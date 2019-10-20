Adopted: Blanca from the Animal League of Green Valley; Blake, Bradley, Bruce, Heidi, Harper, Mia and Miranda from Pawsitively Cats; Lucy, Diamond, Troy, Joanna and Sheba from Pima Paws for Life; Obie, Lucy and Jackson from Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue; and Sedona, Luna and Stubby from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
WOMPLE
ID No.: A681181.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Womple will make your day with his gentle demeanor and gift of affection. He’s an attentive and smart pup who is polite, easy to leash up and walk, and knows “sit.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
STACHE
ID No.: A680116.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Stache is a fabulous pup, an easy walker and a great companion. He’s housebroken, has lived with other dogs and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
IVY
ID No.: A637833.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ivy loves people, attention and treats. Getting out and seeing the sights with her person would be tops on her wish list. Ivy is a calm walker (unless one of those pesky lizards darts by) and she sits beautifully.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
GERALT
ID No.: A680278.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Geralt is a big, beautiful guy full of positive, happy energy. He likes walks in the park, but he loves chasing tennis balls. Bonus, he’s good about giving them back for another toss. Geralt takes treats gently, gets along with other dogs, and appreciates a scratch around his ears and on top of his head.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
THOMAS BLACK — DMH
ID No.: A685372.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Thomas Black is an old soul, wise beyond his years. He’s a cat who crawls into your lap and will soak up all the love you’re willing to give him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ATHENA — DSH
ID No.: A681797.
Age: 5 months.
Story: Athena is one of our working cats. She would love to patrol your yard, ranch, or acreage and keep it rodent-free! To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SOPHIE
ID No.: 639365.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Sophie is sweet and can’t wait to find her forever family. Over her lifetime she has come to HSSA 3 times and hopes this is her last. The staff is great, but a shelter is not a good home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
MONTY
ID No.: 872453.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Monty loves water and enjoys splashing in the kiddie pool at HSSA. When he’s not by the pool, Monty likes relaxing inside and will never turn down a snack.
Fee: $80.
RITA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Rita was found when she was about nine or 10 months old wondering the streets in Rancho Sahuarita and very pregnant. She went to live with her foster family while waiting to give birth. Being as tiny as she was because she was still a kitten herself, we thought she would have two babies. We were surprised when Rita gave birth to 6 beautiful kittens in April. She loved, nursed and cuddled her babies until they were old enough to be on their own. Rita was adopted by a lovely lady who was longing to have a kitty to love since she had lost her kitty months earlier. Having lived with her new mom for several months, she unexpectedly had to move into independent care. Rita is back at Paws Patrol living with her foster mom again and looking for a forever home. Rita loves playing with her interactive ball rings, enjoys rubs, belly scratches and hugs. She really needs human companionship and would like someone who is home most of the time. It will take her a little while to adjust to another kitty, but she would do fine with a male cat in the home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
STARSKY — AUSSIE SHEPHERD
Age: 14 months.
Story: Starsky is a affectionate, enjoys playing fetch and will drop his toy at your feet to keep the game going. He likes people and other dogs, and he wants to fill your home with happiness.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley.10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
G.B. — SHORTHAIRED CALICO
Age: 2 years.
Story: From a home with too many cats, you can tell that G.B. was well-loved, as she’s just as outgoing and friendly as can be. She and companions Pipalo and Charon adore laps, snuggling, playing with toys, and, according to former dad, are very peaceful.
Fee: $45; including spayimg, shots and microchip.
FINNEGAN — DSH ORANCE/WHITE
Age: 5½ months.
Story: Finnegan is a playful, sweet, affectionate male who gets along with other kittens and cats. Finn has a great purr, too.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes neutering, microchip and appropriate shots).
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 1145 N. Woodland Ave.
TONY — DSH BLACK
Age: 6 months.
Story: Tony is an outgoing, lovable, playful kitten. He just loves people and will hop in your lap the second he sees you. His kinked tail just gives him more purrsonality.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes neutering, microchip and appropriate shots).
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 1145 N. Woodland Ave.
ADELE — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 6 months.
Story: Adele is a tortie female with unusually adorable markings. She is a sweetie who is super-playful, and she will somersault right into your heart.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots).
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 1145 N. Woodland Ave.
DAPHNE — LABRADOR RETRIEVER
Age: 1 Year.
Story: Daphne is a gentle soul with a playful side. Everyone she meets is her friend. She was found on the streets in Mexico and probably had a litter of puppies at some point. She is crate-trained, housetrained, good with other dogs, walks well on a leash, and is learning basic commands like sit, stay, and down. She may be too playful for young children, but older children should be fine. She has a mild case of valley fever at present and will need medication for several more months, but she is expected to make a full recovery. Overall, she is a happy, healthy female who loves life and is ready to find her forever family.
Fee: $365 includes vaccinations, spay, microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
ROMIE — LABRADOR RETIEVER
Age: 1 year.
Story: Romie is a friendly, playful male who is eager to please. He is housebroken, crate-trained, leash-trained, obedient and smart, and he rides well in a car. He loves other dogs and is good with kids, cats and all adults. This beautiful male has a big heart and is ready to join a lucky family.
Fee: $365, includes vaccinations, neutering, microchip.
