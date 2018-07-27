ADOPTED: Teigra, Springer, Tulip and Sierra were all adopted from PACC. Pepita, Clio and Ms. Tery were adopted from Hermitage.
Cocktails for Cats — The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road. Drinks, dinner, raffles, desserts and music. All money raised and 25 percent of bar sales go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter. Ages 21 and up. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 3.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Aug. 5. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BENTLEY
ID No.: A619400.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bentley is a loving and gentle guy. He loves a lot of things including: car rides, playing, giving hugs, and our volunteers say he has the best froggy legged army crawl. He’s also a smart dog, Bentley knows how to sit, shake, touch, and down.
Fee: None for adoption, he is a member of PACC's Long Timers Club; $19 for a license fee.
ELLIOT
ID No.: A640759.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Elliot is a soulful couch potato who is interested in taking easy strolls with a human friend.
Fee: No adoption fee; $19 license fee.
MIDNIGHT
ID No.: A638928.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Midnight has a unique way of sleeping on his back. He's a friendly fella that loves meeting new people. He recently had a couple of bumps removed, so he's got a few bald spots, but he's good as new now.
Fee: No adoption fee; $19 license fee.
PATSY AND YIKES
ID No.: A641839 and A641840.
Age: 6 years and 2 years.
Story: Patsy is the black female cat in the photo, and the yellow male next to her is Yikes. They are a bonded pair who are adjusting to shelter life since their owner passed away. Patsy is affectionate and loves treats. Yikes feels safe when Patsy is nearby, but also enjoys human contact.
Fee: $5 each through the month of July.
HONEY ALMOND — DSH
ID No.: A632895.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Honey Almond came to PACC when his owner passed away. He's timid, but has a lot of love to give. His favorites include yummy treats, sitting near a window watching what’s happening.
Fee: $5 through the end of July.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SOCKS — LAB MIX
Age: 7 years.
Story: Socks is a devoted companion, loves walks, play, and quiet times too. She is loving and attentive.
Fee: $85, includes free vet care for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
MOAT — SHORTHAIRED BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Moat adores children and loves to play with anyone and then sleep on a lap. After she came here from Puerto Rico her family developed allergies to cats, so she needs a new home.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
MARY
ID: 857206.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Mary is a shy girl who can’t wait to meet her forever family. Mary will need a loving and patient family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: PAWSH, La Encantada, 327-6088, ext. 154.
Meet: 2905 E. Skyline Drive. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday- Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.
LUNA
ID: 860035.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Luna is a smart girl who already knows sit, shake, and speak. She needs a loving family that will enjoy playtime and love taking her on regular walks.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: Hope is a beagle mixed with something a little larger, like Shepherd or boxer. Her back story is that she was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn't. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to PACC. She is very shy of humans but has been slowly improving over the past several months. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, and is still shy of people in general, but much improved, and oh so very sweet. She enjoys the company of other dogs. She will need an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 50-55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
ZANDER — GREYHOUND
Age: 1 year.
Story: Zander is a gentle hound, handsome and loves people. Zander is a big, fuzzy, happy goofball who loves to play with his toys, chasing them in the yard. He doesn't mind sharing. He gets along with his foster sibling hounds, walks well on his leash and will stay close by you. Zander is still a puppy and needs some training but is learning quickly. He is a bit apprehensive of new places and things and would benefit having an older sibling to show him the ropes of doggy life.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421 sagreyhoundadoption.org.
JONNI — GREY/WHITE TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Jonni was found at four weeks old with siblings in Rancho Sahuarita. Jonni is really making progress with people. She will be great with another older cat. Jonni needs an indoor-only home.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol in Green Valley at 207-4024 or greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
PANDITA — DSH BLACK AND WHITE TUXEDO
Age: 1 year.
Story: Pandita came to Hermitage with her babies. They’ve found their forever homes, but Pandita needs her new family. She’s affectionate and personable, very curious about people, and loves humans. She has quite a “purr-box”, and loves ear scratches. She does not like other cats, and needs to be an only kitty.
Fee: $65
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
WEASLEY — DSH GINGER TABBY
Age: 8 years.
Story: Weasley is active and healthy and loves people. She also loves snoozing in the sun, supervising visitors and staff, and generally telling us humans what to do, because she knows we can’t do it right. She is best suited for a quiet home, with lots of love and as an only cat. She doesn’t mind other cats, but is happiest when she’s not around them.
Fee: $35
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.