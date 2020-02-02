Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Gypsy is shy around people but was adopted in March 2019 along with another Paws Patrol kitty. Both found themselves back at Paws Patrol due to a family member becoming allergic. This disruption caused her to become introverted, but she is improving every day. She loves and needs the companionship of other cats. She loves to play with the other cats in her foster home and really enjoys the safe feeling of being around the big males. She is polite and well-mannered. She does not mind the resident cat-friendly dog in her foster home. For now, she needs a quiet space, with a kitty companion, to continue to develop her confidence. Adoption qualifications required.