ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CHICO
ID No.: A682142.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Chico is the calm, cuddly, furry companion you’re looking for! He’s easy to walk, and is an affectionate, gentle, friendly, peaceful and mellow fellow.
GRAVY
ID No.: A679369.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Gravy is a super quiet, really gentle guy. He’s an affectionate boy, a gentle walker, he’s the type of friend you always want by your side.
DUNE
ID No.: A668372.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Dune is an adorable, playful and sweet pup. This handsome guy enjoys playing, loves other dogs and people equally. To meet Dune, please contact PACC.foster@pima.gov.
CODY
ID No.: A674651.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Cody is a sweet and mellow fellow with a mild temperament and endearing personality. He gets along with cats, is house trained, loves people and attention. To meet Cody, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
SEDONA — DSH
ID No.: A678775.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Sedona is a sweet and shy young lady. She was a wonderful mama to her seven babies and now she’s ready for the next chapter of her life. She enjoys head scratches, pieces of yarn to bat around, and a comfy bed to nap on.
MISSY — DSH
ID No.: A684871.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Missy is an affectionate and social gal. She spends her days walking the halls of the cat adoption room, trying to increase her daily steps. Missy is carrying around a few extra pounds, so she’s looking for a family who will help get her back to her ideal weight.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SPENCER
Age: 6 years.
Story: Although he needs to be your only dog, he loves people and gives big kisses and thumping tail wags. He loves car rides, taking walks and playing find the treat. For a special one-on-one relationship, Spencer is your guy.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BIG BOY — ORANGE MANX TABBY
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Big Boy says, “I may tolerate a friendly dog and when I do, we will share furniture! I am healthy but am FeLV positive, therefore, TALGV provides Vet Care Support for Life! Meep! is my favorite vocalization. I will follow my person for food and will ‘Meep’ until fed!”
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; incuding neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
JEMISON and FREESE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TORTOISESHELL
Age: 3 months.
Story: A wonderful litter of five kittens was born at Patagonia Animal Control. Mom was part of a cat colony. The kittens were raised in a foster home, and were named after famous scientists. All are very lovable, and were fostered with older cats. One of those kittens is Jemison. She is playful and ready to start her life in her forever home. She is quite bonded with another kitten from this litter, Freese if you’re looking to keep two together or we can separate the pair. Freese enjoys exploring and likes to be held. They like to snuggle together.
Fee: $50 for each Jemison and Freese or $75 for the pair, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HUGH
ID No.: 875954.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Hugh is a very sweet, but shy boy who is searching for a patient family that will give him the time he need to adjust to a new home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PLUGSY
ID No.: 873150.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Plugsy is a big, energetic, goofy guy who has spent WAY too long at HSSA waiting for his forever family. He is a proud graduate of the HSSA New Beginnings Canine program. Plugsy is high energy, loves toys, and will play fetch with you from sunrise to sunset.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LONESOME — BEAGLE
Age: 7 years.
Story: Lonesome was surrendered by his owner in Oklahoma. He is one of the sweetest beagles we have ever met. He gets along with other dogs and cats. Unfortunately, he is heart worm positive and is currently one third of the way through his 90 day treatment regimen. Part of the treatment involves keeping him physically quiet (i.e. leash walks outside for potty breaks only, otherwise crate rest), and this is imperative.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
LUCY — LABRADOR RETRIEVER
Age: 14 months.
Story: Lucy is so sweet, she is such a good girl and full of life. She knows sit, shake, and takes treats gently. She loves retrieving balls, playing with stuffy toys, swimming, going for walks, belly rubs, and lots of cuddles. Lucy uses the doggy door, is friendly with dogs, children, and all adults. Cats are unknown. She is a quick study and eager to please.
Fee: $365, includes vaccinations, spay, microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
JACKSON — LABRADOR/GOLDEN RETRIEVER MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: Jackson is a happy, handsome dog whose eyes light up around people. He is housebroken, likes other dogs, enjoys playtime, but his favorite thing to do is to be with you and be loved. If you want a friendly, laid-back boy whose tail wags whenever he meets a child, adult, or dog, then Jackson is for you. He is not good with cats.
Fee: $265, includes vaccinations, neuter, microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
KLAUS — DMH BROWN TABBY/MANX
Age: 5 months.
Story: Klaus is a fun-loving, energetic big boy with an adorable paw print on his forehead. He likes to lay on a chest or lap. Klaus loves toys and will fetch soft balls. He is part of a large family of five kittens who are patiently waiting for their forever homes.
Fee: $110, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org,
Meet: Saturday at Petsmart, Pantano and Broadway from noon- 4 p.m. or by appointment.
PORTER — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 7 months.
Story: Porter is a precious polydactyl who loves to play fetch with his human. He also has the “mitts” to be a catcher. Porter lives in his foster home with his siblings. He gets along well with the adult cats and dogs in his foster home and plays with his siblings in the most gentle manner. You can meet him by making an appointment. His foster mom would love for you to come meet him.
Fee: $110, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.