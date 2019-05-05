Adopted: Izzy, Onyx, and Scar and Mufasa were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DEXTER
ID No.: A576791.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Dexter is not only sweet and well-behaved, but he’s housebroken, enjoys the company of other dogs, and he’s been known to do a few tricks.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JUNO
ID No.: A664723.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Juno is a love bug who gives the best kisses. She’s smart, sweet, fun, housebroken, and well-mannered. Juno’s an easy walker and is super smart, she knows sit, down, and roll over. This wonderful girl loves belly rubs and is very content sitting next to you being snuggled on.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MOLLY
ID No.: A547440.
Age: 5 years.
Story: This beautiful young lady is sweet, happy, friendly, playful, and fun. Molly is housebroken, enjoys her walks, is affectionate and smart.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HANNAH
ID No.: A425507.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Hannah is a mellow young lady who enjoys the great outdoors, car rides, and toys. She loves affection, has good leash manners and likes to sniff and explore her surroundings.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
NANCY and AJ
ID No.: A664004 and A664005
Age: 2 years.
Story: It’s rare to see this bonded duo not cuddled together. They enjoy head scritches, giving each other baths, tasty treats and we know they would really like a window so they can do some bird watching.
Fee: Nancy and AJ have a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
WILLOW (mom) and DECKER (son) — TURKISH VAN MIX
Age: Mom is 1 years, son is 3 months.
Story: Imagine a mother, Willow, giving birth on a rooftop on Christmas Eve in Tubac. That’s how Decker came into this world. Both mother and son are healthy and ready for a home of their own. We’d like to keep these two together as they adjust to indoor living and they do well with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: For the pair is $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MIRACLE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Miracle had a rough beginning as a kitten, but now is healthy and needs a home. He is a little shy at first, but if you brush his soft fur he will let you pet him. Miracle loves to sit in front of the window and just stare at birds outside or watch them on YouTube. His perfect home needs to be kind of quiet. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CHARLEY — LAB/WHIPPET MIX
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Charley (short for Charlotte) is a high-spirited, loves-your-attention female. Sweet, slender and smart, she’s had good house manners, and her favorite things include rides, peanut butter, cuddling, and sharing her happy energy with a loving human companion.
Fee: $85; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley.10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ANNIE — LONGHAIRED MAINE COON
Age: 9 years.
Story: This beautiful declawed girl loves being held, gives kisses, is inquisitive, and lately enjoys walking on a leash (all the better to check things out!). In A previous home she tolerated another cat and a dog.
Fee: $45; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.
LUCIA — GREYHOUND
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lucia also known as LuLu is a very pretty brindle hound who does not look or act her age. She has lots of energy to go on walks with you, socialize with other hounds or even explore some new adventures with you. Lucia gets along well with cats and smaller dogs but can be a bit shy and timid at times. Lucia is a very sweet and special girl looking for her forever family preferably in a quieter home with another laid back companion to hang out with. This lovely lady is looking for a home that will shower her with lots of love and attention that she so well deserves. Lucia needs to be in a home with no birds.
Fee: $300.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 Years.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
MAIA — DLH GREY
Age: 3 years.
Story: Maia is a beautiful, friendly, sweet and loving kitty who will be a great addition to any cat-loving family. She is used to being a part of a big family of cats and dogs. Maia is a “talker” and very playful.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.