When actor Gary Sinise needed a little downtime after performing a gig with his Lt. Dan Band at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Sunday, he chose to spend it at 1912 Brewing Company on Tucson's west side.
Sinise and other members of the band stopped in for several hours, according to 1912 owner Allan Conger.
"They wanted to come unwind after the show," Conger said. "(Sinise) was very laid back, personable. We gave them the tour. He liked our Ta Weno Mexican Amber."
Sinise spent the weekend in Arizona, participating in events in support of military veterans and first responders. Sinise's Gary Sinise Foundation has raised millions for programs that help "veterans, first responders, their families and those in need," according to the foundation's website.
On Friday, a custom jeep he put up for auction through Barrett-Jackson car auctions in Scottsdale to support the foundation's efforts sold for $1.3 million.
From there, he performed concerts with his band at Fort Huachuca on Saturday and Davis-Monthan on Sunday.
The Lt. Dan Band was named for Lieutenant Dan Taylor, the character that Sinise played in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump." Sinise has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including in films and on television shows such as "Apollo 13," "Reindeer Games," "Ransom" and "CSI: NY."
Conger, who served in the United States Marine Corps for a decade, was tapped by D-M to serve 1912's beer at the concert, alongside the owners of Greet Feet Brewing, another veteran-owned brewery in town.
Conger said he was informed ahead of time that the band would be coming to his brewery at 2045 N. Forbes Blvd after the gig. Green Feet owners Scott Petersen and Jen Reynard also came down with some of their own creations for Sinise to sample.
"(Sinise) is a huge supporter of military veterans and wanted to make sure he came to a veteran-owned establishment," Conger said. "Everybody was really cool, very gracious. We were honored to have them."
Sinise is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have tasted what Tucson has to offer in recent years.
Others include:
Chuck Liddell at MiAn Sushi downtown
Chuck Liddell, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, looked badass posing for a picture with restaurateur Bin An, in front of An's downtown restaurant MiAn Sushi & Modern Asian Cuisine on East Broadway, in July of 2018.
Liddell was in town filming with director/writer Jacob DeSio, according to a post from the same day on Liddell's Instagram account.
Adam Sandler at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in 2018
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler stopped into Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at the La Encantada Mall in 2018.
A handful of employees took a selfie with the famous actor and posted the photo on Facebook.
"We had a special guest dine with us today! Thanks for joining us for dinner Adam Sandler," the restaurant wrote in the Facebook post.
Lance Armstrong's late dinner at Gavi's
Lance Armstrong and a party of 10 came into Piazza Gavi Italian Restaurant in February of 2017 — hours after his team finished the grueling 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo mountain bike challenge.
Kevin Smith visits Batch downtown
Director, actor, comic book man Kevin Smith made the rounds in Tucson ahead of his appearance at the Rialto Theatre in June of 2017.
Smith popped up live and in-person at points around town over the course of a week, with photos to prove it.
Among the shots that circulated: A selfie with Frank Brinsley, host of "The World Famous Frank Show," on Brinsley's Twitter feed; a forehead shot on Smith's Twitter feed with the Rialto marquee in the background; and a photo of Smith with Ronnie Spece and Kade Mislinski, owners of Batch, at the downtown doughnut and whiskey shop.
Adam Sandler at the Silver Saddle in early 2015
Before visiting Firebirds, Sandler was snapped at The Silver Saddle Steakhouse on the south side's East Benson Highway in 2015.
The restaurant, which is kind of tricky to find off Interstate 10 unless you know it's there — you see the sign after you've passed the South Sixth Avenue exit — has photographic proof of its celebrity encounter. They snapped some shots of Sandler with its employees.
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian at Street Taco and Beer Co.
LeAnn Rimes was in town for a holiday gig at the Fox Theater in December, 2015. While she was here, she chose Street Taco and Beer Co., 58 W. Congress St., as her restaurant of choice.
From the Street Taco Facebook page:
"The beautiful Grammy and CMA award winning country/pop singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian stopped Street taco before her concert and had some tacos. After her concert she sent her staff back to get a to go bag for the road. What a cool, funny and down to earth couple."
Billy Bob Thornton at Sir Veza's in August, 2016
Not sure why Billy Bob Thornton was in Tucson or why he popped into the now-closed Sir Veza's Taco Garage at the Tucson Mall in August of 2016, but there he was, smoking a cigarette outside and posing for pics with Sir Veza's employees.
"'Bad Santa' dropped into Sir Veza's last night to fix his hunger and thirst! Thanks for visiting the taco garage Billy Bob Thornton! #badsanta #whereuat," Sir Veza's owner Ray Flores posted on Facebook.
Flores also wrote that Thornton "took some pics and said he was sorry for missing our Xmas in July gift card sale."
Ken Griffey Jr. at Wings Over Broadway
Baseball great and hall-of-famer Ken Griffey Jr. swung into Wings Over Broadway, 5004 E. Broadway, in August of 2016.
In addition to his meal, Griffey got some fan love from several employees, and, judging by the photo posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, he seemed like a good sport.
Steven Seagal at Mariscos Chihuahua
When a Hollywood star slips into your dining room for a quiet dinner there's only one thing for the employees to do: Selfies!
That's what a half-dozen employees of Mariscos Chihuahua at 1009 N. Grande Ave. did when Steven Seagal stepped into their dining room in February of 2016. After serving the star of dozens of action and martial arts films including the "Under Siege" franchise, the employees posed with the star for group shots in the kitchen.
Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco at Sunny Daze Cafe
Brendon Urie, frontman for Panic! At the Disco, came to Sunny Daze Cafe for a bite to eat in October of 2016.
Panic! At the Disco headlined KFMA Fall Ball 2016 at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Urie was a co-headliner with Weezer, following up on the two acts summerlong co-headlining tour that hit Phoenix in August.