Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Eli found his way to a ranch in Tubac and soon discovered he is too shy to be among horses and that environment. He likes to be around people and nice kitties. In December, Paws Patrol found a foster home that is working on his bravery skills. He will need to be in a small space until he gets comfortable but he still enjoys being petted and cuddled. His foster mom thinks Eli was quite frightened outside but he likes it when she cuddles him in a blanket and reminds him that he’s safe. So, if you have a quiet home and are willing to be patient with Eli, stop by and see him to see if he’s the perfect cat for you. Adoption qualifications required.