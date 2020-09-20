Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Triad is a tripod, or three-legged cat. In the past, he lost one of his back legs, but hops around great. He’s the sort of kitty who introduces himself as soon as he sees you, so you’re greeted with a loud “Meow!” that’s often followed by him adorably rolling over and being cute. He gets along with other kitties great, and would love a forever kitty friend of his own. He isn’t fond of dogs, as they stress him out quite badly. If you need conversation and snuggles, this boy is the kitty for you.