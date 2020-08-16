Adoptable pets in Tucson

Fee: $1,000

Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, Tania@equinevoices.org or call 520-398-2814 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Meet: Schedule an appointment to visit the ranch and visit our website at equinevoices.org.

BENNY — ORANGE TABBY

Age: 4 months

Story: Benny started out life on the streets as a kitten. He was very apprehensive of people to begin with but is now much more comfortable around them. He has even decided that toys can be just as much fun as wrestling with one of his kitten roommates. This handsome boy is going to need a patient family and hopefully another kitty in the home, possibly his friend Tiger or sibling Diamond, to help him settle in and become his best self. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Benny. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

TIGER — GREY AND WHITE TABBY

Age: 10 months