Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Licorice, Buddy, Double O Seven, Hippopotamus, Simon and Layla from Pima Animal Care Center, Dawn, Puffin, Copper, Frosty, Pancake, Waffle, Rita, Chardonnay from Paws Patrol.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CADDIE
ID No.: A502236.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Caddie not only has a million dollar smile, but she adores people, is affectionate and gives the best kisses! This sweet gal is a wonderful mix of energetic pup and mellow couch potato. Caddie appears to be housebroken, is easy to leash up and walk, and is a pleasure to be around.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BERNARD
ID No.: A676021.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Bernard is all about love, affection and cuddles. He’s a great dog to walk and is a playgroup rock star, meaning he gets along with other dogs. He’s super smart too, knows “sit” and “paw”!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BENTLEY
ID No.: A655359.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bentley is ready to show you how well he can sit, stay, shake, down and even roll over! He’s crate trained, loves car rides, and likes to play tug and fetch. He enjoys hiking, is housebroken, and is a playgroup rock star!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WAYNE
ID No.: A456545.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Wayne walks beautifully on a leash and is super in tune with his person. This handsome brindle is housebroken, loves hugs and scratches, and prefers furry toys that squeak. Wayne has experience with other dogs, likes car rides, is playful and fun, and knows “sit,” “shake” and “down.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HOPE HOLIDAY — DSH
ID No.: A686952.
Age: 12 years.
Story: Hope Holiday is a friendly gal with a lovely personality. She enjoys head scratches, a soft bed to nap on, tasty tuna and she’ll thank you with her sweet purr.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DULCE — DMH
ID No.: A683325.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Dulce is a little hidden gem who is such a sweet guy, obviously the reason for his name. He’s a little shy at first, but once he realizes you’re there to visit, he quickly melts into a puddle of love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MIRACLE — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years.
Story: Meet Miracle, named because it’s a miracle that he’s alive. Miracle was very sick when he was rescued and brought to Paws Patrol more than a year ago. Through the love and care of Paws Patrol volunteers he survived and today is a healthy kitty who loves to sit in the window and watch the birds, have his soft fur brushed and his belly rubbed. Miracle is currently in a foster home learning how to adjust in a home setting. His “miracle” would be complete if a loving and very patient family would adopted him. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
COCO
Age: 9 years.
Story: After an eight-year friendship Coco’s dad moved away and could not take her. She is a smart girl who loves to learn and has excellent manners. She loves walks, car rides, Puppuccino and her moo cow.
Fee: $85; including Vet Care Support for Life, spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
GRANOLA — SHORTHAIRED GRAY TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: In her last home Granola was more friendly with the other cat than the kind lady who adopted her. If you are a “special cat person,” you could be up to the challenge of socializing this 6-pound, sweet, but shy, kitty.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
KITO
Age: 5 months.
Story: This silly, but handsome guy is Kito! He is very friendly and has quite the personality as you can see! He also loves to play and grew up with four brothers so would do well with another cat/kitten. He does okay with kids and dogs.
Fee: $125.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org or 520 200-1643.
BELINDA
ID No.: 872015.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Belinda is very shy at first and will enjoy having a safe place to hide. If you give her enough time to get comfortable she will come out and seek ear scratches. She needs a loving family with a quiet home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CHAI
ID No.: 820173.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Chai is very excitable and energetic. She’s a quick learner and loves to play. She needs a loving family who can provide structure and routine.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue.
She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this.
She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray and shy of people.
Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel!
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
LUX — DSH BLUE AND WHITE
Age: 1½ years.
Story: This pretty girl has a little sass to her! She has a personality bigger than she is, but she’s also sweet and curious. She can be a little cautious at first meeting, but loves treats, and won’t mind if you pass the time chatting with her. She does need some patience, as she can be a little reticent. Needs playtime, as she’s still young enough to need exercise.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.