Story: Yoshi is a loose leash walker, he sits pretty while you give him a tasty treat, and he loves playing in the pool. This hidden gem listens well, is super friendly, and has a wonderful disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Flyer has a wonderful personality and enjoys his time outdoors while walking well on a leash. He’s a housebroken, happy young guy who soaks in all the affection he receives from his human friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Kitty enjoys laying on his perch, waiting to be served some tasty chicken or tuna, he’s not picky. He daydreams about having a window to watch the birds and an endless supply of toys sprinkled with catnip.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Hyalite loves meeting new people and falls in love with them instantly. He likes giving hugs and knows to sit when you have a treat. Hyalite needs an active family what will take him on regular walks, jogs, hikes, bike rides or swims.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: Gabby is a gentle girl who is a complete love bug! She will gladly follow you around the house and give out doggie kisses. She would make the perfect binge watching partner. Gabby has allergies which causes many families to overlook her. It is manageable and people love me so much they have made donations towards my future care. She has been at HSSA for over a year and needs her forever home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: Colette is a very sweet girl who has been down on her luck. Over her lifetime she has spent over 500 days with the nice people at HSSA. She most recently came back because her family got deployed and couldn’t take her with them.Colette is looking for a loving family that will enjoy having long talks and give her the attention she deserves.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: Zena had a difficult early life and is still a shy girl who needs to be an only pet in a quiet settled home. Once she gets to know you, she will enjoy your attention including chin and tummy rubs.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Bucky’s life had a rough start but now it is really good, and it could be perfect if you would give him a home of his own. Bucky was rescued with 16 other kittens from a hoarding situation where he was very small and not in good health. Now he’s the picture of perfection, handsome, healthy and lovable. Bucky is currently in a foster home and loves playing with 6 kitty friends, so please be sure he has a kitty friend. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: If a cat can be a teen-age mom, Shade fits that description. In April, at not quite 1-year-old, she had a litter of three. Motherhood suites her, and she is loving, caring and protective of her brood. She’s very mindful of being a good resident in her foster home, and loves to snuggle at nap time and have her head and backside scratched. Since there are no more babies in her future, a forever home that would take in her and one of her kittens, would be a dream.
Story: Lucy is a super sweet girl who needs her forever home. She can be very shy and takes time to warm up to new people. She loves treats and gives us smiles daily. She has a lot of energy and needs exercise, patience and lots of love. She would not do well with cats but may get along with another dog.
Fee: $125, includes alter, vaccines and microchip.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
Story: Carson is very affectionate and really likes treats and being loved. He can be playful and a little lazy. He could use some playtime to lose a little of his widening girth. He does best as an only cat as he wants all the attention for himself. He doesn’t mind being brushed and was great for the groomer.
Fee: $99, includes alter, vaccines, microchip and fiv/felv tests.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
ADELE — DSH TORTOISE SHELL AND ARCHIE — DSH ORANGE
Age: Both are 4 months.
Story: Adele is a tortie girl with unusually adorable markings. She is a sweetheart who loves to play and just wants someone to love. Archie is an outgoing, friendly boy who will play until he drops. He loves to cuddle. Both will entertain you for hours! These two litter mates are available for adoption together (hopefully) or separately.
Fee: $110 for one, $165 for both (includes alter, microchip, and appropriate shots.)
ADOPTED: Blondie and Buddy, Frankie, Summer Solstice, Baby Girl, Camron, Keegan, Bebe, and Little Nicky were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. Gentry was adopted from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DUKE
ID No.: A673596.
Age: 14 years.
Story: Duke is a gentleman who is easy to leash up and walk. He’s house trained, super friendly, has enjoyed the company of other pups, and is looking for a retirement home with a comfy bed for him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
YOSHI
ID No.: A669188.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Yoshi is a loose leash walker, he sits pretty while you give him a tasty treat, and he loves playing in the pool. This hidden gem listens well, is super friendly, and has a wonderful disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FLYER
ID No.: A655802
Age: 1 year, 6 months.
Story: Flyer has a wonderful personality and enjoys his time outdoors while walking well on a leash. He’s a housebroken, happy young guy who soaks in all the affection he receives from his human friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BERTRAM
ID No.: A273265.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Bertram is a lovely gentleman who likes to saunter along and smell the roses. He’s a great pup for shorter walks, a cuddle bug extraordinaire, and is the perfect couch companion!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KITTY — DSH
ID No.: A672819.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Kitty enjoys laying on his perch, waiting to be served some tasty chicken or tuna, he’s not picky. He daydreams about having a window to watch the birds and an endless supply of toys sprinkled with catnip.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ALPO — AMERICAN SHORTHAIR
ID No.: A673428.
Age: 2 years
Story: Alpo thinks his life should include crinkle toys, feather wand toys and tasty treats. He would be an ideal lizard-watcher and cat-napping expert.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SHEBA
ID No.: 874091.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Sheba is a shy but sweet girl who will seek out her favorite people for attention. Her dream family will have a quiet home and have patience with Sheba as she adjusts to her new home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
HYALITE
ID No.: 867787.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Hyalite loves meeting new people and falls in love with them instantly. He likes giving hugs and knows to sit when you have a treat. Hyalite needs an active family what will take him on regular walks, jogs, hikes, bike rides or swims.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
GABBY
ID No.: 855429.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Gabby is a gentle girl who is a complete love bug! She will gladly follow you around the house and give out doggie kisses. She would make the perfect binge-watching partner. Gabby has allergies which causes many families to overlook her. It is manageable and people love me so much they have made donations towards my future care. She has been at HSSA for over a year and needs her forever home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
COLETTE
ID No.: 845297.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Colette is a very sweet girl who has been down on her luck. Over her lifetime she has spent over 500 days with the nice people at HSSA. She most recently came back because her family got deployed and couldn’t take her with them.Colette is looking for a loving family that will enjoy having long talks and give her the attention she deserves.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MUNCHIES — TERRIER/PUG MIX
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Munchies gets along with dogs of all sizes, but please be sure to have a fence high enough that her little legs can’t jump over it. She is a real people lover and is always ready for car rides.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ZENA —SHORTHAIRED TABBY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Zena had a difficult early life and is still a shy girl who needs to be an only pet in a quiet settled home. Once she gets to know you, she will enjoy your attention including chin and tummy rubs.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
BUCKY — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR SILVER TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Bucky’s life had a rough start but now it is really good, and it could be perfect if you would give him a home of his own. Bucky was rescued with 16 other kittens from a hoarding situation where he was very small and not in good health. Now he’s the picture of perfection, handsome, healthy and lovable. Bucky is currently in a foster home and loves playing with six kitty friends, so please be sure he has a kitty friend. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: If a cat can be a teenage mom, Shade fits that description. In April, at not quite 1-year-old, she had a litter of three. Motherhood suits her, and she is loving, caring and protective of her brood. She’s very mindful of being a good resident in her foster home, and loves to snuggle at nap time and have her head and backside scratched. Since there are no more babies in her future, a forever home that would take in her and one of her kittens, would be a dream.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
LUCY — AMERICAN TERRIER/AMERICAN BULLDOG MIX
Age: 3 years.
Story: Lucy is a super sweet girl who needs her forever home. She can be very shy and takes time to warm up to new people. She loves treats and gives us smiles daily. She has a lot of energy and needs exercise, patience and lots of love. She would not do well with cats but may get along with another dog.
Fee: $125, includes alter, vaccines and microchip.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
CARSON — FLAMEPOINT SIAMESE
Age: 3 years.
Story: Carson is very affectionate and really likes treats and being loved. He can be playful and a little lazy. He could use some playtime to lose a little of his widening girth. He does best as an only cat as he wants all the attention for himself. He doesn’t mind being brushed and was great for the groomer.
Fee: $99, includes alter, vaccines, microchip and fiv/felv tests.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life.
ADELE — DSH TORTOISE SHELL AND ARCHIE — DSH ORANGE
Age: Both are 4 months.
Story: Adele is a tortie girl with unusually adorable markings. She is a sweetheart who loves to play and just wants someone to love. Archie is an outgoing, friendly boy who will play until he drops. He loves to cuddle. Both will entertain you for hours! These two litter mates are available for adoption together (hopefully) or separately.
Fee: $110 for one, $165 for both (includes alter, microchip, and appropriate shots.)
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
AVERY — DSH BLACK
Age: 11 years.
Story: This big boy loves to chat, and have his ears scratched. He adores humans, but doesn’t care for other kitties, and would prefer not to have to “share his human” with anyone. He is a dominant male, and so might be OK with one, more submissive kitty. He can be a little bit of a bully, so we recommend he be an “only fur-kid.” When he’s getting snuggles, he doesn’t want to have to share, and can get upset with the other cats; when he does this, he sometimes gets upset with the humans, too, so he needs a family who can understand kitty body language. He needs humans who will chat with him, and let him tell them about his day; he also needs treats and lots of ear and chin scratches.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.