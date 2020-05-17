Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

MOWRY — CALICO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR

Age: 2 years

Story: Mowry came from a bad environment where she was poorly taken care of. At one point she was adopted but the people didn’t keep her inside, causing her much stress and fear. At Paws Patrol, she likes the safety of her kennel. She loves being petted but not picked up. Mowry does OK with another nice kitty, but really needs a small, quiet space until she feels safe again. The way to gain her trust might be with treats and food, and she is willing to work with you. Please give this kitty a chance to show you how much she really wants to feel loved and secure. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

ELI — ORANGE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR

Age: 1 year