VISUAL ARTS
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTIONS
Desert Artisans' Gallery — 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Desert Artisans' Gallery Presents "For the Birds" works of Sharon Bertrand, Wanita Christensen, Nancy Cressler, Susan Libby and Judith Probst. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 10. Through Aug. 4. 722-4412.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild — 5420 E. Broadway. Young at Art Show. Reception: 2-4 p.m. May 11. Through June 9. 299-7294.
ET CETERA
Circus Classes — The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway. Aerial, acrobatics, juggling and more. 4-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. $22. 1-928-814-9637.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. May 12. 733-5158.
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. May 9 and 16. $10. 762-5652.
American Legion 100 Year Birthday Celebration — Tucson Greyhound Park, 2601 S. Third Ave. A car show, vendors and five bands playing. 1-7 p.m. May 11. 884-7576.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 13. 722-2958.