ADOPTED: Honey was adopted from Paws Patrol.Flora, Buffy and Naveen were all adopted from PACC.
Rattlesnake Avoidance Training — HSSA, 635 W. Roger Road. Class gives dogs the necessary training to prevent an expensive, potentially deadly snakebite. $105 per dog, $85 for second dog. Price includes one follow-up session if needed. Each dog must have their own handler, must be 6 months or older, in good health and current on all vaccinations. Tickets at hssaz.org. 5-7 p.m. July 24.
Cat Spay/Neuter Discount — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/ Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Cat and kitten spay and neuter surgeries are only $15. Core vaccinations are included at no cost with each surgery appointment. Cats must be 3 months to 4 years, appointments are required. 8 a.m.-noon. July 24-28 and 31. 881-0321.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
HOOCH
ID No.: A016249.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Hooch is a very nice senior with lots of pep. He's always happy, a little goofy and fun, knows how to sit and give a paw, walks great on a leash; not really into chasing after balls, but would rather sit by your side.
Fee: Hooch is a member of PACC's Silver Whiskers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
SHERIFF
ID No.: A633107.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Sheriff is a super sweet, big softie. He loves car rides, enjoys trail hikes, and lounging at coffee shops. He's a smart guy, already knows how to sit, shake, down and will do anything for a treat.
Fee: Sheriff is a member of PACC's Silver Whiskers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
SOMBRA
ID No.: A536398.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Sombra is sweet, gentle, quiet, easy-going on a leash, well-mannered, knows sit and stay, soaks up attention and loves to have her tummy rubbed! She gets along with everyone and likes all dogs, big and small.
Fee: Sombra is a member of PACC's Silver Whiskers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
ARAGON — DSH
ID No.: A633364.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Aragon has lived with other cats and would make an excellent companion. He's quiet and reserved, but very friendly. He loves hanging out on cat trees, but would also enjoy a window so he can talk to the birds.
Fee: Aragon is a member of PACC's Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
BANANA NUT — DMH
ID No.: A632863.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Banana Nut is very friendly and sweet. He has requested that he be adopted with one of his PACC friends if you don't already have a cat at home. Banana Nut is such a loving boy, you will always see him cuddling with his kitty friends.
Fee: Banana Nut is a member of PACC's Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MISS BIANCA
Age: 18 months.
Story: Miss Bianca and her five kittens were rescued by a family in Tucson. Miss Bianca is full of love, and extra toes. Yes, she is polydactyl. Mom has done a great job raising her babies and now she is ready for a home all her own. Miss Bianca needs an indoor-only home.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol in Green Valley at 207-4024 or greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
HARPER — GREYHOUND
Age: 10 years.
Story: Harper is sweet, loves people and loves getting lots of hugs and rubs from them. She is a very good-natured and happy hound who gets along well with her greyhound foster sibling. Harper does not act her age at all! She is very healthy and active. She gets very excited to go on her walks and does great on a leash. She is house-trained and loves going outside and sunning herself.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421 sagreyhoundadoption.org.
TRIXIE
Age: 8 years.
Story: Trixie is gentle and mellow. She gets along great with her foster siblings, both canine and human. She wants nothing more than to be with her people getting lots of love and affection. She is respectful and gentle to everyone she meets. Trixie is spayed and up to date on shots. She has a lipoma (fatty tumor) on her side, but the vet says it’s normal for a dog her age and is nothing to worry about.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com
Meet: By appointment.
BUCK — BORDER COLLIE MIX
Age: 3 years.
Story: Buck was found on Sahuarita Road, it was evident he'd been on his own for a while. He needed some medical care and lots of attention. He was shy and quiet at first but being with people is restoring his confidence. He's an easy-going guy, his friends call him a "gentle soul."
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
PIPER — LONGHAIRED TURKISH VAN MIX
Age: 4 years.
Story: Piper craves a lot of attention and loves to snuggle and sleep next to you. She's a bit shy at first with new people. Piper would be best as your only cat, but she's fine with dogs.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
GASTON
ID: 859624.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Gaston loves attention and will chirp to say thank you. His dream home with have a scratching post and toys just for him.
Fee: $80.
Contact: PAWSH La Encantada 520-327-6088, ext. 154
Meet: 2905 E. Skyline Drove. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday- Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.
TESSIE
ID: 860971.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Tessie is a happy, fun-loving girl who loves to eat. She will do best with an active family that has experience with hounds.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 327-6088, Ext., 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.