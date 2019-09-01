Story: Lillian enjoys sitting on her perch watching the world go by. She’s not one to turn down yummy treats and will never turn down an opportunity for a nap! This girl knows that beauty sleep is important!
Story: Ellie loves lots of pets, hugs and kisses. She loves being with her people cuddling on the couch or just hanging out. Ellie gets along with the other Greyhound she is living with now, sharing food and water. Ellie is also house trained and will let you know when she is ready to go outside. She is still getting use to the real world and all the new things she is experiencing, this causes her to be a little anxious about new people, places and noises she is not used to. She seems to be doing better each day as she feels more safe and confident in her new surroundings. Ellie would do best in a home with someone who is home most of the time or with another greyhound as a companion.
Story: Amaretto is a sweet girl, who happens to be a little “fluffy” and needs to be on a special diet to lose weight. She can be a little timid at first meeting, but is very loving. She is also very smart, and knows what time her dinner is. She gets along with other kitties OK, but we’re not sure how she feels about dogs. She would do best with a family with older children, because she can get a little overwhelmed with lots of noise. Needs to be on a special diet to lose some weight, and for her family to monitor her eating. She also needs snuggles, and a warm, sunny spot to snooze!
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
Adopted: Mikey, Pepper Jay and Gloria were adopted from Pima Paws for Life. Baby, Hobo and Jr. were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs .
PATRICK
ID No.: A641046.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Patrick is a lovable and gentle guy. He thrives on neck scratches, loves playing a short game of fetch and thinks “couch potato” refers only to him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
QUEENIE
ID No.: A657114.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Queenie is a pleasure to walk! She’s easy to leash up, sits nicely for treats, is sweet as can be and loves rolling in the grass so everyone will give her belly rubs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
YAYA
ID No.: A677787.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Yaya is an adorable gal. She has a warm and loving personality, is a joy to walk, has the most beautiful amber eyes and is a calm, relaxed, happy female.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DAWN
ID No.: A679015.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Dawn is a sweet and quiet young female. She’s affectionate, walks easily, takes treats gently, and has an easygoing temperament.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LILLIAN
ID No.: A679607.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Lillian enjoys sitting on her perch watching the world go by. She’s not one to turn down yummy treats and will never turn down an opportunity for a nap.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ORANGE POP — DLH
ID No.: A680412.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Orange Pop has requested a home with a window so she can talk to the birds. She would also appreciate a couple of toys that she can bat around, some tasty meals throughout the day, and a comfy spot to curl up on.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
INDY — DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Age: 4 months old.
Story: Indy is a confident, independent, loving purr machine. He loves being held and once he becomes familiar with you, he just might take a nap in your arms. Indy is litter-box-trained and has a healthy, voracious appetite. He loves to play and has lots of energy. Indy has a great foster home but is ready for his forever humans. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: From now until the end of September, Indy and all the other black and tuxedo cats at Paws Patrol have a special adoption fee of $25 that includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Marty is a laid-back cool guy with a goatee. He doesn’t mind gentle dogs or most other cats. Marty is affectionate and loves to play.
Fee: From now until the end of September, Indy and all the other black and tuxedo cats at Paws Patrol have a special adoption fee of $25 that includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patro.
MADDY — SHEPHERD MIX
Age: 7 months.
Story: Maddy is a beautiful, sweet and gentle youngster who is learning all she needs to be your friend for life. She can be shy at first meeting but has gotten along with other dogs, cats and teenagers.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
FLIP FLOP — TABBY AND WHITE
Age: 8 weeks.
Story: Tired of the dog days of summer? Well, we have the solution for you! Kittens! We have lots of kittens here now, so you’re pretty much assured of getting the color, gender and personality you’re looking for.
Fee: Two kittens for $50; includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
OSCAR
ID No.: 876050.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Oscar is friendly and loves for people to give him attention. He has some allergies so prefers to spend most of his time indoors.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
AYDA
ID No.: 873525.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ayda is a shy girl who loves to be pet, especially by her shoulders! She needs a quiet, calm and loving home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
BRITNEY — DSH BROWN TABBY and BRADLEY — DSH GREY TUXEDO
Age: 3 months.
Story: Britney and her brother Bradley are sweet and energetic kittens. Britney starts purring when you look at her. Bradley is a little shy, but once he is comfortable with you (which doesn’t take long) he is a real sweetie pie. They are available for adoption together or separately.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two; includes spaying or neutering, microchip and appropriate shots.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
KLAUS — DMH MANX BROWN TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Klaus is a fun-loving, energetic male. He also has an adorable paw print on his forehead, which makes him stand out among his brothers and sister. They are patiently waiting for their forever homes.
Fee: $110 (includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
ELLIE —GREYHOUND
Age: 5 years.
Story: Ellie loves lots of pets, hugs and kisses. She loves being with her people cuddling on the couch or just hanging out. Ellie gets along with the other greyhound she is living with now, sharing food and water. Ellie is also housetrained and will let you know when she is ready to go outside. She is still getting use to the real world and all the new things she is experiencing, this causes her to be a little anxious about new people, places and noises she is not used to. She seems to be doing better each day as she feels more safe and confident in her new surroundings. Ellie would do best in a home with someone who is home most of the time or with another greyhound as a companion.
Story: Amaretto is a sweet female who happens to be a little “fluffy” and needs to be on a special diet to lose weight. She can be a little timid at first meeting but is loving. She is also smart and knows what time her dinner is. She gets along with other kitties OK, but we’re not sure how she feels about dogs. She would do best with a family with older children, because she can get a little overwhelmed with lots of noise. Needs to be on a special diet to lose some weight and for her family to monitor her eating. She also needs snuggles, and a warm, sunny spot to snooze!
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.