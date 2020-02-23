Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Cabernet, Ollie and Stripe from Paws Patrol, Noir from The Animal League of Green Valley, Michael Phelps and Gordito from Pima Animal Care Center, Lucky and Harlley from Pima Paws for Life.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
TILLY
ID No.: A695346.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Tilly is a very sweet and engaging girl who will make a wonderful companion. She’s a social gal with the other pups in playgroup, she walks well on a leash and is good with kids.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SKYLAR
ID No.: A695954.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Skylar is a super friendly, calm, loving pup who appreciates being pet and cuddled. This handsome guy will look at you in the eyes to give thanks for the time spent with him. Skylar is gentle, walks well on a leash and enjoys hiking.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MATILDA
ID No.: A685848.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Matilda is a sweet but shy gal who would thrive in a household with a confident, social dog. She walks great on a leash, is housebroken, crate trained and doesn’t mind cats. Matilda is a mellow girl who enjoys car rides, tasty treats and taking afternoon naps. Matilda is currently in foster care, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BLACK JACK
ID No.: A689830.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Black Jack is a handsome hunk of a pup with a sweet temperament and a goofy personality. He’s super friendly, fun and silly. Black Jack is housebroken, walks well on a leash, likes plush toys, and enjoys hiking and running.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HUCKLEBERRY — DMH
ID No.: A691876.
Age: 7 years.
Story: It’s hard not to fall in love with Huckleberry. This sweet guy enjoys the company of other felines and he loves to eat seafood. If he sees you holding the can, he’s the first one in line to eat!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WORKING CATS
Story: We have many working cats looking for homes. These kitties are all business. They may not want to be touched, but they will spend time with their buddies patrolling your warehouse or property, keeping unwanted critters at bay. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: Working Cats have a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
YASHA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 16 months.
Story: Yasha is beautiful and was born to shine. She can be a little bit of a diva when it comes to other felines and would love to have someone all to herself. Yasha loved to follow her foster mom around and flop over for belly rubs.
Fee: $100, includes testing, shots and neuter.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption. We have adoption events every Saturday at PetSmart (Grant/Swan) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Stacey: 869-5705.
OLIVER — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Oliver is not a super big cuddler but he love lots of attention and pets. He would do well by himself if he got enough attention or would do well with other non- dominant cats. Oliver loves to play with toys, especially rubber bands and he likes to bird watch.
Fee: $100, includes testing, shots and neuter.
Contact: SARA.
DUKE
ID No.: 887198.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Duke is a big boy who loves to romp around and play. He has loads of energy, so he’s looking for a family who can keep up with him. He enjoys playing with other dogs, so bring yours to meet him. Duke is only 2, so he has a lot to learn, but everyone says he’s such a good boy.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
VLADDIE
ID No.: 876097.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Vladdie is a little nervous in new surroundings, but after adjusting he will be your best friend for life. He like treats and having his head scratched.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
BUTTONS — GRAY/BLUE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1 year.
Story: Buttons is a sweet girl. Her favorite toys are bells; however, her curiosity means anything could be turned into a toy. Attention and interaction top Button’s list and she’s getting good at hide-and-seek. She loves hanging out in your lap, being brushed and waiting politely for her meals. Sharing a new home with another cat would suit her, if you introduce them slowly. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. , includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, Arizona. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LUCKY — TUXEDO DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 2 years.
Story: Lucky is a handsome cat who is always dressed to impress. He is a loving kitty who has special needs and wants a quiet life. He was born in the desert in 2017, left motherless and full of cactus needles. In his short life, Lucky has been through many medical challenges and with the help of Paws Patrol he’s living a more comfortable life.
He was born with a megacolon; near death from a respiratory illness; asthma; scarring of his right cornea; and weakened immune system.
Lucky continues to thrive and survive by receiving medications twice a day for the rest of his life, a special diet and monitored bowel movements. There is still a lot of life and love in this lucky kitty. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
MILLIE
Age: 4 months.
Story: Millie is a happy, social girl currently in foster home. She sleeps in her crate, gets along with other dogs and cats, and loves everyone she meets. TALGV provides up to $100 reimbursement for professional basic training.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
MELLOW YELLOW
Age: 3 years.
Story: This mellow fellow was found as a stray and needs a loving indoor home to keep him safe. He is FeLV positive so TALGV provides him with Free Vet Care Support for Life.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
SISTER — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 6½ years.
Story: Sister was returned to the shelter nine months ago when she lost her home. She is very sweet, but quiet. She gets along with other cats and has lived with dogs; but would probably prefer a quieter home where she can get lots of love and attention.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
MAX
Age: 6 months.
Story: Max is super sweet and loves to be pet, but is not so fond of being picked up and held as much as laying or sitting next to you to receive pets. He has a very loud purr when you start to pet him and would do best in a home with younger cats or those that are playful and don’t mind younger cats as he is a very playful guy. He is super adventurous and loves to play with toys of all kinds.
His foster home is working on not scratching furniture and carpets, but with a nice cat tree and redirection it is an easily fixed problem.
Fee: $100, includes felv/fiv negative, neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped and dewormed.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643, adoption@sacatrescue.org.
BORIS
Age: 10 Years.
Story: Boris came to us from a research lab. He came with three others, who have all found their homes and now it is time for Boris to find his. Boris has been seen by our vet and aside from some minor stiffness (probably related to his age, and living his life in a kennel), he is healthy. Boris is a happy, gentle beagle that will make a great companion. He gets along well with his foster brother and is learning to play. He is house trained to use a doggy door. He is a quiet boy, who rarely barks. He will happily take all the affection you can give. Boris is still getting used to walking on a leash and his new owners will need to work on basic commands. If you are interested in Boris, please go to our website and fill out an application https://soazbeaglerescue.com/.
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age- 5½ years.
Story: Felicity didn’t have the best start in life. She was put outdoors while pregnant, and brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan. Her kittens were adopted, but Felicity is still looking for people to love. She is a super sweet, playful kitty who would be a fabulous addition to any home.
Fee: $99.
Contact: PAWSitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org. 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.