Story: Linus is a play group rockstar with perfect kennel behavior. This sweet boy knows sit, he’s great in the car, is polite with everyone he meets, loves squeaky toys, and is incredibly affectionate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Diva is a super sweet and smart girl. Her favorites include going to play group at PACC, rolling around in the grass and showing off how she can sit, shake, and down. This lovely girl is just as sweet as her smile.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Aurora is an extremely mellow, quiet, and calm lady who thoroughly enjoys companionship. She gets along well with other dogs, is sociable, fun, minds well, knows tricks, is easy to walk, and is housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Brandon is a fan of laser pointers and will chase after a ball with jingle bells inside them until his big heart is content. He’s an affectionate guy who won’t turn down being petted, he loves catching up on his beauty sleep, and he’s been known to enjoy a yummy treat or two.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Nina came to us as a stray, so we do not know much about her, except that she has a very sweet temperament, and she gets along great with other dogs. She is a 13 inch beagle and is overweight at 40 pounds. We will check to see if she has a medical reason for being overweight. Until then, she is in a home with a big yard and other dogs to play with, so she will be getting some good exercise there. If you are interested in adopting Nina, please fill out an application at our web site. https://sites.google.com/view/soazbeagle/home Thisdog’s adoption fee is a minimum $200.00 donation to help us save more dogs. Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, SoAZBR is an all-volunteer group.
Story: Linkin is a handsome young white and fawn hound who was born with an underdeveloped right eye that had to be removed due to the rupture of his cornea. Linkin is a happy hound but is a bit timid of new things. Since his arrival in Tucson he is adapting well and has learned his way around his foster home and knows how to use the doggie door. He loves treats and is learning how to take them from your hand. Linkin has also discovered squeaky toys and is having a blast playing with them. Linkin is a very loving and gentle hound but will need a companion dog to follow.
Story: Sonny B is playful, charming, and sometimes mischievous. Once a lost puppy who didn’t recognize a leash, he’s still learning good-dog behavior, but this exuberant guy thrives on human attention and affection.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: After three years of living at the shelter, handsome Tyson has become more social and Camper is a special feline friend that he hopes to take to his new home. Tyson is the first to show up when treats are offered. Two years ago Camper was found at a hunter’s campsite near Madera Canyon and it was obvious that he had been living rough for a long time. Now he has lots of volunteer friends and his special feline friend is Tyson.
Fee: $45 each; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Stroy: Clark Kent is a handsome kitty. He is a gentle lover, who enjoys attention and hair brushing. He was rescued by Paws Patrol after discovering someone had harmful intentions for him. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Olive is the quintessential Heeler. She adores people and children but would be better as an only dog as she does not like other dogs so much. She is in her prime and has tons of energy but is not destructive. Overall she is the most devoted dog and will give you all of the love she has.
Story: Cleopatra came to Pawsitively Cats after her person passed away. She needs to be on a special diet for IBD, so would be best as an only cat. This beauty would be perfect for a person who wants a head-butting love bug. She is available for adoption or long-term foster, where we would provide food and medical care.
Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots, microchip.
Story: Abbey has been let down twice by her humans, lets hope that the third time is the charm. She’s a good girl, but needs to be an only cat in a household without small children. She is fun and playful and LOVES wet food and belly rubs.
Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Story: Valentino came from Puerto Rico. He is sweet, gregarious and loves people. He gets along with other kitties very well, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs. He loves to play with toys. Bring treats and offer head scratchies, and he’ll be your instant-friend. Valentino needs a family who will love and play with him, especially as he’s still young, and has lots of energy.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
ADOPTED: Cinnamon found her forever home and is becoming a model for Petco. Trigger, Rabai, Sebbie, Solstice, and Butch were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CASPER
ID No.: A653750.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Casper is a gentle and kind young man who enjoys human companionship, is kennel broken, knows sit, likes yummy treats, leashes up and walks easily.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
LINUS
ID No.: A635164.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Linus is a play group rockstar with perfect kennel behavior. This sweet boy knows sit, he’s great in the car, is polite with everyone he meets, loves squeaky toys, and is incredibly affectionate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DIVA
ID No.: A653741.
Age: 1 year 9 months.
Story: Diva is a super sweet and smart girl. Her favorites include going to play group at PACC, rolling around in the grass and showing off how she can sit, shake, and down. This lovely girl is just as sweet as her smile.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
AURORA
ID No.: A659964.
Age: 14 years.
Story: Aurora is an extremely mellow, quiet, and calm lady who thoroughly enjoys companionship. She gets along well with other dogs, is sociable, fun, minds well, knows tricks, is easy to walk, and is housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BRANDON — DSH
ID No.: A656252.
Age: 1 year 6 months.
Story: Brandon is a fan of laser pointers and will chase after a ball with jingle bells inside them until his big heart is content. He’s an affectionate guy who won’t turn down being petted, he loves catching up on his beauty sleep, and he’s been known to enjoy a yummy treat or two.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
NINA
Age: 7 Years.
Story: Nina came to us as a stray, so we do not know much about her, except that she has a very sweet temperament, and she gets along great with other dogs. She is a 13 inch beagle and is overweight at 40 pounds. We will check to see if she has a medical reason for being overweight. Until then, she is in a home with a big yard and other dogs to play with, so she will be getting some good exercise there. If you are interested in adopting Nina, please fill out an application at our web site. https://sites.google.com/view/soazbeagle/home. This dog’s adoption fee is a minimum $200 donation to help us save more dogs. Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, SoAZBR is an all-volunteer group.
Story: Kelso came to HSSA as a stray. They think that he might be part Beagle. He is very friendly and has a lot of energy. Kelso’s foster family said he is housetrained and has good leash behavior.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
COURTNEY
ID No.: 868154.
Age: 3 Years.
Story: Courtney had done well with cats in her previous home and would love to meet you.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
LINKIN — GREYHOUND
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Linkin is a handsome young white and fawn hound who was born with an underdeveloped right eye that had to be removed due to the rupture of his cornea. Linkin is a happy hound but is a bit timid of new things. Since his arrival in Tucson he is adapting well and has learned his way around his foster home and knows how to use the doggie door. He loves treats and is learning how to take them from your hand. Linkin has also discovered squeaky toys and is having a blast playing with them. Linkin is a very loving and gentle hound but will need a companion dog to follow.
Story: Sonny B is playful, charming, and sometimes mischievous. Once a lost puppy who didn’t recognize a leash, he’s still learning good-dog behavior, but this exuberant guy thrives on human attention and affection.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: After three years of living at the shelter, handsome Tyson has become more social and Camper is a special feline friend that he hopes to take to his new home. Tyson is the first to show up when treats are offered. Two years ago Camper was found at a hunter’s campsite near Madera Canyon and it was obvious that he had been living rough for a long time. Now he has lots of volunteer friends and his special feline friend is Tyson.
Fee: $45 each; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CLARK KENT — SHORTHAIR TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Stroy: Clark Kent is a handsome kitty. He is a gentle lover, who enjoys attention and hair brushing. He was rescued by Paws Patrol after discovering someone had harmful intentions for him. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Olive is the quintessential Heeler. She adores people and children but would be better as an only dog as she does not like other dogs so much. She is in her prime and has tons of energy but is not destructive. Overall she is the most devoted dog and will give you all of the love she has.
Story: Cleopatra came to Pawsitively Cats after her person passed away. She needs to be on a special diet for IBD, so would be best as an only cat. This beauty would be perfect for a person who wants a head-butting love bug. She is available for adoption or long-term foster, where we would provide food and medical care.
Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots, microchip.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ABBEY — DSH CALICO
Age — 6 Years.
Story: Abbey has been let down twice by her humans, lets hope that the third time is the charm. She’s a good girl, but needs to be an only cat in a household without small children. She is fun and playful and LOVES wet food and belly rubs.
Fee: $99, includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
VALENTINO — DSH GINGER TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Valentino came from Puerto Rico. He is sweet, gregarious and loves people. He gets along with other kitties very well, but we don’t know how he feels about dogs. He loves to play with toys. Bring treats and offer head scratchies, and he’ll be your instant-friend. Valentino needs a family who will love and play with him, especially as he’s still young, and has lots of energy.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…
Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…