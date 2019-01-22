Actor Gary Sinise poses at 1912 Brewing Company with owners Allan Conger, on right, and his wife Alicia Conger. 

 Courtesy 1912 Brewing Company

When actor Gary Sinise needed a little downtime after performing a gig with his Lt. Dan Band at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Sunday, he chose to spend it at 1912 Brewing Company on Tucson's west side. 

Sinise and other members of the band stopped in for several hours, according to 1912 owner Allan Conger. 

"They wanted to come unwind after the show," Conger said. "(Sinise) was very laid back, personable. We gave them the tour. He liked our Ta Weno Mexican Amber."

Sinise spent the weekend in Arizona, participating in events in support of military veterans and first responders. Sinise's Gary Sinise Foundation has raised millions for programs that help "veterans, first responders, their families and those in need," according to the foundation's website

On Friday, a custom jeep he put up for auction through Barrett-Jackson car auctions in Scottsdale to support the foundation's efforts sold for $1.3 million. 

From there, he performed concerts with his band at Fort Huachuca on Saturday and Davis-Monthan on Sunday. 

The Lt. Dan Band was named for Lieutenant Dan Taylor, the character that Sinise played in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump." Sinise has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including in films and on television shows such as "Apollo 13," "Reindeer Games," "Ransom" and "CSI: NY."

Conger, who served in the United States Marine Corps for a decade, was tapped by D-M to serve 1912's beer at the concert, alongside the owners of Greet Feet Brewing, another veteran-owned brewery in town. 

Conger said he was informed ahead of time that the band would be coming to his brewery at 2045 N. Forbes Blvd after the gig. Green Feet owners Scott Petersen and Jen Reynard also came down with some of their own creations for Sinise to sample. 

"(Sinise) is a huge supporter of military veterans and wanted to make sure he came to a veteran-owned establishment," Conger said. "Everybody was really cool, very gracious. We were honored to have them."

Sinise is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have tasted what Tucson has to offer in recent years.

Others include:

 

