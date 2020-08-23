Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Fall in love with a shy and patient senior cat who is fond of a shy kitten. Poppy, a nine-year-old red tabby, has bonded with a youngster in his foster home. Poppy is a handsome male cat who loves being brushed and petted. He recently came to Paws Patrol from outside. He received a thorough checkup at the vet, complete blood and urine lab workup and he had some teeth removed and is healthy. He was already neutered so someone must have owned him at some point. Poppy is in a foster home and doing great. So great that he has taken another handsome orange tabby named Peaches under his paw. Please consider giving this senior kitty a quiet home with his young companion. He will show you his appreciation with lots of purrs. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $50 for Poppy and Peaches together. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

PEACHES — RED TABBY DSH

Age: 3 months