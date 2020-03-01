Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: This gentle, pretty butterfly came to us with her four kittens, in need of a safe place to raise them. They have been adopted, but she’s still here, waiting for her forever home. She’s affectionate and does like to play, but also would be thrilled to have her very own human lap to cuddle in. She hasn’t met dogs, as far as we know, so a careful introduction would be important. She loves treats and needs a sunny spot to snooze between cuddles.