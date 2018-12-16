Story: Loki is a social girl who enjoys keeping tabs on what everyone is doing. She keeps track of how many fish are in the tank and then easily gets bored of them, so she naps on the job. Loki is a young at heart gal who enjoys the finer things in life, like yummy treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Story: Cindy Lou Who is a super sweet and amazing brindle hound who just arrived from Kansas. Cindy Lou Who ran in over 125 races in Alabama and then went to Kansas to raise more amazing puppies just like her.
Fee: $45. Free Vet Care for Life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Fee: $25 for the month of December, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
ADOPTED: Mosley, Gibbs, Harvey Dent, and Avalon were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
DOOBIE
ID No.: A639325.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Doobie is the nicest dog around. He’s a gentle, affectionate dog that never complains. This fabulous guy is leash trained, rides well in the car, enjoys the great outdoors, and he knows sit.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
PILOT
ID No.: A640514.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Pilot has the sweetest personality. This guy is calm, gentle, and walks well on a leash. If you want to see this dreamboat smile, just play ball with him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
TABITHA
ID No.: A645136.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Tabitha is a very sweet little girl who loves to reach her paw out to you to say hi and loves to show everyone how well she sits. She enjoys treats, but really loves hot dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BENSON
ID No.: A604020.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Benson is a bright and friendly guy who knows sit, shake and down, and he’s just about mastered rolling onto his back so he can get belly rubs and treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
LOKI
ID No.: A652781.
Age: 17 years.
Story: Loki is a social girl who enjoys keeping tabs on what everyone is doing. She keeps track of how many fish are in the tank and then easily gets bored of them, so she naps on the job. Loki is a young-at-heart gal who enjoys the finer things in life, like yummy treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
PENELOPE
ID No.: A652011.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Penelope is a lovely little girl who loves company just about as much as she loves treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
VEGAS
ID No.: 868351.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Vegas is a mellow boy who takes time to get to know new people. Once he is comfortable he is a complete love bug. Vegas needs a loving family that does not have any dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
STREAK
ID: 867311.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Streak is a sweet girl who loves to be on the move.
Fee: $5.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
BRUCE — SHAR-PEI/SHIBA INU MIX
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Bruce’s people decided to travel, so he is hoping for a new home with someone who’ll give him belly rubs, a chew toy, and lots of love. Bruce is smart, playful, and still a puppy at heart.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Story: Nothing in the world makes Billy Bob happier than cuddling next to you. OK, that and food. He’s such a perfect combination of sprightly and mellow that you could pop a red bow on him and he’d be almost anyone’s perfect gift for the season!
Fee: $45. Free Vet Care for Life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
JOSEE — GRAY TABBY
Story: Josee has a laid-back personality. She loves lying in a sunny window watching birds. Josee is very cuddly and sweet. She is good with “cat friendly” dogs and cats. Adoption qualification required.
Fee: $25 for the month of December, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Aston is curious, playful and adorable, this boy recently had a dental and feels much happier with a pain-free mouth. He can get overstimulated, and over-excited, but is calming down. He likes to play, nibble treats and watch the humans to see if they’re “doing it right.” He also likes ear scratches and gives “tail hugs” when he’s happy. Doesn’t like other kitties very much; we’re not sure how he feels about dogs. He needs to be an only cat, as he prefers not to share affection or space with others. He would be best in a home with older children/teens, as he can be independent and doesn’t always want to be snuggled. He needs treats and wands to play with, balls to chase and lots of love.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.