Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ATLAS
ID No.: A689700
Age: 3 years
Story: Atlas is a nice guy who appreciates being loved. He takes treats gently and then will look up at you while he chews as if to say thanks. He was housebroken in his previous home, he loved being an indoor dog, and he enjoys spending some quality time relaxing in the pool.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BANDIT
ID No.: A550610
Age: 7 years
Story: Bandit is a friendly and affectionate male who enjoys going for strolls around the neighborhood and appreciates having a ball tossed to him. Aside from being handsome, he’s housebroken, easygoing and will never turn down scratches on his back.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Bowser
ID No.: A706395
Age: 2 years
Story: Bowser is a handsome redheaded fella who has been sweet and affectionate with everyone at PACC. He’s a pleasure to walk, maintaining a loose leash, will sit pretty for you and he’s oh-so cuddly.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ODYSSEUS
ID No.: A703918
Age: 3 years
Story: Odysseus is a friendly and gentle male who likes people. He has a wonderful spirit and calm personality. Ody walks well on a leash, he has experience with children and small dogs, and he loves to soak up attention.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
COZI — DSH
ID No.: A695900
Age: 5 years
Story: Cozi is the sweetest male around. He likes to be held and be hugged, welcoming all the affection you can share. Cozi enjoys spending time in the cat tree, catching some sun puddles throughout the day and says watching the nature channel out the window is pretty cool.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PEARL — DSH
ID No.: A680157
Age: 8 years
Story: Pearl is a loving, curious and sweet little female who enjoys sitting on your lap getting her daily dose of petting. She gets along with other kitties, enjoys playing with wand toys, and when it’s time for her nap, she’ll find a nice quiet cozy spot. Pearl has diabetes and is good about taking her insulin shots twice a day.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spaying, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GINNY— BROWN TABBY and HOPI — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 5 years
Story: Ginny and Hopi are two of the official people greeters at the Paws Patrol office. Ginny loves one-on-one attention but not groups of people. She also does not like carriers, but she loves treats and food and needs a little less of each! Ginny has a terrific personality for the right family. Once Ginny is comfortable with you, she will gently head-butt you for attention. She has been at Paws Patrol awhile and even got adopted but did not do well. But now, she and Hopi have become quite a pair, so we think that they will do well in a home together with no other cats.
Hopi is a handsome orange kitty with a stubby tail. He has also been at Paws Patrol awhile and been previously adopted and returned, but we learned that Hopi needs at least one other kitty to be his friend. He is longing for a forever home with Ginny, and we think that might be the key to both of them successfully finding a home. Hopi may not be a lap kitty, but he does like to be petted once he knows you. Please consider adopting these great cats and give them a happy home. These kitties are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Ginny and Hopi have been prepaid. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, spaying/neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
GYPSY — TORTOISESHELL DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 3 years
Story: Gypsy is a little shy and introverted after allergies in her previous family necessitated a return to Paws Patrol. She loves the companionship of kitty friends in her foster home. She plays and feels safe with them. So a home with other cats, and even a cat-friendly dog, is fine. Gypsy is polite, well-mannered and you can hold her on your lap in a blanket. Otherwise, just reaching out to pet her is sublime. A quiet home with a kitty companion will do Gypsy’s soul good. Please consider adopting the beautiful, gentle and shy kitty. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ABBY
ID No.: 888249
Age: 5 years
Story: Abby loves being pet. She’s a quiet female who just wants to curl up in someone’s lap and relax. Abby needs a family who is as laid back as she is. She’s mellow and is looking for a mellow home.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
HERCULES
ID No.: 890505
Age: 10 years
Story: Hercules is a well-behaved male. He’s intelligent and well-trained. He’s easygoing for a Lab because of his age, but he still has the pep of a much younger pup. Hercules needs a mature, adults-only home.
Fee: Free
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
ESTRELLA
Age: 7 years.
Story: Estrella is a big female with good house manners. She is housebroken and knows how to use a dog door. At mealtime she lies on her bed until you’re finished. She does not get on the furniture but would love to be on your bed. She likes to go for long walks or can be left alone in the house. Estrella loves to ride in the car and look around at everything going by her window.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are closed to the public except by appointment to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
ROMEO
Age: 5 years.
Story: His former dad said that although he’s pretty quiet and laid back, he still loves playing with string, catnip toys, and fetching balls (especially those crinkly things like foil balls and candy wrappers). Romeo’s people’s health necessitated their relinquishing him, so he’s dreaming of a special someone with whom he can start life anew.
Fee: $45, including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
SATCHELL — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 5 years
Story: Slightly cautious at first and still not used to the shelter, Satchell is a sweet, lovely kitty. He is almost 11 pounds! He’s settling in, and we’re showing him that humans have lots of love. He has hyperthyroidism and needs medication.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
STORMY — LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX
Age: 10 Years
Story: Stormy is a small affectionate female with special needs. She is blind, but in good light can see shadows. She is a happy dog who can adjust to her surroundings and learn her way around the house. Although shy at first, she warms to a gentle, caring voice. She is housebroken, crate-trained, leash-trained and might do best as an only dog. Stormy has a favorite squeaky toy which she loves to carry around like a good retriever. This lovely female has so much love to give.
Fee: $220 includes vaccinations, spaying, microchip
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org
Meet: By appointment
