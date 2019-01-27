Story: Bo is magnificent. When he first arrived, Bo was pretty nervous, but with the help of his 2-legged friends, he’s blossoming every day. This stunning guy loves adventures and exploring, he’s learning clicker training, and has almost mastered sitting on command.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon- 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Story: Ebby is a beautiful and lovable, she is very playful and loves rubbing against your legs for attention. Ebby can also be an escape artist if there’s an opportunity. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Cody is an alert, attentive guy. You’ll often find him either with his nose to the ground or with his handsome amber eyes focused on you, hoping you like to play “fetch” or “find it” as much as he does.
Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Thurston is back with SoAZBR due to a change in his family situation. Thurston is very sweet and easy going, he loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well behaved, comes when called, sits, and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has Valley Fever and is on Fluconazole. He has dry eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears but he is on maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% Cyclosporine ointment three days a week and Blink over the counter tears four days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws but daily wiping with Douxo Chlorhexidine Mouse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy, and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Story: Ginny loves tummy rubs, feather wands and laser lights. She was rescued after she was shot with a BB and left to die. Nursed back to health by a wonderful foster mom... she’s now all healthy and happy and ready for the good life with a loving family.
Fee: $110 includes spay, microchip, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday or by appointment.
Story: Griswold is a big, beautiful boy who was found abandoned on Hermitage shelter’s property. He’s very sweet and gentle, but is nervous and a little shy when meeting new people, as he’s worried he’ll be forgotten again. He is FIV+, but very healthy. He needs a family who will be his forever family. He needs patience and consideration of his experiences is a must, as he will take a little bit to get used to people, and it will be a little while before he’s ready to fall in love again.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
ADOPTED: Ares and Edgar were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
APOLLO
ID No.: A647726.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Apollo is a stunningly handsome young man. He’s well-behaved, super happy and goofy. Apollo is treat-motivated and so much fun to spend time with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BELLA
ID No.: A645127.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Bella is a joy to have around. She takes treats gently, knows sit and shake, doesn’t pull on a leash, she’s a rock star in play group and loves spending time with people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
SHAY
ID No.: A652179.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Shay is polite on a leash and knows sit and stay. Be sure to check out her cute little head tilt when she sits for you. Shay walks nicely, enjoys mingling, and is ready for treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BO
ID No.: A654177.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Bo is magnificent. When he first arrived, Bo was pretty nervous, but with the help of his two-legged friends, he’s blossoming every day. This stunning guy loves adventures and exploring, he’s learning clicker training, and has almost mastered sitting on command.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
VERITAS — DSH
ID No.: A651869.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Veritas enjoys the company of his kennel mates and his human friends. You’ll find him cuddling up with kitty friends, but is always ready for some head scratches and yummy treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
RUBIO
ID No.: 868997.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Rubio is a shy boy who has done well with kids in a previous home.
Fee: $25.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
DUKE
ID No: 858395.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Duke is a friendly boy who loves attention. In his previous home he did well with another dog. He needs a loving family without cats.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
EBBY — TUXEDO
Age: 13 months.
Story: Ebby is beautiful and lovable, she is very playful and loves rubbing against your legs for attention. Ebby can also be an escape artist if there’s an opportunity. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Cody is an alert, attentive guy. You’ll often find him either with his nose to the ground or with his handsome amber eyes focused on you, hoping you like to play “fetch” or “find it” as much as he does.
Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
OLIVIA — TUXEDO
Age: 5 years.
Story: Olivia was abandoned at the vet’s office. She had some dental work done but is ready to share her delightful sweet personality with your family.
Fee: $45; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valle.
THURSTON — SHAR PEI/HOUND MIX
Age: 6½ years.
Story: Thurston is back with SoAZBR due to a change in his family situation. Thurston is very sweet and easygoing, he loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well behaved, comes when called, sits and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has valley fever and is on Fluconazole. He has dry eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears but he is on a maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% Cyclosporine ointment three days a week and Blink over the counter tears four days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws but daily wiping with Douxo Chlorhexidine Mouse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy, and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Story: Ginny loves tummy rubs, feather wands and laser lights. She was rescued after she was shot with a BB and left to die. Nursed back to health by a wonderful foster mom, she’s now all healthy and happy and ready for the good life with a loving family.
Fee: $110 includes spay, microchip, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday or by appointment.
Nearly 90% of customers search online for a business before they shop. But if they can't find you because of incorrect contact information how can they shop your store? With Profile Sync Tucson.com Amplified can easily help you keep your contact information across all platforms up to date an…