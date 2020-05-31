Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Little Bit, Gina, Tilly, Nutmeg, Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Prince and United from The Animal League of Green Valley, and Momma from Paws Patrol.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CYRUS
ID No.: A705186
Age: 4 years
Story: Cyrus is a sweet boy who likes to lay his head on your knees for a good scratch session. Cyrus came to PACC after being hit by a car and is on the mend, but thinks it would be swell to continue his recovery in a comfy house. He’s shared his kennel with another big, fairly energetic dog and they get along well. Cyrus is good on a leash, super friendly and he’s ready to go home today.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ROCKY
ID No.: A592895
Age: 4 years
Story: Rocky is a very sweet and sensitive boy who loves his outings with the volunteers. This playful pup enjoys running, walks well on a leash and was housebroken in his former home. He sits nicely for his treats and takes them gently, and he loves car rides!
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
POOH BEAR
ID No.: A705532
Age: 3 years
Story: Pooh Bear is a big love bug. He’ll brighten your day with his smile and affection. He loves getting pets and is the best kisser! Pooh Bear is a calm, gentle walker who follows your lead, and if you give him the chance, he’ll snuggle up on a bench with you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ATTICUS FINCH
ID No.: A700437
Age: 4 years
Story: Atticus Finch is a happy and friendly pup. He’s done well with dogs he’s met in PACC play group, noted to be easygoing and interested in what the other pups are doing. This sweet boy is easy to leash and walk, is housebroken, will sit nicely for treats, and leans against you when you pet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LOKI — DSH
ID No.: A705283
Age: 8 years
Story: Loki says she needs a family who understands the importance of having catnip around. Her ideal day would be spent catching the morning sun near a window, an afternoon playing with her favorite toys sprinkled with some ‘nip, and the evening enjoying supper, which should include tasty treats for dessert.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SCRAT — DSH
ID No.: A695305
Age: 8 years
Story: Scrat enjoys sitting by the window chatting with people. He loves having his chin scratched and will rub on your legs and walk underfoot asking for attention. He’s hoping to find a cat-savvy foster or adopter who can provide him with a good routine.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
FRANK
Age: 3 years
Story: Are you looking for a handsome, muscular man with squeezable cheeks and all the love to give? Meet Frank! Frank is a super sweet boy who decided one day that outdoor life wasn’t for him anymore and that indoor life would be purrfect. He waited patiently at his foster mom’s door where she would feed him until she decided to bring him in after being in some fights with another male outside. (He since has been trapped, neutered and returned so he hopefully doesn’t start more fights!) Foster mom quickly learned he is full of affection and cuddles. Loves toy mice, feather toys and a good window to look out.
Fee: $85. Frank is neutered, dewormed, current on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative, and microchipped.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
LADY GODIVA
Age:10
Story: Godiva was seized at a Border Patrol checkpoint in a trailer carrying drugs. She is a very beautiful, happy, lovable and smart horse. She gets along great with other horses, picks up her feet for the farrier, leads and loads.
Fee: $1,000
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office 520-398-2814.
POLAR
Age: 1 year
Story: Polar was found in the desert with her siblings. At first she was terrified, but she’s coming out of her shell more each day. Spend some time with this beautiful girl and you’ll find yourself falling in love.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-626-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
MIRACLE — BLACK DSH
Age: 3 years
Story: Meet Miracle, named because it’s a miracle that he’s alive. Miracle was very sick when he was rescued and brought to Paws Patrol more than a year ago. Through the love and care of Paws Patrol volunteers, he survived and today is a healthy kitty who loves to sit in the window and watch the birds, have his soft fur brushed and his belly rubbed. Miracle is currently in a foster home learning how to adjust in a home setting. His “miracle” would be complete if a loving and very patient family would adopted him. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
SPIRIT — BLACK DSH
Age: 3 years
Story: Spirit is truly a black beauty. When she came to Paws Patrol she was very thin, only 5 pounds! She’s come a long way since then and is ready and eager to go to a peaceful home with no dogs, but another cat might be a friend for her. She is very shy so be aware that it will take a while for her to warm up to you. Spirit’s foster mom gave her a lot of time under the bed and coaxed her with her gentle hand and some toys. Spirit loves playing with balls. Eventually Spirit grew trust with her foster mom and now sleeps with her on the bed, follows her around the house and occasionally sits with her on the couch. We don’t expect Spirit to be a lap kitty though. She does enjoy having her head rubbed and her back scratched but doesn’t like to be picked up or have her belly touched. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Prepaid. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
POTATOE
ID No.: 886407
Age: 2 years
Story: Gentle, polite, sweet. Potatoe is a super social boy who has really come out of his shell since being at the shelter. Potatoe would do best in a home where he always has someone to snuggle and talk to! He has lived successfully with other pets before.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
NEBULAUS
ID No.: 885741
Age: 2 years
Story: Nebulaus has an unmatched enthusiasm for everything! He’s a firecracker who never runs out of energy, unless it’s time for snuggles, which he will gladly accept. Nebulaus would do best in an outdoors-y or athletic home with a family who understands his need to play and let out steam!
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
FOXY
Age: 7 years
Story: Foxy has some missing toes on a rear paw, but she’s an easy walker. She usually favors women and dislikes cats. She’s crate trained but prefers cuddling on the sofa.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-626-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!