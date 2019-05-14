Cracking Bones

Angelica Maddock and Pablo Perez in Teatro Dignidad’s production of “The Sound of Cracking Bones” by Suzanne Lebeau.

 Andres Volovsek/

Opening

“Appropriate” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.

Last Chance

“The Sound of Cracking Bones/ El Ruido de los Huesos que Crujen” — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Teatro Dignidad stages this harrowing Suzanne Lebeau tale about child soldiers. This closing weekend it will be in Spanish and actress Luisa Huertas comes in from Mexico to perform in the play. Angélica R. Maddock and Pablo Perez are also in the cast; Eva Tessler directs. Final performances are 7:30-9 p.m. May 16-18; 3-4:30 p.m. May 19. $20. Soundofcrackingbonestucson.org, 480-256-8580.

“Rabbit Hole” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The Community Players stage this David Lindsay-Abaire play, a funny, poignant examination of grief. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 17 and 18; 2-4 p.m. May 19. 887-6239, communityplayerstucson.org.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar