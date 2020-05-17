Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Blake, Patrone, Boom Stick, and Mike from Pima Animal Care Center, Emily from Paws Patrol.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
JUSTINE
ID No.: A704094
Age: 5 years
Story: Justine loves people and belly rubs. She has the cutest underbite and her little nub goes a mile a minute when she gets pet. She gives the cutest paw and the best kisses. This lovable gem has a little extra junk in the trunk and has agreed to follow a gentle exercise program. Can you help our Justine shed a few pounds?
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
TINMAN
ID No.: A703593
Age: 5 years
Story: Tinman is sweet, gentle, kind, happy and loving. He will be the most worthy, devoted, best friend you will ever have. This happy-go-lucky guy loves people so much that his whole body wiggles the minute you approach his kennel. Tinman is housebroken, easy to walk and likes attention.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
MORTY
ID No.: A648553
Age: 8 years
Story: Morty is mellow guy who is very easy to walk, takes treats softly, and has lived with kids and dog of all sizes. He’s super smart too — he knows sit and shake! Morty is housebroken, has good manners and thoroughly enjoys people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CHICO
ID No.: A704689
Age: 6 years
Story: Chico is a round, low-to-the ground tater tot with a funny tadpole tail and swagger for days. This sweet guy is housebroken, friendly, and enjoys going for walks. In PACC playgroup with other pups, Chico’s personality really shines, he’s bouncy, enjoys a dip in the pool, and listens well to the other dogs and handlers.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
TSUNAMI — DSH
ID No.: A701770
Age: 3 years
Story: Tsunami is a silly, occasionally dramatic and an entertaining young guy. He’s a very curious kitty who loves to explore the house, sleep under blankets, play with his scratchers and spend time with his cat friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
GUMBALL — DSH
ID No.: A701103
Age: 2 years
Story: Gumball came from a home with too many kitties and is looking for a nice quiet home where he can learn to be a part of family at his own pace. He enjoys sunbathing, bird watchig, and tasty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MOWRY — CALICO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years
Story: Mowry came from a bad environment where she was poorly taken care of. At one point she was adopted but the people didn’t keep her inside, causing her much stress and fear. At Paws Patrol, she likes the safety of her kennel. She loves being petted but not picked up. Mowry does OK with another nice kitty, but really needs a small, quiet space until she feels safe again. The way to gain her trust might be with treats and food, and she is willing to work with you. Please give this kitty a chance to show you how much she really wants to feel loved and secure. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ELI — ORANGE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1 year
Story: Eli will steal your heart. If you look beyond his shy nature, you will fall in love. Eli was really scared when he was found on a ranch in Tubac. But since being with a foster mom in a quiet spot where he has his own space and lots of attention and petting, Eli is coming out of his shell. He doesn’t do well with dogs or other cats, and prefers adult humans. The best thing in the world is feeling safe when his foster mom holds him in her lap or carries him. If you have a quiet home and patience to continue to help Eli find his true un-scared self, he promises to hold your heart in his. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
JAX
Age: 8 years
Story: Foster family says, “Jax is the kindest, most obedient, loving furbaby. He barks rarely, loves walking and car rides. He comes with vet care support for life. Jax’s owner will hit the jackpot!”
Fee: $85 with vet care support for life; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
AMADO
Age: 2 years
Story: When Amado was found, at first he was terrified and defensive, but he’s coming out of his shell more each day. This handsome long-haired guy with sparkling eyes is sure to turn into your grateful companion.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
AURELIUS
ID No.: 888181
Age: 10 years
Story: Aurelius is sweet, gentle and outgoing. He loves to meet new people, and dogs too! He’s pretty high energy for a boy of his age, but that’s a good thing because he could definitely use a few extra walks to shed a few pounds. He is looking for somewhere loving, warm and safe to live out his golden years.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
MR. KIT KAT
ID No.: 886092
Age: 1 year
Story: Mr. Kit Kat is an awesome cat! He’s independent and headstrong but also really friendly and gentle. He loves making new friends and is just bursting with personality. Mr. Kit Kat would love to be adopted by a human who can match his level of sass.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CARLY — LIGHT DRAFT CROSS
Age: 16 years
Story: Carly is a beautiful, sweet mare. Carly was originally rescued as a pony skin back in 2004. She was quickly adopted but returned to Equine Voices in February 2016. Carly also has some training.
Fee: $1,000
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office 520-398-2814
Reminder: We are currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19, but please visit our website at www.equinevoices.org for updates.
SERGIO —DLH BLACK
Age: 7 years
Story: A slightly shy and quiet exterior hides a lovebug who can’t wait to spend time with you! He even likes to ‘hug’ your hand, if you’re scratching just that right spot, so don’t stop! He gets along great with kitties, but we don’t know how he would feel about dogs. Sergio needs a family with lots of love! Might need some help with his gorgeous locks.
Fees: $50 May special fee
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
