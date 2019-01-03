CONCERTS
Classical
UA High School Honor Band Concert — UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. High school woodwind, brass and percussion musicians. The band is led by Director of Bands Chad R. Nicholson and Associate Director of Bands Chad Shoopman. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Winter Concert — Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. Star Wars, Epic 2, Bugler's Holiday, Les preludes, Ride of the Valkyries. Pre-concert lecture at 6 p.m. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 12. $30. 458-5189. sierravistasymphony.org.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn Violin Concerto — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. TSO Concertmaster Lauren Roth performs Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto on a program that also features Mozart's Symphony No. 38. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. $45-$55. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
Sixth Annual UA Double Reed Day — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Oboists and bassoonists of all ages and experience levels are welcome for an afternoon of classes, recitals and exhibits with special guest artist Courtney Miller. Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
Crista Miller in Concert — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Performing on the Ralph and Shirley Memorial Organ. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. $20. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Let’s Dance!” — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Michael Dauphinais and Ina Selvelieva, piano. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
DANCE
Vixen DeVille Revealed: Tucson Fringe Festival — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. “Vixen DeVille ReVealed.” Age 18 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11; 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $20. 1-310-309-0169. squareup.com.