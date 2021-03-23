A dish of comfort, Southwestern goulash is prole food at its best

My late mother had many wonderful qualities, but her elitism was not among them. She was extremely judgmental about other people and especially about their food habits.

Since I accompanied her to the grocery store almost all the time from an early age, I had to endure her muttering about the contents of other people’s baskets.

“She gives her children Kool-Aid instead of milk,” she growled about the mother of a friend of mine. About another, whose basket contained a stack of packages of ground beef but no other meat, she sniffed, “That woman only cooks prole food.”

(By using George Orwell’s word for the proletariat from his novel 1984, my mom was also signaling that she was literary. I’ve never been able to figure out why, exactly, she thought being a member of the proletariat was insulting.)

My mother rarely cooked ground beef — we usually had sloppy Joes on Halloween, and she prepared meatloaf occasionally — so she apparently felt justified in scorning dishes that made use of ground beef.

I secretly disagreed with her. I thought she was hypocritical since her own appetite for prole food was frequently on display. No one loved a couple of Coney Island dogs — with chili, cheese and onions atop them, the epitome of prole food — more than my mother.