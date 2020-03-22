Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: If Hunahpu could speak our language he would share his tragic story. He was part of a hoarding situation and then PACC rescued him recently and had him neutered. He had plenty of food and was cared for. Then he was quickly adopted to someone in Green Valley, and in just a few days, Hunahpu ended up outside and found safety in the garage of some Paws Patrol volunteers. How lucky is that. The Paws people tried to contact his new owners but for some reason, they did not want this brown tabby back. But that is a good thing because in his Paws Patrol foster home, he has plenty of food, a nice bed and people to pet him. He doesn’t particularly do well with other cats, probably because of his early hoarding days, so Hunahpu needs to be your only cat. His foster mom says his records may say he’s 4 years old, but acts much younger. So, if you want just one kitty, and have patience, Hunahpu would love to have a forever home and will never leave you. Please come meet him. Adoption qualifications required.