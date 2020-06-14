You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Missy, Brickle, Spritz, Mowry and Eli from Paws Patrol; Odysseus, Bowser, Scrat, and Rocky from Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

BUCKY

ID No.: A702159

Age: 3 years

Story: Bucky is a calm and reserved pup who likes going for walks and smelling all the smells. He enjoys car rides, thinks string cheese is tasty and likes to find a shady spot under a tree so he can watch the world go by. Bucky is crate trained, enjoys hanging out with other dogs and likes to sleep most of the day in a nice comfy bed.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

BUCKY

ID No.: A702159

Age: 3 years

Story: Bucky is a calm and reserved pup who likes going for walks and smelling all the smells. He enjoys car rides, thinks string cheese is tasty and likes to find a shady spot under a tree so he can watch the world go by. Bucky is crate trained, enjoys hanging out with other dogs and likes to sleep most of the day in a nice comfy bed.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CODE BLUE

ID No.: A706581

Age: 6 years

Story: Code Blue is likely to steal your heart immediately. He’s a snuggly guy who really enjoys being with people, is a great companion on a walk and, at the end of the day, will be a couch potato with his person. Code Blue’s previous owner says he’s housebroken, is great on a leash and loves car rides. He’s very well trained, knows commands and loves to go for walks.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CODE BLUE

ID No.: A706581

Age: 6 years

Story: Code Blue is likely to steal your heart immediately! He’s a snuggly guy who really enjoys being with people, is a great companion on a walk and at the end of the day, will be a couch potato with his person. Code Blue’s previous owner says he’s housebroken, is great on a leash and loves car rides. He’s very well trained, knows commands, and loves to go for walks.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MAX

ID No.: A655599

Age: 3 years

Story: Max is a sweet pup with a lot of love to share. Give him the chance and he’ll cuddle up next to you and shower you with kisses. This affectionate cutie is housebroken, he previously lived with another dog and he has such a beautiful happy smile.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MAX

ID No.: A655599

Age: 3 years

Story: Max is a sweet pup with a lot of love to share. Give him the chance and he’ll cuddle up next to you and shower you with kisses. This affectionate cutie is housebroken, he previously lived with another dog and he has such a beautiful happy smile.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CHEWY

ID No.: A699913

Age: 5 years

Qualities: Chewy is a very nice gentleman who loves people, is playful and is very attentive. He’s housebroken, sleeps in his crate (or the couch, if you let him), walks well on a leash, takes treats politely and loves playing with tennis balls.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CHEWY

ID No.: A699913

Age: 5 years

Qualities: Chewy is a very nice gentleman who loves people, is playful and is very attentive. He’s housebroken, sleeps in his crate (or the couch, if you let him), walks well on a leash, takes treats politely and loves playing with tennis balls!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

HAZEL

ID No.: A663363

Age: 6 years

Story: Hazel is a happy, friendly girl who enjoys going for walks so she can sniff and explore. She knows sit, likes treats, is housebroken and is super affectionate. Hazel loves every kind of toy, she thinks car rides are fun and has the best ears (so feel free to tell her all your secrets).

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

HAZEL

ID No.: A663363

Age: 6 years

Story: Hazel is a happy, friendly girl who enjoys going for walks so she can sniff and explore. She knows sit, likes treats, is housebroken and is super affectionate! Hazel loves every kind of toy, she thinks car rides are fun, and has the best ears (so feel free to tell her all your secrets!).

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

NORMAN — DSH

ID No.: A707575

Age: 6 years

Story: Norman is currently in foster care spending time on the top perch of the cat tower. He loves and appreciates chin scratches, enjoys relaxing in his cubby box, and is thankful when he can chat it up with his bird friends he sees out the window.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

NORMAN — DSH

ID No.: A707575

Age: 6 years

Story: Norman is currently in foster care spending time on the top perch of the cat tower. He loves and appreciates chin scratches, enjoys relaxing in his cubby box, and is thankful when he can chat it up with his bird friends he sees out the window.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

RUSTY — PIT BULL MIX

Age: 4 years

Story: Rusty is a young pit bull mix with a heart of gold. He loves his humans and gets along great with other dogs with proper introductions. He comes with lifetime training support for both a foster and or adopter. He is a great dog that has been long overlooked while in rescue. Contact us to meet.

Fee: $125

Contact: Passion 4 Paws, call or text 520-307-9481.

RUSTY — PIT BULL MIX

Age: 4 years

Story: Rusty is a young pit bull mix with a heart of gold. He loves his humans and gets along great with other dogs with proper introductions. He comes with lifetime training support for both a foster and or adopter. He is a great dog that has been long overlooked while in rescue. Contact us to meet

Fee: $125

Contact: Passion 4 Paws, call or text 520-307-9481

ISHII (pronounced E-She) and EMMY (MOM)

Age: 2½ months and 1½ years

Story: Emmy had a litter of kittens and only Ishii, survived. Ishii in Hindu means a gift from God because this little guy is quite a miracle since he is the only survivor out of a litter of six kittens. He loves to play and harass his mom. He loves to cuddle and will snuggle up to anyone who looks comfy to sleep on. He is very curious and adventurous and loves to play with his foster’s big dogs and Emmy. Emmy has been a terrific mom. She is a very sweet and lovable girl who enjoys snuggle time as often as you allow. She is still a little unsure with new things such as vacuums and really loud noises. She’s great with large dogs once she knows they aren’t a threat and she loves to talk. She will most definitely let you know when she’s hungry and if she just needs some love. She’s great with kids, loves the older kids and can be a little unsure of the jumpy younger kids but she adapts very quickly to her surroundings. Emmy and Ishii must be adopted together. They will be available shortly after July 1 but they can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: The fee for Ishii and Emmy is $50. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

ISHII (pronounced E-She) and EMMY (Mom)

Age: 2½ months and 1½ years

Story: Emmy had a litter of kittens and only Ishii, survived. Ishii in Hindu means a gift from God because this little guy is quite a miracle since he is the only survivor out of a litter of six kittens. He loves to play and harass his mom! He loves to cuddle and will snuggle up to anyone who looks comfy to sleep on. He is very curious and adventurous and loves to play with his foster’s big dogs and Emmy. Emmy has been a terrific mom, she is a very sweet and lovable girl who enjoys snuggle time as often as you allow. She is still a little unsure with new things such as vacuums and really loud noises. She’s great with large dogs once she knows they aren’t a threat and she LOVES to talk! She will most definitely let you know when she’s hungry and if she just needs some love! She’s great with kids, loves the older kids and can be a little unsure of the jumpy younger kids but she adapts very quickly to her surroundings. Emmy and Ishii must be adopted together. They will be available shortly after July 1 but they can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: Ishii and Emmy is $50. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

HERBIE — ORANGE TABBY

Age: 3 months

Story: Herbie is a handsome boy, all his siblings have been adopted. Herbie’s foster mom says he is quite the chatterbox, always talking to her and sharing his stories. He loves to play with his brothers and sister and is full of energy. He loves climbing the cat tree and also enjoys spending time on his foster mom’s lap. If you’re looking for an adorable kitten who will keep you company, entertained and tell you his side of things, Herbie will be a great fit for your family. He will be available shortly after June 22 but can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: Herbie is $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

HERBIE — ORANGE TABBY

Age: 3 months

Story: Herbie is a handsome boy, all his siblings have been adopted! Herbie’s foster mom says he is quite the chatterbox, always talking to her and sharing his stories. He loves to play with his brothers and sister and is full of energy. He loves climbing the cat tree and also enjoys spending time on his foster mom’s lap. If you’re looking for an adorable kitten who will keep you company, entertained and tell you his side of things, Herbie will be a great fit for your family. He will be available shortly after June 22 but can be seen by appointment and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: Herbie is $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

WALLY GREEN

ID No.: 889033

Age: 1 year

Story: Wally G is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He’s the enthusiastic class clown you’ve been looking for to brighten up your life. He needs a home with lots of room to run and play. He also loves to play with other dogs so a home with dog siblings would be a huge plus.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

WALLY GREEN

ID No.: 889033

Age: 1 year

Story: Wally G is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy! He’s the enthusiastic class-clown you’ve been looking for to brighten up your life. He needs a home with lots of room to run and play! He also loves to play with other dogs so a home with dog siblings would be a huge plus!

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

PINK

ID No.: 887387

Age: 14 years

Story: Pink is a mature girl who knows what she likes. She prefers to be a wallflower but will be affectionate once she’s comfortable. She has beautiful sparkling eyes and is quite independent. She needs a home with no other pets and no small children. Pink needs a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

PINK

ID No.: 887387

Age: 14 years

Story: Pink is a mature girl who knows what she likes. She prefers to be a wallflower but will be affectionate once she’s comfortable. She has beautiful sparkling eyes and is quite independent. She needs a home with no other pets and no small children. Pink needs a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

SPENCER

Age: 6 years.

Story: During COVID-19 shelter shutdown, Spencer has been living the good life in a foster home. Although he doesn’t like other dogs, he does love long walks, car rides, playing “find the treat,” learning new commands and taking a nap. After three years at the shelter, Spencer has become a shining star. All he needs is someone to find out what a great companion he can be.

Fee: $85 including neuter, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

SPENCER

Age: 6 years.

Story: During COVID-19 shelter shutdown, Spencer has been living the good life in a foster home. Although he doesn’t like other dogs, he does love long walks, car rides, playing “find the treat,” learning new commands and taking a nap. After three years at the shelter Spencer has become a shining star. All he needs is someone to find out what a great companion he can be.

Fee: $85 including neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

KIT KAT

Age: 10 years

Story: Kit Kat is a declawed lady who always lived with two elderly couples. She likes playing with sparkle balls, loves belly rubs, being petted and brushed. She needs a quiet home. This special kitty comes with Vet Care Support for Life.

Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

KIT KAT

Age: 10 years

Story: Kit Kat is a declawed lady who always lived with two elderly couples. She likes playing with sparkle balls, loves belly rubs, being petted and brushed and a quiet home. This special kitty comes with Vet Care Support for Life.

Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

RAPINOE —DMH BROWN TABBY

Age: 2 years

Story: This pretty girl still has some of her kitten energy, and so gets the zoomies at random times, and loves to play. When she’s done though, she wants to snuggle and hang out, enjoying the sunshine and getting ear scratchies. She spends most of her time relaxing and would love to be the love of your life. Because she has FeLV, she should live with other FeLV kitties, or as an only kitty; but don’t let that scare you, she’s personable, chatty, loves people and would love to be your forever kid.

Needs: Has FeLV, so ask us about how to integrate her into your home. Needs a human to play with, who understands the zoomies and then will fall “exhausted” into a cuddle pile with her.

Fees: $50

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

RAPINOE —DMH BROWN TABBY

Age: 2 years

Story: This pretty girl still has some of her kitten energy, and so gets the zoomies at random times, and loves to play. When she’s done though, she wants to snuggle and hang out, enjoying the sunshine and getting ear scratchies. She spends most of her time relaxing and would love to be the love of your life! Because she has FeLV, she should live with other FeLV kitties, or as an only kitty; but don’t let that scare you, she’s personable, chatty, loves people and would love to be your forever kid.

Needs: Has FeLV, so ask us about how to integrate her into your home. Needs a human to play with, who understands the zoomies, and then will fall “exhausted” into a cuddle pile with her.

Fees: $50

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Emergency theater workers relief fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News