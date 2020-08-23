Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Bowie from The Animal League of Green Valley, Wolfie, Bruno, Bizzo, Helga, and Bosti from Pima Animal Care Center, Jazmine, MacKenzie, Albert and Simone from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ATTICUS FINCH
ID No.: A700437
Age: 4 years
Story: Atticus Finch is not only an amazing lap warmer, but he knows how to have loads of fun! Count him in for a pool party, baths, car rides, walks and at the end of the day, he’ll thank you with endless snuggles. This sweet boy is easy to leash and walk, is housebroken, will sit nicely for treats and leans against you when you pet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday;10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
JEWELS
ID No.: A713057
Age: 6 years
Story: Jewels is a gem of a dog who really lives up to her name. She’s housebroken and crate trained and is super sweet to every person she meets. In playgroup at PACC she was pretty laid back in the yard and enjoyed staying near her handler — this girl is definitely a people dog!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DUCKY
ID No.: A713131
Ages: 9 years
Story: Ducky is a gentle senior with one of the biggest, best smiles around! This gentleman is always happy to be with people, he’s very easy to leash and walks nicely by your side. Ducky is housebroken, social, friendly, calm, affectionate and a pleasure to spend time with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SHIITAKE
ID No.: A712659
Age: 3 years
Story: Shiitake is described as a complete love! He’s a mellow fellow who enjoys giving kisses, he’s super friendly, gentle and very affectionate. Shiitake walks nicely on a leash and has done fine with other dogs in playgroup — he mostly keeps to himself and would much rather spend his time smelling all the smells.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GORDO
ID No.: A711761
Age: 3 years
Story: Gordo and his deep, soulful eyes are looking for love. Volunteers say this sweet, handsome boy is playful and a good walker. When you call his name, Gordo stops what he’s doing and gets into his play pose, ready for a walk or a game of fetch. Gordo is looking for a person who wants to shower him with love, affection and the occasional tasty treat.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SOPHIE
ID No.: A709496
Age: 14 years
Story: Sophie is a beautiful gal who loves getting head scratches, monitoring the neighborhood through the window, and napping in the sun. She’s an energetic player and enjoys “bug” type toys, she is a very tidy litter box user, and maintains her luscious and incredibly soft coat meticulously. Sophie is currently in foster care but is available for adoption, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
POPPY — RED TABBY DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Age: 9 years
Story: Fall in love with a shy and patient senior cat who is fond of a shy kitten. Poppy, a nine-year-old red tabby, has bonded with a youngster in his foster home. Poppy is a handsome male cat who loves being brushed and petted. He recently came to Paws Patrol from outside. He received a thorough checkup at the vet, complete blood and urine lab workup and he had some teeth removed and is healthy. He was already neutered so someone must have owned him at some point. Poppy is in a foster home and doing great. So great that he has taken another handsome orange tabby named Peaches under his paw. Please consider giving this senior kitty a quiet home with his young companion. He will show you his appreciation with lots of purrs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Poppy and Peaches together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PEACHES — RED TABBY DSH
Age: 3 months
Story: Peaches is part of 8 kittens known as the “P foods litter.” He is the only kitten not yet adopted. He can be adopted now and go home about September 1. Peaches is a little more reserved than some of his siblings. In his foster home, he has started bonding with Poppy, a senior cat. Peaches likes to be held for short periods and will continue to get more confident with Poppy around. Both will do best in a calm household without very young children. Please come see these two handsome orange kitties and see if they are right for your family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Poppy and Peaches together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
VACQUERA — TUXEDO
Age: 2 years
Story: Vacquera is one of three beautiful Tuxedo mommas who were found homeless with 11 kittens combined. Someone cared for them until Paws Patrol could come rescue them. Now Vacquera needs a forever home. The beauty has a sweet disposition and wants someone to give her one-on-one time and love. She is also a FELV kitty and has to be your only cat, or in a home with another FELV cat. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Vacquera. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
RATCHET
ID No.: 893078
Age: 2½ years
Story: Ratchet is high energy, excitable, and smart! He’ll do anything for a treat! Ratchet needs a family looking for a big puppy who can teach him lots of things.
Fee: Sponsored.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
WINSTON
ID No.: 891690
Age: 2 years
Story: Winston is very social and loves physical affection! He’s a very active cat who loves to play with toys and does well with children. Winston needs a home with a family that will actively play and socialize with him.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
INDY
Age: 2 years.
Story: This handsome 60-pound brindle guy is fun loving, inquisitive, active, and would love to be your constant companion. Come and meet him; you’ll find that you were made for each other.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ROSA
Age: 7 years.
Story: Rosa would like the opportunity to own your house and to be your new meeter and greeter. She has had bladder stones, but TALGV will provide her special food and bladder-related vet costs, if there are any. This loving declawed lady is eager to meet you, so call soon to make an appointment.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
HIPPO — DLH BLACK
Age: 6 years
Story: This fluffy gentle-cat came to us recently and has made a splash with his fellow kitties. He’s a conversationalist, a cuddle-bug, and very sweet. He’s also laid back and enjoys just hanging out. He does have allergies and is on a special diet. He gets along great with cats and calm dogs. He is healthy, even with his allergies, but could do with an exercise buddy, as he’s a bit on the larger side. He is FIV+; ask us about it!
Fees: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
OREO — TUXEDO
Age: 4 months
Story: Oreo and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were underweight and starving. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Oreo is a super charged bundle of energy. Fearless and feisty are the best adjectives for this tiny beauty.
Fee: $110 for one or two for $165. Includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 1145 N. Woodland. savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
To adopt: Please complete online application. https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
ALEXA — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months
Story: Alexa is the leader of the pack, and one of the most affectionate. She is the first to do most things, including cuddle and give kisses at the end of a busy day. These kittens are energetic and playful and would love to find a home with a young family to keep them busy.
Fee: $110 for one or two for $165. Includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!