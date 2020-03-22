Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Sugar and Alfie from Paws Patrol, Duke, Chapo, Chula and Ruby from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DAWN
ID No.: A679015.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Dawn is an expert kisser, a cuddle bug, good with dogs, and respectful of her handler. This sweet gal is housebroken, she’ll dance for her breakfast, walks well on a leash and is a wonderful couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LORAX and DELILAH BARD
ID No.: A700670 and A700674.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Lorax and Delilah Bard are bonded and rely on each other for comfort and security. These cuties can usually be seen nestled up against each other. Lorax and Delilah Bard are a little overwhelmed at the shelter, but we’ve discovered that they appreciate affection, they enjoy treats and soft blankets.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BIG DIPPER
ID No.: A698112.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Big Dipper is a sweet and gentle gal who enjoys belly rubs, playing with plush toys, and will soak up all the attention one is willing to give her. She came to PACC with another dog and often shares her kennel.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ANGEL
ID No.: A667827.
Age: 1 year 4 months.
Story: Angel is a happy-go-lucky pup. She loves to play, likes other dogs, is housetrained and has mastered cuddling. Angel thinks squeaky toys are the best and is willing to share her favorite ball with you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SAMOA and SHILOH
ID No.: A568870 and A569634.
Age: 9 years and 4 years.
Story: Samoa and Shiloh are a bonded pair of blue-eyed beauties who are both sweet and receptive to affection. Samoa is more outgoing, gregarious, people-loving and always looking for adventure. Shiloh is more laid- back, mellow, cautious, and always keeps an eye on Samoa. They’re a perfect combination.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KITTENS
Story: Kittens! They’re cute and cuddly and pretty soon PACC will have a huge intake of these little fluff balls. Before they’re available for adoption, they’re going to need a foster family. You can help. Email PACC.foster@pima.gov to learn how you can foster.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GRACIE — TAN/FAWN DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Gracie is a charming survivor. She was adopted from Paws Patrol as a kitten but had to leave that happy home when the new dog became aggressive toward her. Then she found a forever home. She was living with a wonderful older woman who adopted her. She loves to be petted, brushed, treats, toys and affection. Sadly, Gracie’s companion is now sick and unable to take care of her. Now she is back at Paws Patrol as a 7-year-old beautiful buff tabby. She needs a quiet and loving home, where she can feel like she belongs for the remainder of her years. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older. Adoption fee is now $13 for Gracie.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, (520) 207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HUNAHPU — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: If Hunahpu could speak our language he would share his tragic story. He was part of a hoarding situation and then PACC rescued him recently and had him neutered. He had plenty of food and was cared for. Then he was quickly adopted to someone in Green Valley, and in just a few days, Hunahpu ended up outside and found safety in the garage of some Paws Patrol volunteers. How lucky is that. The Paws people tried to contact his new owners but for some reason, they did not want this brown tabby back. But that is a good thing because in his Paws Patrol foster home, he has plenty of food, a nice bed and people to pet him. He doesn’t particularly do well with other cats, probably because of his early hoarding days, so Hunahpu needs to be your only cat. His foster mom says his records may say he’s 4 years old, but acts much younger. So, if you want just one kitty, and have patience, Hunahpu would love to have a forever home and will never leave you. Please come meet him. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Hunahpu.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ.
RYDER
Age: 1 year.
Story: When Ryder’s owner’s health declined, he was returned to the shelter. He can be reserved around new people and would benefit from a confident alpha owner. He is eager to learn and TALGV offers reimbursement up to $100 for professional basic training following adoption.
Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily (please call to verify).
ALEXANDER
Age: 7 months.
Story: Alexander is a little bit shy, but with just a smidge of coaxing you can tell he’s ready for love. He’s a handsome long-haired, gray tabby boy.
Fee: $45; includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
SASHA
ID No.: 888315.
Age: 14 years.
Story: Sasha is a sweet old girl. She is gentle, friendly and affectionate. Despite her age, she’s in relatively good health, but doesn’t have much eyesight or hearing left. She loves to go for slow short walks where she can sniff everything. She needs a calm, gentle environment where she can relax. A home with no other energetic pets would be best.
Fee: $40.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CALI
ID No.: 888361.
Age: 16 years.
Story: Cali is a sweet and loving kitty. She’s talkative and social and loves to purr and be petted. She was originally a stray but loves being around people. Cali needs a home with lots of love to give that needs a lovely, sweet cat to spoil.
Fee: $40.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
TABBY
Age: 8 years.
Story: Tabby is a really sweet lady that loves attention. She was raised as the only animal in the house, but has done well around other cats and dogs as long as they are respectful and give her space. She would love to be your only pal and would happily repay you by keeping your lap warm and your heart full and happy.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
TENNYSON — DSH GREY
Age: 4 years.
Story: Tennyson, our poet-in-residence would love to tell you the stories and legends of Cat Kings past while you give him the love and affection he’ll crave. He’s very personable, friendly and loving, and would love to meet you. Because he’s FIV+ he is best as a companion kitty for a nondominant cat (one who is calm and laid-back) or as an only kitty. We don’t know how he feels about dogs. He’s very healthy.
Fees: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: Hours until further notice: Tuesday-Friday by appointment only, please call; limited visitation on Saturday, from noon-3 p.m.