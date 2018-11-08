It begins with “Once upon a time.”
But “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” which The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre opens Saturday, Nov. 10, is not like those dark, often scary Grimm brothers’ tales.
Oh, there are similarities between this Finegan Kruckemeyer play and classic fairy tales — there’s a not-very-nice stepmother, children are abandoned in the woods — but there’s much more to this.
Three sisters are taken to the woods and left by their father. Each goes in a different direction; they meet up again 20 years later. It’s a beguiling story about not just survival, but ingenuity, and wisdom, and living fully. And it’s especially empowering for young girls, who are among the intended audience for the play.
Holly Griffith directs and the cast includes Feliz Torralba, Gabriella De Brequet, Nicole Delprete, Immanuel Abraham, Claire Hancock and Leora Sapon-Shevin. Performances are 2 p.m. Nov. 10, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, 18, 24 and 25, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Scoundrel & Scamp, 738 N. Fifth Ave., in the Historic Y.
The show runs 60 minutes. Tickets are $28; $12 for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 448-3300 or visit scoundrelandscamp.org.