Story: I am a very happy boy who can’t wait to meet my forever family. My family will have to love to play fetch because it’s my favorite thing to do. I’ll even drop the tennis ball at your feet to let you know I am ready to play! Dean needs a loving family with older or no kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: This sweet boy is a little retiring, but loves snuggles. He just waits for you to go to him, rather than the other way around. He can be chatty, and loves his ears scratched! He also has a purr that doesn’t stop. He gets along with other kitties quite well. He is also FIV+ and is available for our Lease for Life program. Jackson needs a family with love and snuggles; good conversation; treats and a sunny spot to snooze.
Fee: $50 for adoption/ $50 for Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Axo will happily build his world around you. He’ll mind your commands and walk on your leash, plus Axo will be content whether you want to play or rest, he’ll love your cooking and will be 100% faithful to you.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Story: Since he came from an abusive home situation, Joey can be wary of strangers. He can also be affectionate and playful for short periods. He dreams of a kind, patient person to show him the loving side of life.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine ROAd, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Story: Thurston is a medium sized dog and could stand to lose some weight. He is back with SoAZBR due to a change in his family situation. Thurston is very sweet and easy going. He loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well behaved. He comes when called, sits, and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has Valley Fever and is on Fluconazole. His titer is now 1:8. He has dry eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears but he is on maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% Cyclosporine ointment three days a week and Blink over the counter tears four days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws but daily wiping with Douxo Chlorhexidine Mouse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy, and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Story: Being the only girl in a litter of four has its ups and downs. Red gets her name from her stunning coat color and her freckled nose. She enjoys playing with her siblings but when she’s had enough of her brothers, she tends to cuddle with her mom. All Paws Patrol kittens have been fortunate to have a foster family take them in. Now they are ready to grow and be a part of their own families in a forever home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Bottle babies, Flora and Fauna have been inseparable since birth. They really love each other and need to stay together. Adopted as kittens, they were brought back to the shelter, as the new baby in the household was highly allergic. Come meet these super sweet girls. They miss being in a forever home.
Fee: $149 for both, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Story: Spats loves to play with his ball spinner? Spats got his name because of his white feet, chest and nose. He is a handsome kitten who enjoys being active with his siblings. Spats had been raised in a foster home with his mom and family by his side.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Adopted: Felix, Pete, and Woody were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BABY GIRL
ID No.: A658142.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Baby Girl is the epitome of cool, calm, and chill. This sweet and dainty female loves to be petted, rides like a champ in the car, is housebroken, and enjoys gentle strolls down the block.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GOLIATH
ID No.: A662639.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Goliath is a smart, trusting and fabulous companion dog. He enjoys car rides, playing in the water, is a good walker, and is experienced with children.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CROC
ID No.: A661093.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Croc is a funny little guy who can usually be spotted with his favorite toy hanging out of his mouth. He walks nicely on a leash, knows sit, down and shake and loves to snuggle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BUSTER
ID No.: A562846.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Buster is a sweet and gentle pup. He’s a loose leash walker, takes treats gently, enjoys affection and knows sit and paw.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MARLEY — DSH
ID No.: A350124.
Age: 10 years
Story: Marley daydreams of an endless supply of tuna fish, tasty treats, chin scratches, a window to watch the lizards and a comfy bed so she can catch up on her beauty sleep.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
