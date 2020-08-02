Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Musky and Mowgli are the best of friends. They’re mellow, sweet seniors who are affectionate and love attention. They have good experience with cats, dogs and children, and we’re told they just go with the flow. Musky and Mowgli have lived together all their lives and are looking for a forever home together.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Momma was found in Tubac, pregnant and not trusting of people. She was caught and brought to Paws Patrol. After a complete veterinary checkup, we discovered that she was pregnant with eight kittens. Momma gave birth at the end of May to eight healthy kittens, four orange and four black and tabby. Momma is a young cat herself and does well caring for her eight babies. She is still very wary of people. By the end of August, her kittens will be available for adoption. Momma has nowhere to go other than back outside fending for herself. We hope that a kind person would adopt Momma and one of her kittens. She deserves the comforts of life indoors. Adoption qualifications required.