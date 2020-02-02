Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Nesiah, Snowflake, Bentley, Bluejay, Choco, and Jolly from Pima Animal Care Center, Maggie from Pawsitively Cats, Bandit, Holly and Piper from Pima Paws For Life.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GORDO
ID No.: A205495.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Gordo has a beautiful heart, a contagious smile and a face that will win you over at first glance. He’s a spunky senior who loves his daily walks and time spent away from his kennel. He’s easy to walk, sits nicely, loves treats and enjoys being petted.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FAN BOY
ID No.: A512626.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Fan Boy is the nicest dog! He’s gentle, easy to walk and friendly with other dogs. This sweet male is housebroken, loves belly rubs, neck scratches, playing fetch, riding in the car, and at the end of the day, he’s a wonderful couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
COUSIN EDDIE
ID No.: A693150.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Cousin Eddie loves to be loved! He has a sweet personality to go with his cute wrinkled face. He walks well on a leash, has lived with other dogs, and attends doggy play group at PACC.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ABNER
ID No.: A692940.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Abner is a little bundle of joy! If you’re looking for an easygoing, treat-taking, wants-to-sit-in-your-lap companion, Abner is your guy!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FUZZY — DMH
ID No.: A691916.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Fuzzy would love a home where he can take naps in a soft bed and then move to a sunny window and catch the afternoon sun and then move right back to the soft bed. If there’s a chance that he could also get tasty treats brought to him, he would be forever grateful!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
EDGAR — DSH
ID No.: A695894.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Edgar knows he has the cutest nose freckles around! He also knows that tuna is tasty, treats are delicious, and that he would love to have a screen door where he can sit and look out at all the happenings outside and smell all the smells.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GRANDMA
Age: 1½ years.
Story: She has the demeanor of the typical sweet, caring, kind, and loving grandma that one may have who is ready to shower you with love! She was a younger mama and now is looking for a family to spoil her after being great to her babies! Her color is unique and what we call a dilute tortie/tabby. She has the coloring of a dilute tortie with the grey and light orange, but the stripes of a tabby.
Fee: $100.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
REMINGTON
ID No.: 885739.
Age: 2 years
Story: Remington is clever, friendly, playful and high-energy. He needs a family with a big fenced-in yard.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CYCLOPS
ID No.: 886145.
Age: 10 months.
Story: Cyclops is shy at first, but he is friendly and will open up if you spend time with him. He loves to be brushed and to play with toys. Cyclops needs a patient, easygoing family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MARC
Age: 4 years.
Story: Marc is sweet, quick to learn and always ready to please. He is 66 pounds of energy that loves to play with someone or alone. He needs a loving, patient person to continue his basic training.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-2170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
JUNIOR — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 10 years.
Story: Junior is a wonderful companion who loves to cuddle at bedtime. He would do best as an only pet or with a calm cat. Although he’s fairly independent and will entertain himself, he does let you know he’s around.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neutering, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CABERNET — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 10 months.
Story: All dressed up and nowhere to go. Cabernet has grown up at Paws Patrol and needs a new adventure outside our shelter’s walls. This sweet cat was part of a litter born at Elephant Head. Out of the five kittens Paws Patrol rescued in April, Cabernet is the only one who still needs a home. He demands attention and loves being petted. He does well with other cats and well-behaved dogs. All he really needs is a place to call home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Prepaid for Cabernet. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MINERVA —GREY TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: This beautiful female and her sisters were rescued from a feral colony when they were about 3 months old. Minerva is affectionate and loves to be petted once she gets to know you. (She will also let you know when she’s had enough). Minerva would do well alone or with other friendly cats (like one of her sisters).
Fee: $99, includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ENZO — DMH BLACK
Age: 8 months.
Story: Enzo is a personable male who gets along with everyone he meets. He loves to play with other cats and humans, and wants to be where the action is. Enzo is a cuddle bug who loves to be held and is an all-around great kitten. He would be a wonderful addition to any active cat-loving family.
Fee: $110, includes alter, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
RIDDLE — DSH BLUE TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Riddle is handsome, sweet and loves to chat. He is quite the conversationalist and loves to sing (meow) to humans when they’re sharing time with him. He might be a little cautious at first meeting, but only because he likes to take his time to get to know people. He gets along well with other cats, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
GYPSY — MEDIUM HAIR TORTOISESHELL
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Gypsy is shy around people but was adopted in March 2019 along with another Paws Patrol kitty. Both found themselves back at Paws Patrol due to a family member becoming allergic. This disruption caused her to become introverted, but she is improving every day. She loves and needs the companionship of other cats. She loves to play with the other cats in her foster home and really enjoys the safe feeling of being around the big males. She is polite and well-mannered. She does not mind the resident cat-friendly dog in her foster home. For now, she needs a quiet space, with a kitty companion, to continue to develop her confidence. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.