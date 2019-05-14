Opening
"Appropriate" — Live Theatre Workshop.
“The Sound of Cracking Bones/ El Ruido de los Huesos que Crujen” — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Teatro Dignidad stages this harrowing Suzanne Lebeau tale about child soldiers. This closing weekend it will be in Spanish and actress Luisa Huertas comes in from Mexico to perform in the play. Angélica R. Maddock and Pablo Perez are also in the cast; Eva Tessler directs. Final performances are 7:30-9 p.m. May 16-18; 3-4:30 p.m. May 19. $20. Soundofcrackingbonestucson.org, 480-256-8580.
“Rabbit Hole” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The Community Players stage this David Lindsay-Abaire play, a funny, poignant examination of grief. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 17 and 18; 2-4 p.m. May 19. 887-6239, communityplayerstucson.org.