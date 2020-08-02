Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Jewell was adopted at the Animal League of Green Valley. Schatten, Spanky, Atlas, Vincent and Gracy were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
KING
ID No. A706771
Age: 4 years
Story: King is an affectionate, smart guy who enjoys walks and playing in the kiddie pool. This guy loves attention and he’s happiest when he’s close to a friendly human. When it’s time for his walk, King sits pretty, leashes up well and walks gently on a loose leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PORK CHOP
ID No. A710486
Age: 2 years
Story: Pork Chop is a playful pup who enjoys walks, play group and splashing around in the kiddie pool. When meeting the other dogs, Pork Chop was appropriate and tolerant, and initiated and engaged in play. He has soulful and expressive eyes, gives good kisses, likes squeaky toys, cuddles and chicken nuggets.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
YUKI
ID No. A710433
Age: 4 years
Story: Yuki is a compact little cutie with a sweet personality and one ear that stays permanently inside out. She’s always excited to meet someone new, though she can be a little nervous at first and just asks that you go a little bit slow so she has time to put her brave pants on. Yuki enjoys taking a dip in the kiddie pool and prefers dogs that are more her speed, gentle and dainty.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RAMBO
ID No. A706490
Age: 1 year
Story: Rambo is a happy, sweet pup who loves people. He has a funny habit of moving and chasing his food bowl around. He’s a loyal pup who gives the best hugs and is looking for forever love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LACEY
ID No. A709950
Age: 12 years
Story: Lacey is a lovely senior female who thinks she’s a lap dog. She’s housebroken, friendly and affectionate. Her list of favorites include car rides, playing in the kiddie pool, going for walks, and tasty treats. Lacey has a relaxed attitude, she’s calm, quiet and a joy to spend time with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MUSKY and MOWGLI — DMH
ID No. A711696 and A711697
Ages: 10 years and 9 years
Story: Musky and Mowgli are the best of friends. They’re mellow, sweet seniors who are affectionate and love attention. They have good experience with cats, dogs and children, and we’re told they just go with the flow. Musky and Mowgli have lived together all their lives and are looking for a forever home together.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MOMMA — DILUTED TORTI
Age: 15 months
Story: Momma was found in Tubac, pregnant and not trusting of people. She was caught and brought to Paws Patrol. After a complete veterinary checkup, we discovered that she was pregnant with eight kittens. Momma gave birth at the end of May to eight healthy kittens, four orange and four black and tabby. Momma is a young cat herself and does well caring for her eight babies. She is still very wary of people. By the end of August, her kittens will be available for adoption. Momma has nowhere to go other than back outside fending for herself. We hope that a kind person would adopt Momma and one of her kittens. She deserves the comforts of life indoors. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Momma is free if adopted with one of her kittens. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PEANUT — TABBY
Age: 2 months
Story: Peanut is part of eight kittens known as the “P foods litter.” They will be ready for adoption about the end of August but can be seen and reserved now. Peanut is more laid back than some of her siblings. When her foster mom comes into the room, Peanut runs to meet her, unless she is in the midst of tumbling with the others. She loves to romp and play but also enjoys quiet time. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Peanut, $65 if adopted with another kitten. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
CLEOPATRA — DSH TUXEDO
Age: 13 years
Story: We are looking for a foster. Cleopatra was returned to the shelter when her dad passed away. She was placed in a foster home since she didn’t get along with the other cats. Cleo has since been diagnosed with GI lymphoma. Although she is responding well to treatment, she recently lost her foster mom, who moved out of state. So Cleo is back at the shelter, and is confined to a condo.
She is sweet, loving female and is front-paw declawed. She does need to be an only cat, or with one other older mellow cat, who isn’t looking for a best friend. Can you be Cleo’s new foster hero? We will provide all necessary meds, food and medical care. You provide a loving safe environment, and transport for medical care. She does need daily meds and can be a bit of a pip about taking them.
Fee: None
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. By appointment only.
CISCO
Age: 10 years.
Story: This sweet male is leash- and crate-trained. He will ask to go out or use the doggie door. (No cats, please.) He knows the commands “sit,” “lay down,” “wait” and “outside.” He loves playing in water and with toys and will fetch. Please call TALGV to make an appointment to meet him.
Fee: $85, includes vet care support for life, neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
BUNNY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bunny raised her four babies that have all been adopted. Now it’s her turn. This active, playful female is half past ready to find a home of her own, so call TALGV today to meet this totally lovable kitty.
Fee: $45; includes spaying, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
GINGER — DSH DILUTE CALICO
Age: 2 years
Story: This shy beauty came to us with two other kitties because her human is ill and unable to care for her. She’s sweet and likes ear scratches but needs a little time to get used to you before you snuggle her. She can be bribed with treats, but again, be patient with her. She is great with other kitties, but not so good with children as they can startle her. She would be best in a home with old children. We don’t know how she feels about dogs.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
