ADOPTED: Sophia (aka Nutmeg) found her forever home from Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption. Cassie and Artemes Moon were adopted from Pawsitively Cats. Moroi and Benson were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CAPONE
ID No.: A652210.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Capone is a happy, snuggly guy who is a rock star in play group. This sweetheart is house broken, appreciates the comfort of a good soft blanket to sleep on, and he loves spending quality time with his human friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
TRIGGER
ID No.: A651470.
Age: 1 year 10 months.
Story: Trigger is a polite and smart boy who leashes up easily, walks without pulling, knows sit, and he takes treats gently. This handsome young man is playful and affectionate. He pays attention to his handler and makes eye contact when he hears his name.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
RABAI
ID No.: A652870.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Rabai is all things wonderful. He’s super playful and loving, and thoroughly enjoys his time in play group with all the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
JACKS
ID No.: A657403.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Jacks is a very nice young man who leashes up easily because he looks forward to his walks. He enjoys smelling all the smells, people and dog watching, yummy treats, and receiving affection from his human friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
LEILA
ID No.: A433162.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Leila has the heart of a puppy. She’s a fabulous walker and is really smart. She knows sit, down, and paw. Leila LOVES chicken and hot dogs, but won’t turn down a treat. She rides politely in the back seat of the car, will lean into you gently if you sit by her side, and she’ll give you gentle kisses on the cheek.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
IRIS — DSH
ID No.: A659181.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Iris is a sweet petite lady who enjoys neck rubs, yummy treats, taking long naps in cozy spots, and bird watching.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SOX — SHORTHAIR TUXEDO
Age: 3 months old.
Story: Sox is a cute tuxedo cat with four white paws. He is playful, adventurous, curious and always up to something. He is lovable and looking for a family of his own. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
SARA
Age: 5 years.
Story: Sara is a beautiful, energetic female with amber eyes and a sparkling personality. She’s earned her AKC Canine Good Citizen certificate, knows several commands, and loves being with people.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
FOLLY — SHORTHAIRED BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 6 years.
Story: After 3 years of living serenely in home with 3 kids, her life was changed when new family member had allergies. Mom’s report said that Folly is gentle, very easy going and should fit nicely into another quiet home.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CINNAMON — GREYHOUND
Age: 3 years.
Story: Meet Cinnamon, she is a gorgeous dark brindle hound. Her foster mom calls her Cinnabon because she is super sweet. She loves to cuddle on the couch with her foster dad and is very loving towards all people and gets along well with other dogs. In fact, she would prefer another doggie companion to hang out with. She loves to go for walks, rides well in the car and sleeps through the night on a dog bed in the bedroom. She is also house trained without a doggie door. Cinnamon is also quite playful. She loves her squeaky toys and zooming around the house. Cinnamon needs to be in a home with no cats.
Fee: $350
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421. sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: $150.
Meet: By appointment.
WYATT
ID No.: 856634.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Wyatt is a big boy, he has been on a special diet at the shelter. He is looking for an adopter who will help him get healthy with lots of walks and jogs.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road or call 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
BRODY
ID No.: 842115.
Age: 4½.
Story: Brody loves to snuggle up with humans. He was brought to HSSA because his previous family was allergic to cats.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
BOBBY LEE — DSH GRAY AND WHITE
Age: 3 years.
Story: Bobby Lee is regal and wants to be king of his castle. He is affectionate, although he has been through a lot he is still looking for love. Bobby Lee is not a fan of little dogs and would do best as an only cat so he doesn’t have to share your love.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday-Saturday.
FANTASIA — DSH TORTOISESHELL
Age: 6 years.
Story: Fantasia has a little bit of tortie-tude, and would prefer that you don’t pick her up, however, if you hold still for just a few moments, she’ll make herself comfy in your lap, and snooze away the afternoon. She likes ear scratchies, and loves treats. She is a little cautious when meeting new people, but warms up quickly, especially if you are content to let her use you as a pillow. She does get the “sneezies” but doesn’t seem to have allergies or anything like that. So she needs a family to keep an eye on her to make sure that her sneezes don’t lead to a “kitty cold.”
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.