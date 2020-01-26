Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Pepsi and Cola from Paws Patrol Green Valley, Tony and Freya from Pawsitively Cats, Odie, Bones, Patrick, Arnold, Zuez, and Croc from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SPOOKY
ID No.: A692126.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Spooky is a sweetheart and appreciates everything you do for him! He is absolutely thrilled to now have a wheelchair and loves his walks. He’s very interested in everything around him, people, dogs and all kinds of smells. He has a real passion for life and will make a wonderful companion. Spooky was hit by a car and suffered a L1-L2 vertebral luxation, which is fancy talk for essentially a broken spine. Spooky needs a family to foster or pre-adopt him, please contact PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
NESIAH
ID No.: A692385.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Nesiah is an incredibly gentle and sweet young man who knows sit, shake, and walks perfectly by your side in the heel position. He loves affection and wants nothing more than to be loved. Nesiah is a perfect companion for a relaxing stroll or a picnic in the park.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
CAMILA
ID No.: A680965.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Camila is a sweet, gentle girl who is polite, housebroken, walks well on a leash and is all-around easygoing. She enjoys long strolls around the lake and doesn’t seem concerned about others around her. Camila plays well with the dogs in playgroup, knows sit, loves treats, and enjoys a good back scratch and head rub.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
BANDIT
ID No.: A688618.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bandit has a sweet spirit and is affectionate and friendly. He can be a little shy at first, but he has a fun and playful side once you give him the time to warm up to you. Bandit is cuddly, loves to be doted on, has the softest fur and loves to play in water.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
PK — DSH
ID No.: A660450.
Age: 8 years.
Story: PK is a sweet and shy little lady who enjoys spending time in her cubby. Once she realizes you’re there to visit her and you have tasty treats in one hand and a free hand to give her head scratches, you’ll have a loyal companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
HOOK — DMH
ID No.: A694906.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Hook would love to have his own fluffy bed, along with some crinkle toys sprinkled with catnip, a window to watch the birds and a couple sun puddles throughout the house.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MAX
ID No.: 885913.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Max is energetic, smart, loyal, and eager to learn new tricks. He needs a dog experienced home looking for an only dog to give all their attention to.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
FRANCESCO
ID No.: 877904.
Age: 8 months.
Story: Francesco is curious, funny, sociable and so loving. He needs a home with lots of love and a family willing to feed him all the snacks he wants.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
KIERI — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Kieri is a beautiful brown tabby with bright eyes. She had a great home, then her dad suddenly got very sick and she came back to Paws Patrol. This sudden change really has set her back. Kieri’s dad used to play fetch with her and they enjoyed each other’s company. When she was a kitten at Paws Patrol, she was used to other cats but when she found a home, she was the only kitty so she’s adjusting to having other cats around in her foster home.
So far, Kieri is doing well socializing with other household cats.
She has beautiful eyes and a stunning coat. Her foster mom says she’s easy to care for. Adoption qualifications required.
Fe: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ELI — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR ORANGE
Age: 1 year.
Story: Eli found his way to a ranch in Tubac and soon discovered he is too shy to be among horses and that environment. He likes to be around people and nice kitties. In December, Paws Patrol found a foster home that is working on his bravery skills. He will need to be in a small space until he gets comfortable but he still enjoys being petted and cuddled. His foster mom thinks Eli was quite frightened outside but he likes it when she cuddles him in a blanket and reminds him that he’s safe. So, if you have a quiet home and are willing to be patient with Eli, stop by and see him to see if he’s the perfect cat for you. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
DOUG — TERRIER MIX
Age: 10 years.
Story: When you see him, don’t think he’s rude if his tongue is sticking out a bit. He just doesn’t have enough teeth to keep it in all the time. No worries! He likes to walk and has a good appetite and attitude, and Vet Care Support for Life.
Fee: $85 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
COOKIE DOUGH — LONGHAIRED DILUTE TORTOISESHELL
Age: 10 years.
Story: Cookie Dough is a sweet, gentle angel and is perfect for one person. She doesn’t scratch or jump on things and has perfect house manners. Her Vet Care Support for Life will pay for steroids that she needs to control a skin condition.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
THEA — DSH TORBIE
Age: 1 ½ years.
Story: Thea is a petite beauty with a great purr. She is friendly and affectionate and likes to be held. Thea is timid around large groups of cats; so she is understandably stressed in a shelter environment. This sweet girl would do well in a low stress home, where she can feel safe and comfortable.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
MAGGIE — DLH WHITE WITH TABBY SPOTS
Age: 3½ months.
Story: Maggie is an adorable little girl who is looking for her forever home. Come meet this sweet and spicy kitten.
Fee: $110, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org,
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
SENOR DON GATO — DSH GINGER TABBY
Age: 3 years.
Story: This gorgeous boy is affectionate and sweet, and even has his own theme song. Not many kitties can boast such distinction as that. He is FIV+, and came to us all the way from Puerto Rico. He gets along with other kitties quite well, and can be a little timid on first meeting. He needs snuggles, and someone who can sing with him.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
PONGO — SHORTHAIRED BLUE TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Pongo is looking for his forever home. He is current on vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and fiv/felv negative. He does amazing with calm dogs and cats who love to play. He is a great mouser and loves playing with his toys, his favorite (as weird as it is) being deflated balloons.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520- 200-1643.