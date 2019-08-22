COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Comic Escapades: Volume Two — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The following titles; "Red Ryder", "Blondie", "Ripley's Believe It or Not", and the exciting continuation of "Superman". For Reservations call 520-329-4987. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 329-4987.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. Through Sept. 15. $5. 398-5618.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31, Sept. 5-6; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31, Sept. 6; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 15. $28. 401-3626.
The Musical World of Fairy Tales — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Along with Disney music, the show will include music from other fairy tale favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and more. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 31; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 8. $17. 888-0509.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 3-6. Through Sept. 15. $35. 882-9721.