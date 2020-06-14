Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Emmy had a litter of kittens and only Ishii, survived. Ishii in Hindu means a gift from God because this little guy is quite a miracle since he is the only survivor out of a litter of six kittens. He loves to play and harass his mom. He loves to cuddle and will snuggle up to anyone who looks comfy to sleep on. He is very curious and adventurous and loves to play with his foster’s big dogs and Emmy. Emmy has been a terrific mom. She is a very sweet and lovable girl who enjoys snuggle time as often as you allow. She is still a little unsure with new things such as vacuums and really loud noises. She’s great with large dogs once she knows they aren’t a threat and she loves to talk. She will most definitely let you know when she’s hungry and if she just needs some love. She’s great with kids, loves the older kids and can be a little unsure of the jumpy younger kids but she adapts very quickly to her surroundings. Emmy and Ishii must be adopted together. They will be available shortly after July 1 but they can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.