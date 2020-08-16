You are the owner of this article.
Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Si’mon and Peanut from Paws Patrol, Bobo and Rambo from Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

SAVANNAH

SAVANNAH

ID No.: A710622

Age: 2 years

Story: Savannah is a beautiful young lady who appreciates human companionship from the people she knows, loves her walks and exploring all the smells. She’s a graduate of the Decompression Program for shy and fearful dogs and every day the volunteers see Savannah blossoming. She’s a sweet little low-rider who has learned a great deal of trust and is looking forward to meeting her new family. To learn more about Savannah, please email decomfosters@gmail.com

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

RALPH

RALPH

ID No.: A712123

Age: 2 years

Story: Ralph is a big happy guy who enjoys toys, napping on the couch, tasty snacks, car rides and watching pretty much anything on TV, as long as he’s hanging out with his people. He’s easy to leash, walks nicely, and enjoys rolling around in the grass.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

JACK RABBIT

JACK RABBIT

ID No.: A712389

Age: 10 months

Story: Jack Rabbit is joyful, sweet, and ready to brighten someone’s day. He’s your quintessential puppy — playful, happy, and bouncy. He’s friendly and eager to explore the world and would love to go to an active family where he can get lots of play time. Jack Rabbit is affectionate and loves scratches and pets from his favorite people. He also loves to chase a ball and will play fetch with you all day long.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

BRUCE

BRUCE

ID No.: A712769

Age: 9 years

Story: Bruce is a sweet, sensitive older gentleman who enjoys affection and treats. He’s looking for a retirement villa where he can enjoy walks at sunset and then relax in front of the TV. He’s a mellow fellow and appreciates a low-key lifestyle.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

WOLFIE

WOLFIE

ID No.: A713091

Age: 8 years

Story: Wolfie is a friendly, affectionate older gent who welcomes any attention you’re willing to share with him. It’s been said Wolfie is a sweet, senior boy and if you look into his big, beautiful eyes, you’ll see that he has a very gentle soul. This love-bug would love to spend the rest of his golden years in a comfy dog bed all of his own, or lounging on the couch with his family.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

GERTIE

GERTIE

ID No.: A712860

Age: 10 years

Story: Gertie is a sweet little lady who is both blind and deaf. She’s learning to recognize someone is visiting with the vibrations from taps on her kennel. Gertie would love a calm, stable home where she can acclimate at her own pace.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

NOEL — SORREL QUARTER HORSE G

NOEL

— SORREL QUARTER HORSE G

Age: 9 years

Story: Noel is a gorgeous gelding, who was born in May 2011 and arrived to Equine Voices in December 2011. He gets along well with other horses and is a sweetheart, always looking for love. He completed foundation training with Anna Twinney and learned to halter, lead and pick up his feet. Noel would need an experienced horse-person to adopt him.

Fee: $1,000

Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, Tania@equinevoices.org or call 520-398-2814 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Meet: Schedule an appointment to visit the ranch and visit our website at equinevoices.org

BENNY — ORANGE TABBY

BENNY — ORANGE TABBY

Age: 4 months

Story: Benny started out life on the streets as a kitten. He was very apprehensive of people to begin with but is now much more comfortable around them. He has even decided that toys can be just as much fun as wrestling with one of his kitten roommates. This handsome boy is going to need a patient family and hopefully another kitty in the home, possibly his friend Tiger or sibling Diamond, to help him settle in and become his best self. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Benny. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

TIGER — GREY AND WHITE TABBY

TIGER — GREY AND WHITE TABBY

Age: 10 months

Story: Tiger was found in the McGee Ranch area. He was a single kitten and all alone. Because of this experience, Tiger is still not too sure of what to make of the world. One word that would describe him is reserved. He tends to hunker down in new situations, but will easily sit on your lap if you pick him up and he will purr while you pet him. Tiger has not yet figured out toys, but is very happy to wrestle and cuddle with his kitten roommates, Benny and Diamond. His forever home will need very patient humans and hopefully another kitty who can help me build some confidence. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Tiger. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots. Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org. Meet: by appointment, give us a call.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

DIAMOND — TORTI

DIAMOND

— TORTI

Age: 4 months

Story: Diamond started life as a feral kitten, and he might be what you would call a Diamond in the rough. With a bit more polishing, he will be a sparkling addition to your life. Diamond can still be a bit hissy, but it’s all talk and no action. Put this kitten in your lap and he will happily let you pet him for however long that works for you. Recently Diamond discovered the world of toys; especially the ones where a person is holding a wand and dangling things for him to chase — FUN! He will need patient people to give him lots of time to adjust to a new environment and will definitely be happier with another feline companion. Maybe his brother Benny and his friend Tiger? Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Diamond. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

BOWIE

BOWIE

Age: 2½ years

Story: This sweet and smart 65-pound girl loves people but one of the kids in her family was allergic. She is fun loving, inquisitive, active, good looking, and has a cuddly personality.

Fee: $85; includes spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

DEX

DEX

Age: 10 months.

Story: Living on the streets can make a girl wary of all the things that can ‘get’ you. Dex is not too fond of other cats right now, and it turns out that she is FIV-positive so might be best as an only child. She has vet care support for life and is eager to be the companion you’ve always wanted.

Fee: $45; includes vet care support for life; also spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 ortalgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

BOO BOO KITTY

BOO BOO KITTY

ID No.: 892757

Age: 13 years

Story: Boo Boo Kitty is a quiet gal who enjoys a nice warm spot to snuggle. She needs a laid-back home where she can be the only pet and live out her golden years in peace and quiet.

Fee: $50

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

YUKON

YUKON

ID No.: 890465

Age: 4 years

Story: Yukon is a little bit of everything! Sweet and cuddly, but also high energy and playful! Yukon needs a running partner, or someone who can provide him the outlet for all of the energy he has.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

ARKANSAS — DSH BROWN TABBY

ARKANSAS

— DSH BROWN TABBY

Age: 1½ years

Story: Arkansas came to Hermitage with her babies, and found shelter with one of their foster parents as she raised them. They’re adopted, but now Arkansas needs her home now. She’s young and still learning that humans are kind; she has had a rough life so far, and we are working hard to show her that she is safe from harm. She is a little shy, but likes attention once she’s decided it’s time for it. She’s quite independent, so would be a good kitty for a patient human who is comfortable with kitties who do their own thing.

Fees: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

ECHO and DOT — DSH BLACK

Age: 4 months

Story: Double the fun and adopt two adorable sweeties. Echo is an affectionate boy and a talker who loves a good lap. Dot is a quiet girl, laid back and loves to chase her own tail. Both are mild-tempered and play well with others. They will bring great joy to an active family.

Fee: $110 for one; $165 for both (includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.)

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 1145 N. Woodland Ave. By appointment only.

To adopt: Please complete our online as application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6

SIMONE — DSH LYNX POINT

Age: 3 years

Story: Simone is a very energetic, playful, sweet girl looking for a special family. She was abandoned and roaming outdoors until she found herself a nice feral colony caretaker and made herself at home in his lap. Simone has been with us since February and isn’t happy to be around other cats. She would do best as an only cat.

Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats

To adopt: Please complete our online application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6

