Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Boris came to us from a research lab. He came with three others, who have all found their homes and now it is time for Boris to find his. Boris has been seen by our vet and aside from some minor stiffness (probably related to his age, and living his life in a kennel), he is healthy. Boris is a happy, gentle beagle that will make a great companion. He gets along well with his foster brother and is learning to play. He is house trained to use a doggy door. He is a quiet boy, who rarely barks. He will happily take all the affection you can give. Boris is still getting used to walking on a leash and his new owners will need to work on basic commands. If you are interested in Boris, please go to our website and fill out an application https://soazbeaglerescue.com/.