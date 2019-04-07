Adopted: Missy was adopted from the Animal League of Green Valley. Wolfie, Huckleberry, Jackpot, Hamilton, and Dancer were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
STICK
ID No.: A611310.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Stick is an 80-pound lapdog who just wants to cuddle. He’s a sweet, polite, attentive, gentle, sleepy, big male who is so well-behaved.
NEMO
ID No.: A660192.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Nemo is a lovely, even-tempered, sweet, and mellow gentleman. He enjoys his daily walks, will stop and smell the flowers, and watches the birds and dogs go by.
SUSY
ID No.: A017026.
Age: 12 years.
Storys: Susy is polite, leash-trained, house-trained, outgoing, and a gentle female. She’s a sweet and calm, adores companionship and gives tail wags if you talk to her.
SPECTROLITE
ID No.: A660140.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Spectrolite is a mellow and easygoing guy. He’s fantastic on a leash and just wants to be near his people. Spectrolite is super-friendly and is a wonderful couch companion.
OLIVER RAY and SAMMY — DSH
ID No: A664085 and A664084.
Ages: Both are 7½ years.
Story: Oliver Ray and Sammy are brothers from different mothers. They’re a bonded pair who do everything together.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
TUBAC GINGER — RED TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: Tubac Ginger does well with another kitty and can happily live side-by-side with him or her. She loves being petted once she becomes familiar with you but may not be a lap cat. She’ll express her gratitude with trills and purrs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MAGOO
Age: 3 years.
Story: To know Magoo is to love him. He’s a big strong guy with a soft, tender heart. Just look at the soft toys he cherishes or his many teenage volunteer friends. Playful, friendy, and most of all sweet.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
TONGA — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 4 months.
Story: Tonga and his sister are a bit beyond the baby stage but have not grown out of their playful, happy-go-lucky and affectionate way — they’re just a bit more settled now and enjoy playing together.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
LUCIA — GREYHOUND
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lucia, also known as LuLu, is a pretty brindle hound who does not look or act her age. She still has lots of energy to go on walks with you, socialize with other hounds or even explore some new adventures with you. Lucia is a special female looking for a forever family that will spoil her with soft beds, squeaky toys and lots of hugs and kisses. Lucia needs to be in a home with no cats or small dogs.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
VINCENT
Age: 5 years.
ID No.: 871232
Story: Vincent has lot of love to give his new family. He came to HSSA as a stray so we don’t know much about Vincent. He loves to have his belly rubbed and that’s rare for a kitty cat.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
SAMMY
Age: 1 year.
ID No.: 870032.
Story: Sammy came to HSSA as a transfer from another shelter. He has done well with kids and other dogs in his foster home but tends to chase kitty cats. He’s sure to make a great family dog to the family that can give him the training he craves. Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
BETTY
Age: 1 year.
ID No.: 871270
Story: Betty came to HSSA as a stray. She was shy and nervous at first but now she is opening up to the shelter staff. Betty is a young female and would do best with older kids because of her shy nature.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
JAGER
Age: 3 years.
ID No.: 868996.
Story: Jager is a lot of fun! He’s a rambunctious 3-year-old male who has lived with dogs in his previous home. He is looking for a home that can give him the training that would help him be his best self.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
CHAKA
Age: 5 years.
Story: Chaka is a little shy and has taken a little time to adjust to being at The Hermitage. He is an amazingly sweet and loving kitty who just needs a minute before he melts like putty in your hands. A few chin scratches and you have made a forever friend. Chaka does not like to be picked up, so he needs a family that understands.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
FLYNN — DSH TURKISH VAN MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: Flynn’s person passed away recently, so he had to come back to the shelter after living in one home most of his life. Flynn wants to be your lap-lover guy. He is getting along with the other cats in the shelter, but he would flourish in his own home.
Fee: $99.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.
SCOOTAY — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Scootay is still looking for a forever home. She is chillin’ out in her foster home for now but would love a home of her own. Scootay prefers people over cats but gets along with other easygoing cats. She is talkative, playful and active, but is also happy to hang out on your lap or the couch.
Fee: $99.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org.