heather Hardy and Alvin Blaine, Nancy McCallion and Danny Krieger, and Grams and Krieger. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $10. 882-4969.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blend of rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $5. 207-2429.
The Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Blues and jazz. 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 751-2222.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Nov. 16 and 23. $5. 444-0439.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Funk. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 17. $10. 207-2429.
War of the Worlds (1953) — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hanson FilmTV Institute and Fox Tucson Theatre join forces to present the technicolor restoration of the 1953 classic. Come dressed as your favorite alien for a chance to win lobby prizes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 547-3040.
Cynthia Hilts Trio Birthday Bash — Royal Sun, 1015 N. Stone Ave. Jazz. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 622-8872.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 775-2337.