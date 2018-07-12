ADOPTED: Rudy was adopted from Arizona Greyhound Rescue. Lulu, Spartacus and Victor from PACC found their forever homes.
HOPE Animal Shelter sustained a substantial amount of damage on Tuesday from the storms. They are in need of community support. Donations needed include: monetary donations, cleaning supplies, trash bags, pet food, general animal supplies, volunteers to foster animals. Drop off donations at: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive; Marana Operations Center, 2100 W. Ina road. If you would like to assist in repairing the shelter call Justin Gallick or Susan Scherl at 792-9200 or 820-9448.
Local discounts, adoption events and foster classes
Spay/Neuter Discount — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/ Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Cat and kitten spa and neuter surgeries are only $15. Core vaccinations are included at no cost with each surgery appointment. Cats must be 3 months to 4 years, appointments are required. 8 a.m.- noon. July 17-21, 24-28 and 31. $15. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Foster Cat Orientation — PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Learn about becoming a foster parent for PACC. RSVP by emailing PACC.foster@pima.gov. 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 19.
Foster Dog Orientation — PACC. Learn more about fostering Adult Dogs for PACC. Sign up at https://goo.gl/Rh8wvr or e-mail Patricia.O’Grady@pima.gov.
Pet Adoptions — MINI of Tucson, 4635 E. 22nd St. PACC and The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Royal Automotive are hosting an adoption event. Come find your best friend. For more information call 325-6464 ask for Lu or Sam.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
NYX
ID No.: A633252.
Age: 8 years
Story: Nyx is calm, relaxed, sweet, very easy to walk, non-reactive to other dogs, she adores people, loves to have someone read to her. She’s very laid-back, easy going and is a well-mannered good girl.
Fee: Nyx is a member of the PACC Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit. A $19 license fee applies.
DOZER
ID No.: A632716.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Dozer needs a special someone, he’s mostly blind and is hearing impaired. This medium sized guy enjoys walks, treats and the company of his human friends. He’s an independent guy, not big on cuddling, but still a great companion.
Fee: Dozer is a member of the the PACC Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit. A $19 license fee applies.
FLORA
ID No.: A633105.
Age: 2 years.
Qualities: Flora is sweet, walks well on her leash, is eager to please, sits immediately without the need for a treat, very affectionate and gives gentle kisses.
Fee: Flora is a member of the the PACC Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit. A $19 license fee applies.
NAVEEN — DSH
ID No.: A623755.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Naveen knows how to have fun, he will leap into the air for a feather toy and will work for treats. He loves back rubs and chin scratches and has purrfected the art of taking naps.
Fee: Naveen is a member of the the PACC Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
BUFFY — DSH
ID No.: A633098.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Buffy is a beautiful girl with matching eyes and has the sweetest purr and would make a wonderful companion. She’s a little frightened in her kennel, but has blossomed since arriving. This playful petite girl loves attention, back end scratches, attention, and treats.
Fee: Buffy is a member of the the PACC Long Timers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and first vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
YAKKO
ID No.: 857221.
Age: 3 months.
Story: Yakko is a curious kitten who loves to explore.
Fee: $115.
Contact: PAWSH La Encantada 327-6088, ext. 154.
Meet: 2905 E. Skyline Blvd. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays.
HONEY
ID No.: 855676.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Honey is a fun, playful girl who would do best with an active family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LACEY — CHIHUAHUA
Age: 5 ½ years.
Story: Lacey was alone out in the big wide world and was very scared. After being rescued she wasn’t sure how to tell friend from foe, but gradually her fear subsided, and now Lacey is dreaming of a loving home where kindness abides.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
RAYITA — SHORTHAIRED TABBY AND WHITE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Rayita is a greeter and lies on her back to say “hi” to anyone at the door, and she loves to climb into people’s laps to sleep or be petted. Rayita and her sister, Moat, came here all the way from Puerto Rico, and they’ve both got their sights set on a new home.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
NOEL — COONHOUND
Age: 1 ½ years
Story: Noel is energetic, a quick learner and wants to please, though at times she can be a bit stubborn. We believe she was never a companion animal before coming into rescue, so she needs time to settle into the routine of the household. A house with a mellow, non-threatening dog or a puppy would do well with Noel. Older children (older than 10) are also a good match for Noel. Noel loves to rip stuffed toys apart, so unless you like cleaning up all the fuzzies, it’s probably not a good toy for her. Noel needs a confident, coonhound savvy person to help her become the loving companion dog she was meant to be.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
ASH — DMH
Age: 7 months.
Story: Ash is full of fun and ready for the adventure of his life. He’s game for about anything but is not sure if he likes other boy kitties. Ash loves to play, and will be your best buddy while you’re reading or watching TV. Ash needs an indoor-only home.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol in Green Valley at 207-4024 or greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
NERO — DSH TABBY AND WHITE
Age: 2 ½ years.
Story: Nero came to Hermitage from UA where he had been abandoned on the streets. He’s loving, sweet and will dance for treats and yummy food. He gets along with other cats, but would prefer to be your only love, as he doesn’t like to have to share his human.
Fee: $65.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
DRAGON — GREYHOUND
Age: 2 ½ years.
Story: Dragon is beautiful inside and out. He is easy going, gets along well with all his foster siblings including cats. Dragon is very expressive, he loves to talk and sing. He travels well in the car, walks well on a leash and loves to cuddle.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421 sagreyhoundadoption.org.
BITSY
ID No.: 855891.
Age: 4 months.
Story: Bitsy is a very friendly and playful kitten. She is FIV positive which means I will need to be an indoor only cat.
Fee: $125.
Contact: PAWSH Park Place at 520-327-6088, ext. 133
Meet: 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.