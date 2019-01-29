Opening

“Stupid F#!*ing Bird” — Winding Road Theatre Ensemble. See story.

“Dancing Lessons” — Invisible Theatre. See story.

“Top Girls” — Arizona Repertory Theatre. See story.

“Something Rotten” — Broadway in Tucson. See story.

Last Chance

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Tennessee Williams’ family drama about greed, passion and lies and liars gets a fine production from Roadrunner. Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery lead the cast; Mark Klugheit directs. Final performances are 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.

Continuing

Lester Purry and Alan Bomar Jones in “Two Trains Running.”

“Two Trains Running” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Part of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, this play takes place in the 1960s, when black power was on the rise, and bigotry and police brutality are daily occurrences. The slice-of-life play about neighbors who gather in a local cafe gets a stunning production under the direction of Lou Bellamy. One of the finest ensemble casts we’ve seen in a long time. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 6-8; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 3, 6, 7. Through Feb. 9. $25. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.

“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A trip back to the days of bar room brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.

Live Theatre Workshop’s “Stage Kiss” features, front, Shanna Brock and Matt Copley, and, rear, Jubilee Reynolds, Keith Wick and

“Stage Kiss” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Playwright Sarah Ruhl takes us into the lives of two actors — once lovers — who are cast opposite each other in a play in which they are required to kiss. A lot. That spells trouble for them as old feelings re-emerge. Every laugh is wrung out of this uproarious comedy, thanks to a cast led by Shanna Brock and Stephen Frankenfield. Sabian Trout directs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 7-8; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 3. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.

Adrian Encinas, right, plays BOB along with Kyleigh Sacco who plays Destiny in Richard Gremel’s current play being performed at the Live Theatre Workshop in Tucson, on Jan. 13, 2019. “The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot” is one of the latest pieces written by Gremel and is the prequel

“The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Another LTW original play for the whole family. Richard Gremel penned this one about Lancelot’s quest to find action, adventure, dragons and damsels in distress. Why? Because he wants to be a knight, of course. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through March 24. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.

