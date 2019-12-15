Adopted: Precious and Peter Parker from Paws Patrol, Luna & Valentino, Akhal-Teke, Tony, and Athena from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
APOLLO
ID No.: A491077.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Apollo is a sweet and mellow fellow who happens to be visually impaired. Apollo would love a foster home or forever family to give him all the love he deserves. If you’re interested in fostering Apollo, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BONES
ID No.: A689561.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Bones is quite the stunner. He’s a friendly and gentle guy who enjoys going for walks so he can smell all the fabulous outdoor smells. He walks well on a leash, is super-smart, and loves treats and toys.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHOCO
ID No.: A689332
Age: 11 years
Qualities: Choco is hoping to find a foster family with a soft bed where he can recover from his upcoming surgery that will help him feel like a new man. This guy loves to go for leisurely strolls, he doesn’t seem to care much about other dogs, and he would make a great couch companion. If you’re interested in fostering Choco, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: Choco has a $0 adoption fee.
WESTERN
ID No.: A689581.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Western is just about the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. He’s a little shy and timid, but he wants love and affection so badly, and you can see how grateful he is for your kindness when you look into his eyes. Western seems to be housebroken and has done well with other dogs at PACC.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SIR LANCELOT — DSH
ID No.: A680856.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Sir Lancelot is a sweet, regal and lovable male who enjoys having his head, chin and cheeks gently scratched. He’s a wonderful kitty companion who appreciates hanging with humans and has lived companionable with other cats. His favorite pastime is relaxing in a sunny window and partaking in tasty meals and treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KRONK — DSH
ID No.: A690963.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Kronk is sweet soul adjusting to life in the shelter. We all know he would prefer a quiet place with a comfy bed, someone to shower him with love and an endless supply of tasty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CABERNET —TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 9 months.
Story: Cabernet was part of a litter born at Elephant Head. Out of the five kittens Paws Patrol rescued in April, Cabernet and his brother, Chardonnay are the only ones who still need a home. Cabernet is a handsome black and white tuxedo kitty. He demands attention and loves being petting. He enjoys the company of his brother. Together they play and snuggle with each other every day. Both kitties do well with other cats and well-behaved dogs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Cabernet; $60 for both Cabernet and Chardonnay. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CHARDONNAY — GRAY OR BLUE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 9 months.
Story: Chardonnay has the same start as his brother, Cabernet. He is a gentle cat with a beautiful gray coat. He’s mellow, comfortable, relaxed and laid back. He loves attention and loves his brother Cabernet. Together they chase each other, play hide and seek in the cat tree and even curl up next to each other when it’s nap time. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Chardonnay $60 for both Chardonnay and Cabernet. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol.
PIXIE
Age: 2 years.
Story: Pixie came to us as a pregnant stray. After a few days being in foster, she then gave birth on her foster mom in the middle of the night. As her babies grew, she would carry them all over the house wherever her foster mom was. She is fine with some adult cats, but dislikes others. From behavior she shows, she would do fine in a home with dogs or younger cats, but would need to meet them first and have a chance to adapt.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org, 520-200-1643 or adoption@sacatrescue.org.
CHANCE
Age: 1 year.
Story: Take a chance on this handsome, sweet, smart male. He looks like a Pointer with the face of a happy Heeler. He likes to run, play with toys, and go for car rides.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BEETHOVEN — MEDIUM-HAIRED BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 6 months.
Story: Beethoven got along great with older kids, cat, and dog, but she had too much enthusiasm around the toddler.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
GASTON
ID No.: 859624
Age: 3 years
Story: Gaston is a handsome male who who loves attention and will thank you by chirping.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
OAKLEY
ID No.: 880582.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Oakley is a smart male who loves to be on the move. He still has a little bit of growing and learning to do.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
FRANK — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Frank had to return to the shelter last month when his disabled mom could no longer care for him. Frank was timid but has come out of his shell. He is still overwhelmed at the shelter; and seeks attention, as well as a quiet place to hang out. He is the sweetest big boy, who loves to snuggle. Frankie would do well as an only cat or with one other nice-tempered cat.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
MAIA — DLH GREY
Age: 3½ years.
Story: Maia is a stunning, friendly and loving kitty who is looking for a forever home. Maia would do best as an only cat with an adoring person who would make Maia the center of their world. She is a “talker” and playful.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
FOXY LOXY
Age: 1 year.
Story: This affectionate and adorable cat came to us pregnant, and needed a safe place to have her babies. They have all found their forever homes, but she’s still looking. She loves ear and chin scratches.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.