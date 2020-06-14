Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Missy, Brickle, Spritz, Mowry and Eli from Paws Patrol; Odysseus, Bowser, Scrat, and Rocky from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BUCKY
ID No.: A702159
Age: 3 years
Story: Bucky is a calm and reserved pup who likes going for walks and smelling all the smells. He enjoys car rides, thinks string cheese is tasty and likes to find a shady spot under a tree so he can watch the world go by. Bucky is crate trained, enjoys hanging out with other dogs and likes to sleep most of the day in a nice comfy bed.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CODE BLUE
ID No.: A706581
Age: 6 years
Story: Code Blue is likely to steal your heart immediately. He’s a snuggly guy who really enjoys being with people, is a great companion on a walk and, at the end of the day, will be a couch potato with his person. Code Blue’s previous owner says he’s housebroken, is great on a leash and loves car rides. He’s very well trained, knows commands and loves to go for walks.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
MAX
ID No.: A655599
Age: 3 years
Story: Max is a sweet pup with a lot of love to share. Give him the chance and he’ll cuddle up next to you and shower you with kisses. This affectionate cutie is housebroken, he previously lived with another dog and he has such a beautiful happy smile.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CHEWY
ID No.: A699913
Age: 5 years
Qualities: Chewy is a very nice gentleman who loves people, is playful and is very attentive. He’s housebroken, sleeps in his crate (or the couch, if you let him), walks well on a leash, takes treats politely and loves playing with tennis balls.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
HAZEL
ID No.: A663363
Age: 6 years
Story: Hazel is a happy, friendly girl who enjoys going for walks so she can sniff and explore. She knows sit, likes treats, is housebroken and is super affectionate. Hazel loves every kind of toy, she thinks car rides are fun and has the best ears (so feel free to tell her all your secrets).
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
NORMAN — DSH
ID No.: A707575
Age: 6 years
Story: Norman is currently in foster care spending time on the top perch of the cat tower. He loves and appreciates chin scratches, enjoys relaxing in his cubby box, and is thankful when he can chat it up with his bird friends he sees out the window.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
RUSTY — PIT BULL MIX
Age: 4 years
Story: Rusty is a young pit bull mix with a heart of gold. He loves his humans and gets along great with other dogs with proper introductions. He comes with lifetime training support for both a foster and or adopter. He is a great dog that has been long overlooked while in rescue. Contact us to meet.
Fee: $125
Contact: Passion 4 Paws, call or text 520-307-9481.
ISHII (pronounced E-She) and EMMY (MOM)
Age: 2½ months and 1½ years
Story: Emmy had a litter of kittens and only Ishii, survived. Ishii in Hindu means a gift from God because this little guy is quite a miracle since he is the only survivor out of a litter of six kittens. He loves to play and harass his mom. He loves to cuddle and will snuggle up to anyone who looks comfy to sleep on. He is very curious and adventurous and loves to play with his foster’s big dogs and Emmy. Emmy has been a terrific mom. She is a very sweet and lovable girl who enjoys snuggle time as often as you allow. She is still a little unsure with new things such as vacuums and really loud noises. She’s great with large dogs once she knows they aren’t a threat and she loves to talk. She will most definitely let you know when she’s hungry and if she just needs some love. She’s great with kids, loves the older kids and can be a little unsure of the jumpy younger kids but she adapts very quickly to her surroundings. Emmy and Ishii must be adopted together. They will be available shortly after July 1 but they can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: The fee for Ishii and Emmy is $50. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HERBIE — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 3 months
Story: Herbie is a handsome boy, all his siblings have been adopted. Herbie’s foster mom says he is quite the chatterbox, always talking to her and sharing his stories. He loves to play with his brothers and sister and is full of energy. He loves climbing the cat tree and also enjoys spending time on his foster mom’s lap. If you’re looking for an adorable kitten who will keep you company, entertained and tell you his side of things, Herbie will be a great fit for your family. He will be available shortly after June 22 but can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Herbie is $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
WALLY GREEN
ID No.: 889033
Age: 1 year
Story: Wally G is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He’s the enthusiastic class clown you’ve been looking for to brighten up your life. He needs a home with lots of room to run and play. He also loves to play with other dogs so a home with dog siblings would be a huge plus.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
PINK
ID No.: 887387
Age: 14 years
Story: Pink is a mature girl who knows what she likes. She prefers to be a wallflower but will be affectionate once she’s comfortable. She has beautiful sparkling eyes and is quite independent. She needs a home with no other pets and no small children. Pink needs a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SPENCER
Age: 6 years.
Story: During COVID-19 shelter shutdown, Spencer has been living the good life in a foster home. Although he doesn’t like other dogs, he does love long walks, car rides, playing “find the treat,” learning new commands and taking a nap. After three years at the shelter, Spencer has become a shining star. All he needs is someone to find out what a great companion he can be.
Fee: $85 including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
KIT KAT
Age: 10 years
Story: Kit Kat is a declawed lady who always lived with two elderly couples. She likes playing with sparkle balls, loves belly rubs, being petted and brushed. She needs a quiet home. This special kitty comes with Vet Care Support for Life.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
RAPINOE —DMH BROWN TABBY
Age: 2 years
Story: This pretty girl still has some of her kitten energy, and so gets the zoomies at random times, and loves to play. When she’s done though, she wants to snuggle and hang out, enjoying the sunshine and getting ear scratchies. She spends most of her time relaxing and would love to be the love of your life. Because she has FeLV, she should live with other FeLV kitties, or as an only kitty; but don’t let that scare you, she’s personable, chatty, loves people and would love to be your forever kid.
Needs: Has FeLV, so ask us about how to integrate her into your home. Needs a human to play with, who understands the zoomies and then will fall “exhausted” into a cuddle pile with her.
Fees: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
