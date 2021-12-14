 Skip to main content
A gift to our readers: Tucson-themed gift tags
  • Updated
Download PDF Arizona Daily Star gift tags
Gift tags created especially for readers by cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and artist Chiara Bautista.

We created these exclusive gifts tags especially for you! Just download the PDF file above and print the page out for 25 gift tags to use this Christmas.

These tags feature original artwork by cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and artist Chiara Bautista of the Arizona Daily Star. 

