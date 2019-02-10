Story: Silver is a low energy cat who is adjusting to living with a family instead of living on the streets. He is completely litterbox trained and did well with his foster family’s cats. Silver needs a special adopter who will give him time to adjust to this new lifestyle.
Fee: $80.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road. 327-6088, Ext. 173.
Story: Shiloh is active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit,” he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Story: Linkin is a handsome young white and fawn hound who was born with an underdeveloped right eye that had to be removed due to the rupture of his cornea. He is a happy hound but is a bit timid of new things. Since his arrival in Tucson he is adapting well and has learned his way around his foster home and knows how to use the doggie door. He loves treats and is learning how to take them from your hand. Linkin is a very loving and gentle hound but will need a companion dog to follow.
Story: Ginny has been with Paws Patrol for nearly three years. She is a friendly kitty who doesn't mind other cats. She plays with toys, and would love a home to call her own. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Volley is a lively, fun-loving female who's been praised for being leash- and house-trained, and is gaining confidence from new friends. Volley wants to please, be close to you in quiet times, and to always be your happy, faithful companion.
Fee: $85; includes spay, shots,and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Sebbie is a fun and playful guy. He enjoys romping around with his canine friends in the play yard and dipping his toes in the kiddie pool. Sebbie is a super smart guy who is always learning new tricks and skills, like catching a Frisbee.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Story: Nadia and her little brother, Neddy love to play with jingle balls, pipe cleaners and other toys. But, their personalities couldn’t be more different. Neddy is shy at first, but loves belly rubs and to be brushed and petted. Neddy is also the more active one wanting to run, jump and play. Nadia is more outgoing and sweet natured, and is perfectly happy laying in a sunbeam, while looking out the window. These two fluffballs love each other, and would love to stay together.
Fee: $165 for both, includes spay, neuter, microchips and appropriate shots.
ADOPTED: Zara was adopted from Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption and loves her new home with Sydney. Zero, Star Fish, Rex, Carmel, Radar and Pilot were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
TABITHA
ID No.: A645136.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Tabitha is a sweet young lady who will greet you by giving you her paw and will show you how well she sits. Tabitha is housebroken, enjoys yummy treats and is a rock star in play group.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SOLSTICE
ID No.: A654477.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Solstice is a delightful girl who is easy to leash up and is an excellent loose-leash walker. She’s gentle when taking treats, sits pretty and has the sweetest kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ETHEL
ID No.: A655393.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Ethel is a lovely young lady who will sit very patiently while you give her a tasty treat. This little hidden gem is a great walker, a wonderful companion and a pure joy to be with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BUTCH
ID No.: A651511.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Butch is a lovable goofball who just happens to be very handsome. He’s easy to handle, can do pawsome tricks and he’s a play group superstar.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
CALEB
ID No.: 864248.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Caleb has a lot of love to give.
Fee: $80.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road. 327-6088, Ext. 173.
ANDRE — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 5 years.
Story: Andre’s mom went into assisted living three years ago and there was no one to take in her several cats. Andre would love to play with a companion in a home of his own.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
