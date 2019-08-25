Adopted: Phoebe was adopted from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, and Sammi and Willow were adopted from Pawsitively Cats. Cindy, Bella, Autumn, Flyer, Alpo and Sheila were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
REDDIT and BELLA
ID No.: A664430 and A664432.
Ages: 5 years.
Story: Reddit and Bella are a beautiful bonded pair. You’ll catch them snoozing together; they are each other’s comfort. This pair walks well on a leash, they’re housebroken, and they are play-group rock stars.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TIKI
ID No.: A678060.
Age: 4 years.
Qualities: Tiki will greet you with her happy dance when you approach her kennel to leash her up. She walks beautifully on a leash, loves attention, and does well in play group.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHOLO
ID No.: A378458.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Cholo is an easygoing, loyal and loving male. He enjoys hiking, dining at restaurants, loves people, walks well on a leash, and takes treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KAYLA
ID No.: A659361.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Kayla enjoys spending time on the couch watching your favorite shows. She enjoys going for walks, is good with other dogs, housebroken, low-key, and affectionate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SHORTY — DSH
ID No.: A678512.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Toys that jingle, crinkle,and are sprinkled with catnip are just a few of Shorty’s favorite toys. She would like to spend her days sunning herself in the windowsill, having an endless supply of treats, and telling the lizards outside that they can be friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CLEO — DSH
Age: 3 years.
Story: Cleo is a sweet little female who is ready to tell you all about her day. She enjoys attention, thinks chicken is very tasty and is an absolute love!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
NEBULA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR CALICO
Age: 4 months.
Story: In the Marvel Comics, Nebula was athletic and an excellent combatant. She possessed a gifted intellect and was a brilliant strategist. Now that sounds just like this calico kitten! Nebula may look calm while she’s resting but actually, she is planning her next move, does she want to destroy a toy mouse, jump on one of her siblings, run at lightning speed after a fly, or lie down next to you for a brief quiet moment? If you like suspense, take Nebula home and have some fun together. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
JAKE
ID No.: 858235.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Jake loves tennis balls and is learning how to play fetch. He will sit before being asked and is working on shaking hands. Jake would love a family that’s willing to take him on regular walks and hopefully give him a massage afterward.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
DUSTY — HOUND MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: Dusty loves grown-up people, but children are an unknown and he is not great with small animals. He can be strong on a leash and prefers to dine alone. He enjoys being petted, having neck scratches and following you around.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
HATTIE MAE — TORBIE
Age: 13 years.
Story: If you are a quiet, older person who wants a feline companion to cuddle, look no further. Hattie Mae has lived with other cats but is quite independent and would prefer to be an only child. She is declawed and comes with vet care support for life.
Fee: $45; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SOLSTICE —DLH TORToiseshell
Age: 2 years.
Story: Gorgeous and affectionate, this pretty female was abandoned on our property. She loves to talk and will let you know when she wants you to rub her head and scratch her chin. She also likes to chat about her day and will share all the shelter gossip. She’s lovable and adores humans but isn’t fond of other cats. She would be best suited as an only cat. Solstice needs snuggles, good conversation, ear scratches and a warm place to snooze when she’s done supervising her humans. Solstice does not get along with dogs, at all.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; closed Sundays-Mondays.
FREYA — DSH BROWN TABBY, and ELIJAH — MANX BROWN TABBY
Age: 3½ months.
Story: Meet Freya and her big brother, Elijah. They are part of a big family of five kittens who are all energetic and fun-loving. They will keep you entertained for hours. Each one of them has a special quality that makes them stand out. Some have tails, some do not, most are brown tabbies, one is all black.
Fee: $110 for one, $165 for two, includes spaying or neutering, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.
FINNEGAN — DSH ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 4 months.
Story: Finnegan is a sweet male who loves people, other kittens and cat-friendly dogs. He loves to play, run and have fun. He is a very cool cat! Come meet him today and be prepared to fall in love.
Fee: $110, includes neutering, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
BASMATI — DSH BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 8 months.
Story: This sweet male is playful, snuggly and loves to eat! He’s still growing and can put away a surprising amount of food, much like a human teenager. He’s loving and gentle, gets along with other kitties and loves people. He also loves to play, especially when he has a human to play with. Basmati needs a human to help him work off his energy, as he’s still growing.
Fee: $115.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; Closed Sundays-Mondays.