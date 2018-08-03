ADOPTED: Ash and Miss Bianca were adopted from Paws Patrol. Bentley is now foster to adopt and Sombra and Aragon were adopted from PACC.
National Immunization month — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Your pet will receive up to two free core vaccinations, if needed, at the time of their spay/neuter surgery. Dogs/cats must be 3 months to 3 years and under 60 pounds. $20 for dogs plus $5 e-collar; $15 for cats. Call to make an appointment. 881-0321.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PASTACHIO
ID No.: A642040.
Age: 13 years.
Story: Pastachio is a gentle senior and hasn’t met anyone or anything he doesn’t like being around. He has lived with cats, dogs, and children. Pastachio is housebroken, calm, and well-behaved.
Fees: Waived for all pets through Aug. 18 in honor of PACC’s participation in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign. You’ll need to pay a $19 license fee to take Pastachio home.
BELLA
ID No.: A638812.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Bella is petite lady with the cutest freckles you’ll ever see. She enjoys her walks but would prefer to lay next to you and snack on treats.
Fee: $19 license fee.
KASSIE
ID No.: A642038.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Kassie is a little shy, but she is great on a leash. She’s pretty calm, too.
Fee: $19 license fee.
MIAGI
ID No.: A625300.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Miagi is a happy, energetic boy who loves to give kisses. He loves exploring the smells and chasing lizards out on his walks. This fella can sit and take treats ever so gently.
Fee: $19 license fee.
OREO ORANGE — DSH
ID No.: A634381.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Oreo Orange is a very sweet and shy girl who enjoys sitting high on a shelf or on a cat tree. She also enjoys the company of her kitty friends.
Fee: Free.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BISCUIT — ORANGE/WHITE TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Biscuit is very frisky. He loves tearing around with his siblings. He doesn’t always like to be held; there is too much to do for that. Biscuit gets along well with his siblings and other cats. He needs an indoor-only home.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol in Green Valley at 207-4024 or greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
MAISY — HOUND MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: Maisy is a sweet, tiny hound mix, she’s just 19 pounds and measures 15 inches high. She’s past all those crazy puppy antics, but she’s still young enough to love playing and being with her humans. She’s an affectionate, loving little dog that loves nothing more than to curl up in your lap and soak up pats and kisses. Maisy is a bit timid by nature so she needs a loving adopter who understands her unique needs. Loud noises like the dishwasher or washing machine upset her, so she needs a safe place (like a crate or a quiet room) to go to. The good news is she isn’t destructive when she’s frightened. She just wants to get away from the noise. Maisy should go to a home without other dogs or small children. Maisy sometimes snaps at other dogs and kids when frightened to give them a warning. (She doesn’t bite, just warns.) In addition, her new home must have a very secure block fence, one at least 5 feet tall, as she’s a springy little dog and likes to explore.
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
MEX — GREYHOUND
Age: 2 years.
Story: Mex loves people and wants to be with them, whether it’s helping with chores, relaxing or going for a ride or walk. Mex is talkative, goofy and loves to cuddle.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421 sagreyhoundadoption.org.
MERCEDES — STAFFIE MIX
Age: 4 years.
Story: Mercedes is exceptionally sweet and affectionate, treat-motivated, and happily learning (sit, down and more). Often shy at first, once Mercedes knows you’re kind, she quickly reveals her own endearing charm.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
CAMPER
Age: 8½ years.
Story: Camper was neutered ,but it was obvious he had been “living rough” for a long time. It’s taken a while, but he’s remembered what it’s like to trust and be loved.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
SYE
ID No.: 860539.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Sye is a laid-back boy who will make a great sidekick. He enjoys spending his days with his favorite people and will curl up on your feet. Sye walks well on a leash and loves to meet new people. He is a smart boy who already knows sit, down, and shake. He is treat-motivated and eager to please. Sye has allergies and will need to be on a special diet.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
MINUET
ID No.: 858530.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Minuet is a very outgoing girl who loves to be held and needs a loving family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.