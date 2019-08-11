Adopted: Duke, Peni, Wizard, Maverick, Marley, and Donald were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
JALAPEñO
ID No: A677601.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Jalapeno is easy going, mellow, polite, and appreciates affection. He leashes up nicely and walks beautifully.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SWEETNESS
ID No: A677888.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Sweetness has a warm and endearing personality. She’s a confident and gentle gal who’s an easy walker, is friendly, knows sit, and takes treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZEUZ
ID No: A672699.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Zeuz is not only a polite young man, but he’s also smart and fun. He knows sit, down, and shake and he’s working on catching the ball. He is housebroken, loves walks, and at the end of the day would make an ideal couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ANNABELLE
ID No: A671780.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Annabelle is a little bundle of sunshine. She’s easy to leash, walks well, knows sit, is housebroken, and enjoys affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
AUTUMN — DSH
ID No: A671665.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Autumn is a loving, quiet kitty who is described as an introvert. She looks forward to having a family to call her own, some fun toys, and a cat tree or shelf so she can supervise everyone.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CAMBIE — DSH
ID No: A678137.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Cambie looks forward to the day when he’s in a loving forever home receiving head scratches, yummy treats, and is able to bird watch throughout the day.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MUNCHKIN — DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR SILVER
Age: 4 months.
Story: Munchkin and her siblings are like a threesome out of a Disney movie, cute, playful and ready to become your best friends. Munchkin loves to explore and enjoys batting at Mom’s tail. If you’re looking to liven up your life, Munchkin’s it! Adoption qualification required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LOLA
ID No.: 862321.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Lola loves to meet new people and go exploring. Her favorite day at HSSA so far has been when a few volunteers took her hiking at Mount Lemmon. She enjoyed the cool weather and seeing new places. Lola does great with other dogs in playgroup at HSSA and is often referred to as the life of the party. When Lola was a puppy she was very malnourished and it caused her hair to not grow in right. She now has Canine Atopic Dermatitis, better known as allergies.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CALLIE
ID No: 865769.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Callie is a friendly but independent girl who will seek you out for attention. She loves getting her ears and chin scratched. Callie needs a loving family that will watch her diet so that she doesn’t get an upset tummy.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
FARRAH PAWCETT — DLH DILUTE TORTOISESHELL
Age: 2 years.
Story: Farrah Pawcett has all of the looks, but very little of the famed “torti-tude”. She’s quite shy and retiring, but when you’re patient with her, she blossoms into a love-bug. She’s usually in the company of her bestie, Lanora. These two girls met here at the shelter, and have been inseparable since. We are seeking a home for them, together. Needs a patient family, who understands that kitties can be shy and still very loving. Needs a home with her bestie, Lanora.
Fee: $80 by herself/ $130 with Lanora
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Sunday-Monday.
LANORA
Age: 4 years.
Story: Lanora is a shy calico, and loves humans, if they approach her slowly so don’t let her stand-offish face fool you. She loves ear scratches, and would love to snooze on a sofa with her bestie, Farrah Pawcett. The two girls are rarely more than a couple feet from each other, and usually are snuggled up or grooming one another. Needs a patient family, who understands that kitties can be shy, but still affectionate. Needs a home with her bestie Farrah Pawcett.
Fee: $80 by herself/ $130 with Farrah Pawcett
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.
TROY-Male Shepard Mix
Age: 2 years
Story: Troy is a great dog. Only having 3 legs doesn’t stop him. He likes walks and loves treats. He wants lots of love and attention. He always has a smile to give to everyone. Come see Troy today.
Fee: $125
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193
MIKEY-Australian Shepard mix
Age: 1 year
Story: Mikey loves attention. Snuggling and going for walks. Mikey is deaf. He is smart and will need some training to help him understand whats expected of him. With a little patience and kindness he will do well.
Fee: $125
Contact: Pima Paws For Life
SAMMIE- DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 3 months
Story: Sammi is a super sweet girl with an adorable short tail. She was rescued from a feral colony in Florida, and hitched a ride to Tucson with a kind lady friend of the shelter. She is playful, but loves to climb up on her person for snuggles. She will bring great joy to someone’s life.
Fee: $110 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitvely Cats, 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 520-289-2747 pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: 11 a.m-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
MURPHY — DSH GREY
Age: 5 years
Story: Murphy was returned to the shelter several months ago, when he lost his home. He is handsome, friendly and very lovable. This lover boy will meet you at the door with a chirp and rub your legs til you give him your undivided attention. He is looking for a real forever home.
Fee: $99 (includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
Meet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
RUBY
Age: 4 Years
Story: Ruby is a female Bloodhound. She’s is incredibly sweet and loving with her people. She wants nothing more than to follow you around and get face scratches and butt pats all day long. This is not an outside dog — she doesn’t like to be outside much at all unless she is with you. She truly prefers to stay inside lounging on the couch or your bed. She walks gently on a leash, is house trained, crate trained and quickly learning her basic manners. Although she does get along with other dogs, she has shown signs of guarding behavior of her people when other dogs are present, and she will need to go to a home where she is the only dog. She can be timid and fearful of new areas, loud noises and sudden movements. She’ll need an owner who is patient and gentle with her. She is a pretty typical bloodhound. That comes with counter surfing, getting in your trashcan, a super loud voice (though she does use it sparingly) and a whole lot of drool. Please understand for her safety she can never be allowed off leash unless in a very secure, fenced area. Bloodhounds will follow their noses for miles and completely ignore you if they hit an interesting scent. This is an amazing breed that is incredibly loyal, loving and goofy, but not for everyone, so please make sure you do your research.
Fee: $225
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.