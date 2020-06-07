Adoptable pets in Tucson

GINNY— BROWN TABBY and HOPI — ORANGE TABBY

Age: 5 years

Story: Ginny and Hopi are two of the official people greeters at the Paws Patrol office. Ginny loves one-on-one attention but not groups of people. She also does not like carriers, but she loves treats and food and needs a little less of each! Ginny has a terrific personality for the right family. Once Ginny is comfortable with you, she will gently head-butt you for attention. She has been at Paws Patrol awhile and even got adopted but did not do well. But now, she and Hopi have become quite a pair, so we think that they will do well in a home together with no other cats.

Hopi is a handsome orange kitty with a stubby tail. He has also been at Paws Patrol awhile and been previously adopted and returned, but we learned that Hopi needs at least one other kitty to be his friend. He is longing for a forever home with Ginny, and we think that might be the key to both of them successfully finding a home. Hopi may not be a lap kitty, but he does like to be petted once he knows you. Please consider adopting these great cats and give them a happy home. These kitties are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Adoption qualifications required.