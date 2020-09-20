Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Marigold from Paws Patrol; Orange from The Animal League of Green Valley; Oscarito, Matilda, Zeus, Lex and Gordo from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SAM
ID No.: A713408
Age: 3 years
Story: Sam is a very gentle, easygoing companion pup. He’s the kind of guy who enjoys a nice walk at sunrise, if there’s a grassy spot, he’ll stop and roll around a bit — so be sure to give him some belly rubs. Sam is housebroken, likes hot dogs, and likes to sleep in his very own comfy bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROSY
ID No.: A470750
Age: 6 years
Story: Rosy is an affectionate gal who enjoys ear, back and chest scratches. She loves her walks by the park and during the hot summer days; she’ll cool off by rolling around in the wet tall grass. Volunteers say Rosy is gentle, easygoing, affectionate and will solicit affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MIDNIGHT
ID No.: A627302
Age: 3 years
Story: Midnight is an absolutely wonderful guy, great companion, and excellent listener. He’s kind, funny, pleasant and happy. He likes rolling in the grass, snuggles from his friends, giving the paw, and standing under the hose while fabulous cool water runs over his back.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OSO
ID No.: A699256
Age: 1 year
Story: Oso is a young pup who has the manners and demeanor of an older guy. He’s an easy walker, affectionate and loves to be around people. Oso has had some professional training so he has some mad skills he loves to show off. This guy is so smart and follows directions.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PERRY
ID No.: A713151
Age: 1 year
Story: Perry is a very sweet and playful guy who loves the hose and a pool full of water. Perry is easy to leash and is curious to explore his surroundings. He has a very strong love for tennis balls and has a ton of nonstop fun chasing them.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DORIAN GRAY
ID No.: A714845
Age: 7 years
Story: Dorian Gray is an American curl with chubby man cheeks, crinkle ears and a beautiful silver coat. He’s a little sensitive and shy but can be plied with tasty snacks. He’s a sweet soul who enjoys his beauty sleep and a good head rub.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ANDY — GREY AND WHITE TABBY
Age: 5 months
Story: In April 2020, the Mayberry Litter arrived at Paws Patrol from Tumacacori. Meet Andy. This handsome tabby is lovable just like the other three kittens from this litter. When he was rescued, we discovered that he had a hernia and had corrective surgery. However, you can come visit this cute tabby and bring him some treats and a special toy to help with his recovery. Andy would also do well if he’s adopted with his sister Bea. Both will be available for adoption around Sept. 21. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Andy or $65 for Andy and Bea. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
GOMER — GRAY TABBY
Age: 5 months
Story: Gomer is a fun-loving kitten from the Mayberry Litter out of Tumacacori. This little guy is a character and although he may not be as outgoing with strangers as his namesake was, he is working on it and will come around in no time. Maybe what this tabby needs is a great adult cat who understands how nice humans can be to give him some pointers. If you have that great cat who needs a kitten companion, come see Gomer. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Gomer. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
ADOBE
Age: 7 years.
Story: Adobe is a lovable Lab mix boy who walks well on a leash and rides well in a car. He’s eager to please you and really enjoys attention. He uses the doggy door and appears to be house trained. He’s a social lad and might even like a companion to play with. Call to make an appointment to meet Adobe.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
FIAT
Age: 6 years.
Story: When Fiat’s family moved, they were unable to find a place to take all their pets. His dad said, “He’s a quiet, laid-back, lazy, loving cat (who gets along great with everyone/thing), and we’ll miss him greatly.” Dad said Fiat was a great companion. Call soon to make an appointment.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
PICKLES
ID No.: 894472
Age: 8 months
Story: Pickles is a sweet and wiggly girl. She’s a bundle of energy and loves treats. Pickles needs daily exercise and training
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
TRIAD — DSH CREAM/BUFF TABBY
Age: 12 years
Story: Triad is a tripod, or three-legged cat. In the past, he lost one of his back legs, but hops around great. He’s the sort of kitty who introduces himself as soon as he sees you, so you’re greeted with a loud “Meow!” that’s often followed by him adorably rolling over and being cute. He gets along with other kitties great, and would love a forever kitty friend of his own. He isn’t fond of dogs, as they stress him out quite badly. If you need conversation and snuggles, this boy is the kitty for you.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!