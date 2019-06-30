Adopted: Nala, Oden, Goldie, Kina, Bubba and Odelleta were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CAMRON
ID No.: A670247.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Camron is a sweet pup with an even temperament. He walks well on a leash, knows sit and enjoys giving you his paw. He’s affectionate, loves being petted, and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
AMIGO
ID No.: A670914.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Amigo is a happy boy who enjoys being outdoors, smelling all the smells. He’s easy to leash up and walk, is gentle, lovable, polite and even-tempered.
Fee: Amigo has a $0 adoption fee.
PETE
ID No.: A663209.
Age: 2 years 9 months.
Story: Pete is a very happy and engaging young man. He’s affectionate, attentive, fun, listens and minds well and loves to learn new things. Pete loves playing catch, rides well in the car, and is a champion snuggler.
Fee: Pete has a $0 adoption fee.
DONALD
ID No.: A663246.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Donald is a bit shy at first, but with a little time and confidence, he’s been blossoming into a loving young pup. He looks forward to his walks, enjoys affection, is housebroken and takes in all the attention he can get.
Fee: Donald has a $0 adoption fee.
FELIX
ID No.: A668274.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Felix may be in his senior years but he’s not ready to retire from his daily job of bird watching. After a long hard day on the job, Felix enjoys his beauty sleep and having an endless supply of tasty treats.
Fee: Felix has a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
OLLIE
Age: 11 Years.
Story: Ollie is looking for a safe and comfortable home to live out his final years. He is a little boy (small 13-inch beagle) with a sweet soul and a big personality who loves affection. Ollie is potty trained and very food motivated, so he has lots of tricks to learn. Ollie is great with other dogs, seemed OK with cats at the vet (would need further intro to know for sure) and per previous records lived with kids, though he has not done so within our rescue. Ollie has been diagnosed with stage 2 mast cell cancer, which is not a terrible diagnosis, but not great either. We have had other dogs in our rescue who have lived for years with this diagnosis. There is no way to know how long Ollie will live, but he is happy with no restrictions or medications at this time. If you can find it in your heart to take in this senior, see to any upcoming medical needs and give him a comfy retirement home, please go to our web site and fill out an application. His adoption fee is reduced due to having special needs.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
LASSITER — RHODESIAN RIDGEBACK MIX
Age: 1½ years.
Story: If you’d like a gentle giant as your new best friend, Lassiter says, “let’s tie the knot!” Handsome, muscular, and about 100 pounds, Lassiter understands sit, shake, down and leave it. He’s ready for a happy, active life with you.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
CAMPER — LONGHAIRED BLACK
Age: 9 years.
Story: Camper is a gentle, peaceable guy who loves petting, soft words and brushing, but does not like to be picked up. He once was a stray, but now he often befriends new additions to the shelter and makes them feel more comfortable.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BLAZE
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Blaze learned independence the hard way, his mother died shortly after his birth. Foster Paws Patrol parents helped him grow into the handsome kitty he is, but a forever home where he is the one and only cat would best suit his self-sufficient nature. Blaze enjoys curling up in a lap, especially when it involves petting. He also has a playful streak and loves to play with his human or by himself. Watching him entertain himself with fun kitty toys will send him looking for a cozy nap spot, and exhaust his human too. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LOU
ID No.: 874571.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lou is a sweet boy who found himself at HSSA after his owner passed away. Lou is enjoying his time at HSSA in a catio but he’s ready to move in with his forever family. Lou needs a loving family with cats.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NILES
ID No.: 877105.
Age: 4 years.
Qualities: Niles is a very sweet boy who loves to meet new people. He likes being held and needs a loving family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LOGAN — DSH BLACK
Age: 3½ months.
Story: Logan was found all alone on the streets and brought to the shelter. He is a super sweet and very playful kitten. This little dynamo will entertain you, and then steal your heart.
Fee: $110, includes neuter, microchip, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
IVY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Ivy had a sad beginning to her life. She was left in a cardboard box with two kittens. She was adopted once, but returned to the shelter because she was “too active,” and her person needed to travel. Because she really doesn’t like other cats, she has to be kept in a kennel in the shelter, which is understandably making her very sad. Ivy is really a very sweet girl, who wants to reign over her kingdom. She is playful, and loves to chase toys and a laser pointer. She is looking for a special person who will love her for the rest of her life.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
RAPSCALLION —DSH BLACK
Age: 7 years.
Story: This gorgeous “house panther” took a little while to warm up to humans, and wasn’t sure what to think of us at first. He’s come out of his shell, however, and loves nothing more than to spend time with visitors. He’s playful and loving, and will come right up to visitors for attention and back scratches. He gets along very well with other cats. He needs a family that will give him time to adjust and knows that change can be hard for kitties. He is not dominant at all, and would be best suited for a home with other very mellow cats, rather than dominant ones.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.