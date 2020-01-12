Adoptable pets in Tucson

She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this.

She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray and shy of people.

Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel!

Fee: $150.

Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.

Meet: By appointment.

LUX — DSH BLUE AND WHITE

Age: 1½ years.

Story: This pretty girl has a little sass to her! She has a personality bigger than she is, but she’s also sweet and curious. She can be a little cautious at first meeting, but loves treats, and won’t mind if you pass the time chatting with her. She does need some patience, as she can be a little reticent. Needs playtime, as she’s still young enough to need exercise.