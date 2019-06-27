FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Independence Day Celebration at Old Tucson — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Kids games with prizes, pie eating contests and special July 4th shows. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4, 6 and 7; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 5. $19.95; free for ages 11 and under July 4-7. 883-0100. oldtucson.com.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. All proceeds go to the Church. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6. $20 tax deductible for 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
Summer Fun — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Potluck. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. water slide; 2-6 p.m. karaoke; 7 p.m. Nitelife band. Persons who attend activities in the lounge must be 21 or over. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 6. Free. 762-5652. post109.org.
KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or the alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through July 26. Closed July 4. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Lego Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Make some Lego creations that will stay at the library. Supplies provided. 10-11:30 a.m. July 6. 594-5275.
Science Saturday: Paper Circuits — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Art and electric energy collide. Make origami or a paper airplane using LED circuits to light up your creation. Ages 8 and up. Tickets handed out at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. July 6. 594-5200.
No Sew Fabric Applique — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Create the universe and take home a wall decor. Ages 11-18. 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 6. 594-5275.
ROAR Vacation Bible School — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road. Sciency-fun gizmos, team-building games, Bible songs, and tasty treats. Everything is hands-on so send kids in to play cloths and safe shoes. Ages 4 by July 14 through grade 5. Register to attend at npctucson.org/vbs. Questions call 327-7121. 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. July 8-12. $15. npctucson.org.
Babysitting Training — Drexel Heights Fire District- Training Classroom, 5030 S. Camino Verde. Includes CPR/AED/First Aid two-year card as well as classes like child care, poison prevention, home and fire safety, fire extinguishers, professionalism and resume building. Participants must bring a lunch. Ages 12-16. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9 and 10. $35. 883-4341. drexelfire.org.
Animal Superheroes — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Join us to find clues around the museum that will lead you to find superheroes of the animal world. Stay after for a craft and to watch a 25 minute movie on animal superheroes in our theater. 10-11 a.m. July 9. $13. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
VISUAL ARTS
RECEPTIONS
It's Raining Cats and Dogs All new Art Exhibit — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Through July 6. Reception 7-10 p.m. July 6. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
ET CETERA
Fourth of July Party — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. BBQ, make your own glass project and A Mountain fireworks. Ages 21 and up BYOB. 6-10 p.m. July 4. $5; free for ages 12 and under. 884-7814. sonoranglass.org.
First Friday Mosaics July — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Tips on making mosaic gourds. Age 16 and up. AndreaEdmundson.ART. 10:30 a.m.-noon. July 5. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Make 'n Take, Paper Mosaics — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. A fun and easy way to make unique pictures that can be framed or, if laminated, they can make colorful place-mats. For adults. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 5. 594-5285.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. July 7. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. Cost of class includes: all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. Walk out of the class with artwork for the home. Custom Stencils are available for an additional $20. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10. $25. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Hand Lettering — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall. Learn to create beautiful hand lettering. Price includes instruction, the book, Hand Lettering for relaxation, brush, brush marker and a free studio fee to return and paint on pottery. This class is for adults and teens. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 11. $35. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.