Adopted: Tiny Tim, Peter Parker, Freese and Jemison from Paws Patrol, Green Valley; Sedona from Southern Arizona Cat Rescue; Finnigan, Taz, Elijah and Klaus from Pawsitively Cats; Heatwave, Rue, Spot, and Koi from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
LOLA
ID No.: A687841.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Lola is a social, playful, and sweet gal. She attends playgroup at PACC and her style with the other pups is gentle and dainty. She’s a calm walker, is housebroken, loves affection and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GORDITO
ID No.: A680332.
Age: 1 year, 9 months.
Story: Gordito is a silly happy pup looking for an active home with another doggy to play with. He’s a very good boy with an easy temperament. Gordito can sit, likes treats and has a very gentle way of accepting them.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RASHA
ID No.: A688828.
Age: 6 years.
Story:: Rasha is a well-behaved young lady who is happy to go for a walk with you or just enjoy some couch time. She’s housebroken, loves going for an afternoon ride in the car and enjoys human companionship.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
AIRABELLA
ID No.: A688953.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Airabella may have a serious face, but she’s a big softie. She’s gentle, calm and affectionate. Airabella is very loving, enjoys taking leisurely walks so she can smell all the smells and takes treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LADY LUCK — DSH
ID No.: A685505.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lady Luck is a quiet, unassuming girl who spends most of her time getting her beauty sleep which makes it hard to get noticed in the shelter. She doesn’t seem to mind the company of other felines, uses a litter box like a champ and welcomes attention.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SNICKERS — DLH
ID No.: A685123.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Snickers is always ready to greet you with a meow or two. This fabulous gal is part ballerina and will stand on her back feet when her wet food arrives. She’s an affectionate and sweet girl who takes her beauty sleep very seriously. Please contact PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet Snickers.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ZEUS
Age: 6 months.
Story: One night in May it was storming and his foster mom kept hearing meowing and finally figured out it was coming from outside. She thought there were only five or so kittens, but turns out there was a total of 10. She and her friends were supposed to go out that night, but put the plans on hold to help them all. Zeus was one of three she thought wouldn’t make it because they were freezing, soaked and appeared weak. She brought them inside and, with the help of her friends, got them warm, dry and fed. This brought out their semiferal side as their mother is a feral in the neighborhood (who has since been spayed). With time, canned food and forced cuddles, all 10 kittens became loving and sweet. Zeus is the last one looking for his forever family. He is very sweet and loves to rub up on your legs and have all the pets and chin scratches. He also loves to run around and play with toys of all kinds. He does well with other cats and kids, but is cautious around dogs. With time he could adapt though.
Fee: $100, (neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccines).
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue 520-200-1653 or adoption@sacatrescue.org.
COPPER — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR ORANGE TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Copper has been living in a foster home and his foster folks say he is a wonderful gentleman, but watch your feet because he loves to walk between your legs. He purrs, loves attention and gets along with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% Off Adoption Fees for all male cats, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LITTLE TIM — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR GREY AND WHITE
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Little Tim spent the past year wondering outside but someone must have taken care of him. He is quite healthy, gets along with the kitties at Paws Patrol. He is affectionate, enjoys being held and when you stop petting him, he meows in protest. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Little Tim but only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% Off Adoption Fees for all male cats. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
PERI
Age: 3 years.
Story: Peri loves to walk, play fetch, and shake hands. She prefers women and is slow to warm up to people and other dogs. She gets anxious when left alone, but she is eager to please and will greet you with her wiggle dance.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Closed Thanksgiving Day.
CITRUS — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: Citrus is still a little shell-shocked after being found dodging traffic, but he welcomes attention and is learning to enjoy petting, chasing toys and chatting up the shelter volunteers.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
NIKO
ID No.: 881313.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Niko is a happy boy who is always ready for a good time. He would make the perfect adventure dog for an active family. Niko has done great with dogs that are similar in size and energy level.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
JULIUS
ID No.: 880927.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Julius is a mellow guy that loves attention and being petted on his cheeks and behind his ears. In his previous home, he did well with cats, cat-savvy dogs, and kids.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
PYPER — DLH BROWN TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Pyper was returned to the shelter about a month ago after seven years in her own home. Her adopter died at home; so she experienced the police, coroner and a trip to PACC. After she was returned to us, we discovered a lump that turned out to be mammary cancer. Pyper has recovered well from surgery, but the prognosis is that it is a cancer that will return at some point. Since she does not respond well to the cats at the shelter, we want her to have a nice home for the rest of her life.
Pyper is such a lovable girl; that we’re sure she will be a happy, snuggly kitty in a loving home where she is the only cat. She is available for foster where Pawsitively Cats will continue to take care of her medical needs, and provide food and supplies as needed.
Fee: None.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
FRANK — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Frank had to return to the shelter last month when his disabled mom could no longer care for him. Frank was a very timid boy, but has come out of his shell. He is still overwhelmed at the shelter; and seeks attention, as well as a quiet place to hang out. He is the sweetest big boy, who loves to snuggle. Frankie would do well as an only cat or with one another nice-tempered cat.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
WINKY — DSH BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 4 months.
Story: Are you looking for a new friend who has a purr as big as the Arizona sky? Look no further. Winky is the perfect kitty companion for you. He’s personable, sweet and loves people. He gets along with other kitties. He’s curious about new things and people, and would adjust quite well to just about any family. Winky needs a family who will play with him, especially with treats afterward, needs lots of love and snuggles and a comfy place to sleep after playing so hard. Could be a good dog companion, with the right introductions.
Fee: $115.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.