Opening
“Cats” — Broadway in Tucson. See story, Page 11.
“The Crucible” — The Rogue Theatre. See story, Page 13
“Switzerland” — Saint Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Mystery writer Patricia Highsmith is aging and very grumpy when an executive from her publisher stops by to persuade her to write one more Mr. Ripley novel. She lives in an isolated chalet in Switzerland and has an impressive collection of knives and antique guns. And she is not happy this guy has turned up. Something Something Theatre Company stages this Joanna Murray-Smith play. Whitney Morton Woodcock directs and Sarah MacMillan and Damian Garcia star. It previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 12. $25; $15 for the preview. 468-6111, somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
“Eight 10s in Tucson” — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. When Winding Road Theatre Ensemble decided to stage a 10-minute play festival, they threw the net wide and called for submissions from across the country. The call went out in September; playwrights submitted 325 scripts within the first few weeks, prompting them to cut off submissions. A committee whittled the list to 60. Winding Road ensemble members selected 12 of those and the final eight plays for this fest were picked by the directors. The plays: “A Long Trip” by Dan McGeehan (Chicago); “Arguing With Toasters” by Matthew Weaver (Spokane, Washington); “Benchmarks” by Glenn Altermann (New York); “Intermission” by Joe Bardin (Scottsdale); “Love at the Louvre” by Dianne Sposito (New York); “Schrodinger’s Gun” by Greg Smith (Cleveland Heights, Ohio); “Stain” by Oded Gross (Montclair, New Jersey) and “The Parrots of Heaven” by Evan Guilford-Blake (Stone Mountain, Georgia). It’s an exciting project and promises to be an eclectic night of theater. Preview is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, opening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Continues through May 5. $18-$28. 401-3626, windingroadtheater.org.
“The Fantasticks” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Oro Valley Theatre Company stages this musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. The much-loved play is about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. Judi Rodman directs; David Asher and Brianna Barnhart play the young lovers. 6-8 p.m. April 25, 26 and 28; 2-4 p.m. April 28. $30. 529-1000, facebook.com/OVTheatreCompany.
“Little Women” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in the Tucson Mall. Arizona Rose brings us the musical version of this classic Louisa May Alcott story about the March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy — as they grow up in Civil War America. Jo longs to publish a novel. Meg longs for a fiance. Beth longs for a piano. Amy longs to be admired. Luke Howell directs and the cast includes Erin Recuparo, Kelly Coates, Kate Scally Howell, Diane Ouradnik, Korby Myrick, Leah Kari, Luke Howell, Jeremy Vega, Michael Shipione and Ruben Rosthenhausler. 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27; 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Through May 4. $17. 888-0509, arizonarosetheatre.com.
Last chance
“Spring Awakening” — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Hank Stratton has directed a stunning Arizona Repertory Theatre production of the Tony-winning musical about teens in 19th century Germany struggling to understand sex, authority figures and the restrictions placed on them. Final performances are 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28; 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 26 and 27. $20-$31. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
Continuing
“20th Century Blues” — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Four women meet in lockup in the ’70s. One of them snaps a photo of the group in this Susan Miller play. Every year thereafter, for four decades, Danny, Sil, Mac and Gabby meet for another photograph. All’s fine and dandy until the photographer, Danny, gets a show at the Museum of Modern Art. She wants her friends to sign waivers so that she can include the photos in the exhibit. And that doesn’t sit so well with all the women. The cast is made up of Molly McKasson, Susan Baker, ToReeNee Wolf, Geri Hooper Wharham, P.J. Peavy, and Cole Potwardowski. Fred Rodriguez and Susan Claassen direct. Appropriate for high school age and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 23-26, May 1-3; 3-5 p.m. April 27 and 28. Through May 5. $35. 882-9721, invisibletheatre.com.
“Polaroid Stories” — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Pima College theater department stages this play about young people living on the street. It’s told through poetry and coarse street language. The story that unfolds relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values. Mark Pinate directs. Contains explicit language. Performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27; 2-4 p.m. April 28. Continues through May 5. $17. 206-6986, pima.edu/community/the-arts/center-arts.
“Always Patsy Cline” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre brings us a band, music and the story of a friendship between Patsy Cline and one of her superfans. Amanda Gremel gives us the essence of Cline, and Samantha Cormier is a stitch as the fan. Annette Hillman directed. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25-27, May 2-3; 3-5 p.m. April 28. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242.
“Things I Know To Be True” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company stages this Andrew Bovell play, a portrait of the frictions that arise when grown-up children try to push beyond the confines of their loving parents’ expectations. Mark Clements directs and the cast includes Kelley Faulkner, Zach Fifer, Bill Geisslinger, Aubyn Heglie, Jordan Baker and Kevin Kantor. Final preview is 7:30 p.m. April 25, opening is 7:30 p.m. April 26. Continues through May 11. $25. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.