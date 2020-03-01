Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Noel, Silverbell and Buttons from Paws Patrol Green Valley; Millie from The Animal League of Green Valley; Tessa and Ramsey from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ZACH BRUFF
ID No.: A694689.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Zach Bruff is a gentle soul looking for a lifelong companion. This handsome pup is as sweet as can be, he walks well on a leash, appears to be kennel/house trained, and seems indifferent to the other dogs at PACC.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
INDICA
ID No.: A487156.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Indica is happy, energetic and full of spunk. She’s warm, affectionate and loving with people — an absolute sweetheart. Indica plays with the other PACC dogs in playgroup, likes going for car rides, walks easily on a leash and knows “sit.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TWINE
ID No.: A695617.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Twine has been awarded the Champion at Playing Fetch Award. He’s a fun guy who loves playing ball and is an excellent retriever. Twine is easy to walk, is super sweet and appears to be housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OPRAH
ID No.: A694729.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Oprah is a sweet girl who loves affection, long walks and chasing balls. We can’t get enough of Oprah’s wrinkles and she can’t get enough of squeaky toys and tennis balls.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROSE — DSH
ID No.: A684487.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Rose is a hunka, hunka bundle of love. She resides in the cat adoptions office at PACC and it’s time she shares her purrs with someone else. She requires head scratches, lap time for napping and a window so she can bird-watch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ITSY
ID No.: A694660.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Itsy is one of our working cats. She’s not interested in being touched, instead she wants to spend time with her buddies patrolling your yard, ranch or acreage and keep it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: Working Cats have a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LUKE —GRAY/BLUE/WHITE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years.
Story: Luke lived outside in Patagonia until someone showed him how great it is to be an indoor kitty. Now he loves attention and enjoys being petted, plus he loves to play. Luke does well with most cats and well-behaved dogs. His best friend is Marmalade who is his favorite playmate. Luke is a wonderful cat and will do well in any home especially if he was adopted with his pal Marmalade. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Luke or $40 if adopted with Marmalade. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MARMALADE — ORANGE/RED TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years.
Story: Marmalade appeared on the porch of an animal control officer who kept him safe and well fed until Paws Patrol could take him in. He is 2 years old and a beautiful orange kitty. Marmalade likes people, especially when he receives their loving attention. He gets along well with other cats, especially Luke. He also enjoys playing and chasing cat toys. Marmalade is a fantastic and friendly cat who would love a forever home of his own or with his furry friend, Luke. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Marmalade or $40 if adopted with Luke. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
SADIE
Age: 3 years.
Story: Sadie was abandoned in a yard but is learning to trust again. She needs a quiet and calm introduction with no challenging looks into her eyes. Then she will happily share her toy and sit in the lap of her new friend.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
RAJA
Age: 13 years.
Story: This declawed, handsome Persian fellow is available with his sister Ziba. They enjoy having their beautiful long hair brushed. They are both healthy but due to their ages, TALGV provides them with Vet Care Support for life.
Fee: $45, with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
NOOKIE
ID No.: 696754.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Nookie is sweet, but independent. She’ll ask you for attention, but only on her own terms. She needs a patient family with a quiet home and no other pets.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
FLECHER
ID No.: 886836.
Age: 3 years.
Story: The most gorgeous, freckly boy you’ll ever find. Flecher is a big boy, but probably thinks he’s much smaller because he’s a little shy and very quiet with new people. Once you’ve gotten to know him, he’s a silly, energetic boy who loves cuddling and playing. Flecher needs a patient family who is understanding of his need to go slow at first.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
COSMO — ORANGE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Cosmo is a very handsome boy. He is good with kids and can tolerate another cat in the house. He loves to snuggle with you at night, to be near you and loves to be petted. He loves to talk, especially if you will listen.
Fee: $99 includes testing, shots, neuter and microchip.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption.
Meet: We have adoption events every Saturday at PetSmart (Grant/Swan) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Stacey: 869-5705.
PHIL AND GREG — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TABBIES
Age: 6 months.
Story: Phil and Greg are a bonded pair. Phil loves to socialize and be a lap cat. Greg is much more timid. Greg gets along with other cats great, but takes much more time to be accustomed to new people. Young enough that they are both still very playful. They are looking to find a forever home together.
Fee: $175 for both boys includes testing, shots, neuter and microchip.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals).
THEA — DSH TORBIE
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Thea is a petite beauty with a great purr. She is friendly, very affectionate and loves to be held. Thea is timid around large groups of cats; so she is currently sharing space with one other cat. This sweet girl would do well in a low-stress home, where she can feel safe and comfortable.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
ALBERT — DLH GREY
Age: 18 months.
Story: Albert is a big lovebug. He has lived in the shelter for most of his life and is ready to have a home of his own. Come meet him and be prepared to fall in love with this guy.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
MARIPOSA — DLH BLACK AND WHITE BI-COLOR
Age: 3½ years
Story: This gentle, pretty butterfly came to us with her four kittens, in need of a safe place to raise them. They have been adopted, but she’s still here, waiting for her forever home. She’s affectionate and does like to play, but also would be thrilled to have her very own human lap to cuddle in. She hasn’t met dogs, as far as we know, so a careful introduction would be important. She loves treats and needs a sunny spot to snooze between cuddles.
Fees: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.
PANCAKE
Age: 10 months.
Story: His personality is light and fluffy like his namesake, nothing too serious. He is sweet and loves to cuddle. He may be shy at first, but with time he will open up and become your best friend. He has always been the more relaxed one of his siblings. He does well with other cats and has been around large dogs with no issues.
Fee: $100.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org, 520-200-1643.